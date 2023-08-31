Gwyneth Paltrow Gives Simple Explanation Why She’s Not in More Marvel Movies

Gwyneth Paltrow gave an amusingly simple explanation during an Instagram Q&A as to why she's not in more Marvel movies. The Oscar-winning actress portrayed Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe from 2008 until 2019.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Paltrow had a blunt response to a fan who asked why she stopped appearing in Marvel movies and if she misses Robert Downey Jr., who plays Iron Man/Tony Stark. “We just stopped doing it because Iron Man died,” said Paltrow. “And, why do you need Pepper Potts without Iron Man? I don't know. Call up Marvel and yell at them, not me. I'm just sitting here.”

Paltrow Has Appeared as Pepper Potts in Seven Marvel Movies but Forgot That She Was in Spider-Man: Homecoming

gwyneth paltrow spider man e1693520504967
Image Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney.

Paltrow first appeared as Tony Stark's personal assistant/love interest Virginia “Pepper” Potts in 2008's Iron Man. She reprised the role in Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame

On an episode of the Netflix cooking series The Chef Show, Paltrow appeared with director-actor Jon Favreau and celebrity chef Roy Choi. During the episode's conversation between the three, Paltrow didn't initially recall appearing in the blockbuster Spider-Man: Homecoming. “We weren't in Spider-Man,” says Paltrow to Favreau. “Remember, it’s Spider-Man at the end, and Tom Holland’s there, and you’re gonna walk out and do a press conference?” asks Favreau. “Oh yes!” says Paltrow, clearly surprised. “That was Spider-Man? Oh my God.”

In a 2021 interview with People, Paltrow seemed more open to coming back as Pepper in future MCU movies. “I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that,” said Paltrow. Now the CEO of the lifestyle brand Goop, Paltrow seems to have put acting — and Potts — on the back burner. “I wouldn't say I'm that passionate about [acting] anymore,” she said. “I have had a lot of good luck and a lot of hard work, which led to a really good film career. At a certain point I felt like it wasn't what I wanted to do, so I did a little pivot.”

Paltrow's episode of The Chef Show is available for streaming on Netflix. All seven Marvel movies — even the ones she can't remember starring in — are available for streaming on Disney+. Paltrow has no upcoming movie or TV projects in the pipeline.

