14 Guilty Pleasures and Fun Mess Films People Rewatch Over and Over Again

Everyone has secret cinematic favorites that they just can't resist revisiting time and time again. Whether it's the nostalgia, the quirky humor, or the all-star cast, these films have a unique charm that keeps drawing us back for more. Some people on an online forum named their guilty pleasure films, and we're about to share 14 of them with you. So, dim the lights and discover what's so special about these films.

1- National Treasure (2004)

This film is an exhilarating adventure that combines history, conspiracy, and a dash of Benjamin Gates charisma. Join Benjamin Franklin Gates on his quest to uncover hidden treasures, solve riddles, and outsmart adversaries. Sure, it's not the most historically accurate film, but who cares when you're having a great time?

2- Weird Science (1985)

In the '80s sci-fi romp Weird Science, two high school geeks named Gary and Wyatt use their computer skills to create the perfect woman. And it's weirdly hilarious! We get why this would be someone's guilty pleasure. The film serves zany humor, crazy antics, and out-of-this-world scenarios. Gary and Watt's experiences show us that only self-made obstacles can sometimes help us boost our confidence.

3- Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

Rock out with Jables and KG in Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny. This musical comedy follows two aspiring rock musicians on a quest for the ultimate guitar pick. Sure, it might be over the top and filled with rock ‘n' roll absurdity, but the catchy tunes and Jack Black's exuberant performance make it a hit every time. You might want to crank up the volume and unleash your inner rock god.

4- The Secret Life of Walter Mitty (2013)

Daydreamers, unite! This film takes us on an imaginative journey with the daydreaming Walter Mitty. As the looming threat of unemployment hovers over him and a colleague, Walter refuses to go down without a fight. He sets off to find the “negative photograph.” He ends up experiencing an extraordinary adventure that surpasses even his wildest dreams.

5- Palm Springs (2020)

This mind-bending rom-com takes a fresh spin on the time loop trope, with Nyles and Sarah trapped in a never-ending wedding day. Love, laughter, and chaos ensue as they figure out their strange predicament.

6- The Saint (1997)

Simon “The Saint” Templar is a master of disguise and a master thief. He'll steal your heart while stealing some valuables. The world knows him as the Saint, a master thief with a flair for deception. When the Russian Mafia hires him to steal a cold fusion formula, he falls for the brilliant scientist Emma Russell. Now, they must outsmart the Mafia and save the U.S. from disaster.

7- Hackers (1995)

In the gripping cult classic Hackers, a talented young boy is arrested for creating a computer virus. He is forbidden from computers until adulthood, so he joins forces with newfound friends to uncover a perilous virus plot. Pursued by the Secret Service and an evil genius, they must use their computer skills to find evidence. Despite inaccuracies in the hacking, the film's unique visuals and the entertaining world won over fans and critics alike.

8- Titan AE (2000)

Cale Tucker is a young man destined to save humanity's future aboard the spaceship Titan. In the 31st Century, humankind teeters on the edge of extinction. But a glimmer of hope remains. The map to the universe's last chance lies in Cale Tucker's hands. The stakes are high as the human race is desperate to locate Titan before the elusive Drej obliterates it. Time is running out, and the fate of all hangs in the balance. Will they find their salvation, or will darkness prevail? There's only one way to find out.

9- Alien vs Predator (2004)

Who wins in a battle? Aliens or Predators? Alien vs. Predator tries to show us an action-packed showdown. It's not a masterpiece, but fans love the thrilling monster clashes that keep them returning for more excitement. The film packs a punch with epic fights. But it doesn't just rely on the action — it races forward at a thrilling pace, delivering with impeccable timing.

10- Batman Forever (1995)

Batman Forever is a flashy installment of the Batman franchise that takes us on a wild ride with the delightfully demented Riddler. This Batman film takes a different approach from the dark and gloomy theme. Viewers enjoy the vibrant visuals, campy humor, and memorable one-liners.

11- Marry Me (2022)

Marry Me brings together Kat Valdez and Charlie Gilbert in an unconventional love story. When a pop superstar finds out at her wedding that her soon-to-be husband cheated on her, she impulsively marries a random guy from the audience. As crazy as it sounds, this was the beginning of a beautiful love story. But they both have to fight forces that don't want them together.

12- Van Helsing (2004)

In a world of darkness, Van Helsing emerges as the ultimate force against evil. His mission from the Vatican leads him and his loyal ally, Carl, to the mysterious land of Transylvania. There, they encounter the formidable Count Dracula, a threat that must be vanquished. To do this, they must unite with the fierce Gypsy Princess, Anna Valerious. Their determination burns bright as they face the unknown, but the path to victory remains uncertain.

13- Iron Man 2

As the enigmatic Iron Man, Tony Stark's double life is no longer a secret, the world demands that he share his groundbreaking technology with the military, but he refuses to yield. With the unwavering support of Pepper Potts and James “Rhodey” Rhodes, Stark embarks on a journey to form new alliances and confront formidable foes.

14- Hudson Hawk (1991)

He doesn't back down when life throws Eddie Hawkins, a.k.a. Hudson Hawk, an impossible choice between freedom and loyalty. Fresh out of a decade-long prison stint, he dreams of an honest life ahead. However, fate takes an unexpected turn when the eccentric Mayflower couple coerces him into an audacious heist: stealing priceless works of Leonardo da Vinci.

Source: (Reddit).