13 Habits That Can Hurt the Brain

The issue of mental health continues to remain under the spotlight. We should all look to take care of ourselves at all times of the year, while the winter months can make things more complicated for those who struggle with long nights and shorter periods of daylight.

Many online outlets offer advice on what to avoid, but what do the experts say regarding habits that are hurting our brains?

1. Sitting

Those working in an office environment will find this challenging to avoid, but more sitting affects the brain. An average adult person sits for around six-and-a-half hours a day. According to Harvard Health, this disturbs the part of the brain associated with memory, and it’s recommended to move outside or around the house or office after 15 to 30 minutes of sitting down.

2. Lack of Sleep

Anyone who has studied harmful patterns will likely know that a lack of sleep can hurt their mental health. The CDC shows that around a third of us don’t get the recommended seven to eight hours per night, which can harm cognitive functions, including memory, problem-solving, and reasoning. Going to bed an hour earlier would help to give yourself more time to sleep. I’d also echo the advice to switch off all electronics. If I wake up at night to check my phone, I know I won’t go back to sleep.

3. Chronic Stress

The Harvard Health report shows that chronic stress can kill brain cells, affecting memory and learning. It’s a concerning warning, but so many of us live stressful lives, so how do we avoid this? You should focus on taking deep breaths while reciting mantras like “I’m alright, right now.” I also find that meditation helps when time allows.

4. Lack of Social Activity

When we’re feeling low, the default action is to avoid social contact, which is not helpful to our cognitive functionality. By shutting ourselves away, we can lose part of the brain's outer layer, which processes information. This is the most challenging element for those struggling with mental health to deal with, but you don’t have to put yourself out in a world full of strangers. Restrict social activity at these times to a trusted group of close friends.

5. Lack of Sunlight

According to the Harvard report, the first four items listed here are the biggest threats to brain health. There are, however, other habits to avoid. Seasonal Affective Disorder is a condition related to a lack of sunlight. According to the NHS in the UK, this can lead to several problems, including a lack of serotonin, which can affect mood, appetite, and sleep. It’s often recommended to purchase an SAD lamp, which can help mimic sunlight indoors, while it’s also essential to maintain Vitamin D levels.

6. Alcohol and Stimulants

When we’re at our lowest points, many of us turn to alcohol, cigarettes, or illicit substances to help us through. There is a temptation to seek an instant lift, which is understandable, but these products are all harmful in the long run. All can lead to depressive experiences when we’re coming off them, while there is a host of general health issues associated with each.

7. Poor Diet

If we’re struggling to look after ourselves, cooking a healthy meal comes way down our list of priorities. Snacking and eating comfort foods such as chocolate is so much easier. A poor dietary lifestyle is a threat to brain health, so try to address this, and if you must snack, try to replace the candy with fruit or raw vegetables.

8. Overeating

Even if you eat the healthiest of foods, remember to keep it in proportion. Overeating is a concern, no matter what we put into our bodies, and obesity can lead to heart problems, diabetes, and high blood pressure, all of which are linked to Alzheimer’s and general brain issues.

9. Doom Scrolling

Mindlessly scrolling through social media is another potential problem for brain health. By endlessly scrolling, we’re either looking for a quick lift via a funny video or just passing the time. Often, we’re met with horrific images of cruelty that are shocking to the system, while studies show that doom scrolling can also interfere with sleep while causing issues such as low self-esteem.

10. Covering Your Head While Sleeping

Be careful of how you sleep. Covering the head is a lesser-known factor in some brain disorders. If you sleep buried under a pillow, it can reduce oxygen levels in the blood and lead to an increase in carbon dioxide. Fatigue and drowsiness can follow, with the same adverse effects as a general lack of sleep.

11. Working When Sick

Even if you don't work from home, getting to your desk is often tempting, even when you’re sick. The brain and the body work together to combat disease, and if you attempt to work through the condition, you are delaying the recovery. The results will include an extra build-up of stress.

12. Lack of Mental Exercise

It’s not just the body that requires exercise; your brain needs a workout, too. We can keep the gray matter fresh and alert by playing puzzles and games. Taking on new skills is also helpful, so think about any hobbies you’ve always wanted to get involved in. If you're bored, chances are, your mind is unstimulated.

13. Exposure to Noise

If you like to put your headphones on full blast, you may be setting yourself up for several health issues down the line. Hearing loss has been linked to loss of brain tissues, and there is a link to Alzheimer’s disease. It’s recommended to keep the noise levels at no more than 60% of the available volume and to listen for no more than two hours maximum.