24 Money-Saving Hacks for Online Shopping

These days, online shopping is more prevalent than ever. Since so many purchases are made online, it's essential to be prudent when shopping. Luckily, saving significant money when shopping online is straightforward, thanks to the handful of tips and hacks you're about to digest. Your bank account will be thanking you in no time!

1. Shop at the Right Time

A great rule of thumb is always to be aware of seasonal sales and base your shopping around particular dates. Whether taking advantage of Black Friday or holiday sales or buying your Christmas decorations in January at a massive discount, you can save tons of money by being mindful of when you open your wallet.

2. Be Vigilant With Comparison Shopping

I can't stress this enough: Never stop researching deals and never settle for the first “good price” you find! Even if you're loyal to specific online retailers, most allow price-matching, which means that if you prefer buying items from Amazon and see a lower price at Best Buy, Amazon will honor the lower price (assuming the lower price is legitimate). Comparison shopping is critical to saving money in 2024.

3. Always Stock Up

Take advantage of fantastic sales and discounts by stocking up on everyday household items. If you stumble upon the deal of the century on things like toilet paper, toothpaste, laundry detergent, or other household items, jump on the opportunity to fill your pantry and cabinets with the essentials! Buying in bulk now equates to significant savings and ensures you won't have to re-purchase products at a later date.

4. Use Google Shopping

One of the most underrated tools at your disposal is Google Shopping. Accessibly via any Google search, Google Shopping will scour the internet for the best prices for any product you choose. Sometimes, small mom-and-pop retailers offer items at massive discounts, and Google Shopping is the ideal way to identify those places so you can take advantage of them!

5. Stop Being Loyal To Specific Brands

In the neverending quest to save money, you should throw brand loyalty out the window. Stop being obsessed with specific products when similar items will get the job done just fine. In 2024, prioritize value and savings over individual brands and watch how much cash you have in your bank account! We're creatures of habit, but brand loyalty is one of the most straightforward bad habits to break.

6. Search for Coupon Codes

Coupon codes (also known as promo codes) are one of the savviest ways to save money while online shopping. Once you find an item you like from a trusted retailer, simply Google your retailer's name and the phrase “coupon codes.” You'll often find codes you can apply during checkout to earn free shipping, cash back, or a discounted rate you wouldn't usually come across!

7. Pay With Cash-Back Cards

Cash-back and rewards credit cards are excellent tools for online shopping. These cards reward you with cold, hard cash every time you use them, putting you in a unique situation: You're ostensibly getting paid to shop! Whether you hit spending milestones that earn rewards down the road or earn a small percentage of cash-back with every purchase, these valuable credit cards are must-haves for a modern shopper.

8. Buy Used Items

If you can stomach the risk of purchasing an item that's already been used by someone else, you can save significant money. While used items may be dirty or worn, in many cases, they still operate as the manufacturer intended. I've bought a few used pieces of electronics that saved me over 50% of the retail price, making me a delighted online shopper.

9. Install Browser Extensions

In 2024, web browser extensions open up a new world of saving money; if you're not taking advantage of these, you're leaving money on the table! Extensions like the RetailMeNot Deal Finder automatically find and apply coupon codes for an item that goes into your shopping cart, regardless of retailer! How convenient is that? It takes all the legwork out of searching for codes and makes the money-saving experience seamless.

10. Sign Up for Email Alerts

Nobody likes receiving endless spam and promotional emails. Still, sometimes you have to play that game if saving money is a priority in your life. You should always sign up for email alerts with any online retailer you do business with because you never know what kind of members-only discount will enter your inbox on any given day! Thankfully, if no discount comes, it's easy to unsubscribe from future emails.

11. Play the Shopping Cart Game

In 2024, online retailers are just as innovative as shoppers are. They will do whatever it takes to make a sale, especially if they think you're on the fence! Many smaller, independent retailers will send a pop-up or email if you permanently remove a product from your cart. I've gotten into the habit of intentionally emptying my cart, hoping to get a “We hope you change your mind!” discount code; in most cases, it works like a charm!

12. Utilize Amazon's Subscribe & Save

I have a confession. I completely abuse Amazon's Subscribe & Save option! When buying supplements, I often click “Subscribe & Save,” which guarantees me a certain percentage off (usually 20-30%) my first purchase of an item. However, the massive savings don't apply to future deliveries, so I always cancel my subscription after getting my heavily discounted first product, only to re-subscribe at the same great discount a month later. I haven't gotten in trouble yet, so I assume it's a legit money-saving strategy.

13. Purchase Gift Cards

Gift cards aren't just the perfect gift for someone you don't care for; they're also a fantastic way to save money! Take advantage of the opportunity to buy discounted gift cards from your favorite online retailers. Purchasing a $100 gift card for $90 represents an incredible 10% savings that will add up in the long run! If you use the gift cards at some point, your purchase will always be financially-savvy.

14. Check Your Linked Credit Card Offers

Most credit cards (regardless of whether they're high-end rewards cards) feature linked offers that enable you to save money at thousands of online merchants in exchange for using a particular card. For example, if you carry a Chase credit card, you can use the Chase app or website to check for offers, usually in the form of cash-back. I'm constantly surprised by how much cash is offered in exchange for using a particular card at specific merchants!

15. Buy Refurbished Items

There is no more excellent value in online shopping than buying refurbished items. While technically used, these products are cleaned and tweaked to be indistinguishable from their “new” counterparts. In addition, these items still carry their original manufacturer's warranty, giving you peace of mind and much-needed relief in your wallet! I prioritize buying refurbished products ahead of brand-new ones, and it has yet to burn me.

16. Abandon Your Cart

Some online retailers may offer discounts or incentives if you abandon your shopping cart. Leave items in your cart for a day or two, and you might receive a reminder with a special offer.

17. Consider Generic Brands

Explore generic or store brands as alternatives to name brands. Often, these products are of similar quality but come at a lower price.

18. Leave Items on Your Wishlist

Place desired items in your online store's wishlist and keep an eye on them. Retailers may notify you of price drops for items on your wishlist.

19. Follow Brands on Social Media

Stay updated on special promotions and exclusive discounts by following your favorite brands on social media platforms.

20. Take Advantage of Student and Military Discounts

If you're a student or part of the military, check for special discounts. Many online retailers offer reduced prices for these groups.

21. Set a Budget and Stick To It

Before you start shopping, set a budget. This helps you avoid impulsive purchases and ensures you only buy what you need.

22. Clear Your Browser Cookies

Some online retailers may adjust prices based on your browsing history. Clear your browser cookies or use incognito mode to avoid potential price hikes.

23. Opt for Free Shipping

Look for online retailers that offer free shipping. Some sites provide free shipping if you spend a certain amount, so consolidate your purchases to meet the requirements.

24. Check Return Policies

Before making a purchase, review the return policies of the online store. Knowing the return process can save you money in case you need to return or exchange an item.