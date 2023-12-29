Guilty Pleasure Alert: 14 Movies People Admit They Secretly Love

We all have guilty pleasures when it comes to movies, though some are just awful. However, nothing beats a mindless comedy, adventure, or muscle movie full of one-liners and in-house jokes. Just because they're critically bad movies, doesn't mean they aren't entertaining.

1. The Room (2003)

Let's begin with Tommy Wiseau's The Room, which inspired the 2017 comedy The Disaster Artist. One can only describe this “film” as so bad it is amazing. Those of you who still need to see it (and trust me, you do) will marvel at the lack of anything resembling professionalism — lights, camera, cringe.

2. Deep Blue Sea (1999)

“Jim and I used gene therapies to increase their brain mass,” says Dr. Susan McCallister of her botched shark experiment. “A larger brain means more protein. As a side effect, the sharks got smarter.” This dialogue should suffice in describing the plot of Deep Blue Sea, a film about killer sharks with big brains.

3. Twister (1994)

Twister is essentially a decent movie, though it does have some questionable set pieces. It's entertaining enough but nowhere near Oscar-worthy. Overall, it's a fun watch that doesn't require too much mental energy.

4. Eurotrip (2004)

Following the success of American Pie and its subsequent spin-off comedies such as Road Trip, EuroTrip is a gross-out comedy about a gang of students on a European vacation. The plot is pointless, but the humor is gold.

5. Dragonheart (1996)

What's not to love about this great fantasy comedy? Dennis Quaid plays a dragonslayer who teams up with Sean Connery's cheeky dragon to con locals out of money.

6. The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Every Fast and Furious movie could make the cut on a guilty pleasure list, but in this iteration, the backup cast of young, wheeled vigilantes provide a wild ride in Paul Walker and Vin Diesel's absence.

7. Demolition Man (1993)

I am surprised nobody has remade this yet, considering the society depicted in the film is slowly becoming a reality. Sylvester Stallone and Wesley Snipes battle it out in a future utopianist society.

8. Pacific Rim (2013)

Pacific Rim has the corniest scenario and writing but is still a personal favorite of mine. The set pieces are legendary, although interjected by silly dialogue and an unconvincing love interest.

9. Mars Attacks! (1996)

“I want the people to know that they still have two out of three branches of the government working for them,” says the U.S. president in this hilariously bad Tim Burton sci-fi nerd-fest. “And that ain't bad.” This is all I am giving you — now you must watch it. I dare you!

10. Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)

I saw this as a young teenager and fell in love with Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio, who played Maid Marian in the over-the-top action caper. Kevin Costner's shocking British accent doesn't detract from some great, swashbuckling battle scenes and wholesome comedy set pieces. And who could forget Alan Rickman's fantastically camp Sheriff of Nottingham?

11. Spice World (1997)

This movie worked some spice into many Spice Girls fans' lives. Some people think this movie is terrible but others say it was one of their favorite movies as a kid. Everyone loves the campiness of the film.

12. White Chicks (2004)

The Wayans hit the jackpot with this comedy featuring two black undercover cops posing as two female socialites living in the Hamptons. Terry Crews steals the show as a lothario who is obsessed with white women.

13. Death to Smoochy (2002)

With a great cast including Robin Williams, Edward Norton, and Danny DeVito, Death to Smoochy is about a kids' show host who was fired in disgrace. After his replacement rises to stardom, the original host seeks revenge.

14. Bee Movie (2007)

Do you like jazz… sorry we meant Bee Movie? A lot of people don't like the movie, where a bee falls in love with a human, but others think it's a really funny film. It also became a popular meme online.