Gwyneth Paltrow Is Back, and in The “Whitest Trial of All Time”

Gwyneth Paltrow, Academy Award-winning actress and entrepreneur, has been sailing off into a jade egg sunset for a while. The daughter of actress Blythe Danner and producer Bruce Paltrow is an undercover nepo baby since many people aren't as aware of her mother's work and how influential producers are in Hollywood. Yes, she is a total nepo baby with all the advantages people complain about now that nepo babies are a thing, but I digress.

On Trial

The reason why Paltrow has again resurfaced after “reducing her acting workload,” aka still appearing as Pepper Pots in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and launching her lifestyle/wellness brand Goop as a newsletter in 2008, is that she is in court defending herself against a civil lawsuit for a skiing accident hit and run. The trial is on its third day and is being broadcast live from the courtroom in Park City, Utah.

Whitest Trial of All Time

One of the more cutting wits among trial watchers, Dan Amira, head writer of The Daily Show, quipped on Twitter, “This is officially the whitest trial of all time.” and he's not talking about the city's six-inch snow drifts. I've been to Park City, Utah, and I can affirm that the city is one of the whitest places in the continental United States. Dan Amira is correct.

Is This Real?

Others found it hard to believe that this was happening since it seemed like a weird dream they had after eating contaminated shellfish. Abby Riley tweeted, “I thought Gwenyth Paltrow being on trial for running into a skier and skiing away years ago was a fever dream, but I just saw NPR tweeting about it.” Skiing into someone else on a ski slope and then skiing away without taking responsibility does seem like a crime only committed by wealthy and forgetful people, if it happens at all. So naturally, for Paltrow to be named in such a suit seems like a weird hallucination.

But wait, there's more.

It’s a Real Case

This civil suit from a retired optometrist, Terry Sanderson, for three hundred thousand dollars stems from an incident in 2016 when the optometrist claims that Paltrow ran into him from behind while they were both skiing and left the scene. The suit claims that Paltrow was skiing recklessly and hit the doctor, knocking him out and causing “brain injury, four broken ribs, and other serious injuries.”

His daughter testified that his injuries were real and affecting him in a distressing manner. Paltrow's lawyer apologized today for calling his daughter a liar in court during a heated cross-examination.

Paltrow has countersued for a symbolic amount of one dollar and has accused Sanderson of skiing into her instead of the other way around. She claims the suit is an attempt to exploit her celebrity and wealth. Okay, Gwenyth.

Priorities

While this is a serious case with multiple injuries allegedly involved, Paltrow's biggest complaint so far is an objection made by her lawyer about the cameras in the courtroom. While the lawyer made this objection, Paltrow looked directly into a camera aimed at her, so she had a point.

This complaint might spring from the fact that Paltrow has been mocked for her retro look with Aviator sunglasses while turning in her seat. While some have compared her to a criminal in an episode of the 1970s TV show Columbo, others have compared her to one of the most notorious serial killers of all time, the Milwaukee cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer.

Oh No

Twitter users are roundly razzing Paltrow for the Aviators and her lank blonde hair combo since Dahmer also favored Aviator glasses. Comedian Lamont Price tweeted, “Gwyneth Paltrow tryna get that Oscar playing Jeffrey Dahmer.” Court reporter Karen Sweeney at Australian Associated Press said, “Gwyneth Paltrow's glasses are giving Jeffrey Dahmer vibes.”

But the best comment was this seemingly laid-back gibe from DesiJed, co-host of Hollywood Crime Scene, “if I were on trial, I would not wear glasses from the Jeffrey Dahmer collection.” I mean, it's pretty bad when even an entertainment magazine like Entertainment Tonight picked up the story and tweeted an image comparing Paltrow with Dahmer.

Relitigating the Oscars

Speaking of the Oscars, comments have come from all sides. Comedian Katherine Allen suggested, “While they're at it, the judge should also make Gwenyth Paltrow give back her Oscar for Shakespeare In Love.” A little harsh, perhaps, but people seem disturbed by that Jeffrey Dahmer resemblance and the aggressiveness of her counsel.

It is also essential to mention the irony that Blythe Danner starred in an episode of Columbo while pregnant with her daughter Gwenyth. Twitter user and art and design director, Daniel Benneworth Grey, said, “Today’s Columbo, featuring a rare in-utero cameo from Gwyneth Paltrow.”

The episode was called Etude In Black.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.