Guns N' Roses' new song Perhaps has been leaked via digital jukeboxes in bars across the United States.

The band's upcoming single, Perhaps, was originally due for release on August 11 but was delayed. Before the postponement, links briefly appeared on the Universal Music website that let eager G'N'R fans save the track to their Spotify and Apple Music accounts, ready to listen to on launch day.

New EP From Guns ‘N' Roses Coming

However, it appears the memo about the delay didn't get to the makers of TouchTune Digital Jukeboxes, as patrons in bars across America could hear Perhaps from August 12 onward.

The track is taken from Guns ‘N' Roses sessions for their 2008 album Chinese Democracy, recorded from 1997-2007. Perhaps is the band's first release since their four-song EP Hard Skool in February last year. The EP was available exclusively from the band's official store and contained two new tracks, Absurd and Hard Skool, and live versions of Don't Cry and You're Crazy.

It is unknown if the song is still available on the Jukeboxes. A new date for the official release of ‘Perhaps' is yet to be announced.

Guns and Roses Fans React to ‘Perhaps' Leak

Members on a popular music forum weighed in on the apparent leak of the new Guns ‘N' Roses track, Perhaps, that was available to listen to in bars across via Touchtune Jukeboxes in the US, despite the single being officially delayed by the band.

Personally, I think this is either a miscommunication between whoever deals with the Jukeboxes and the record label, or it's a cynical ploy to get some buzz around the track without damaging its release. Although we'll never know for sure, the internet will always speculate.

Some commentators were unconvinced the leak was an accident, with one saying: “Accidental, my butt. Nice try.” Another fan agreed, comparing this marketing ploy to the one that u2 pulled in 2014 when their album, “Songs of Innocence,” somehow ended up on everyone's iPhone.

One commentator quips about Axl Rose: “I thought the actress that played Mama Fratelli died a couple of years after the Goonies filmed. “Turns out she was just fronting one of the most influential bands of the late 80s and early 90s.”

Worse Things Than a New Guns and Roses Song

But not everyone is thrilled about this Classic Rock comeback. About Axl Rose's voice in particular, one critic wrote they “thought the actress that played Mama Fratelli died a couple of years after the Goonies filmed. Turns out she was just fronting one of the most influential bands of the late 80s and early 90s.”

Another agreed, adding that the “last thing” the world needs right now is more Guns ‘N' Roses songs.

Except that's not true — not to some commentators. “There are a million worse things than a new song from a band 30 years passed their best, someone said.” Especially when that band's members are still relevant to the rock'n'roll scene.

“Also, it's unfair to call Guns ‘N' Roses a band from 30 years ago,” writes one music fan. “Duff McKagan was involved in writing and playing bass on Ozzy's last two albums; Slash has remained relevant, and Velvet Revolver was less than 20 years ago. Granted, Axl's voice isn't what it was, but that doesn't matter as much in the studio.”

