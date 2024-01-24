Haikyuu characters in the anime series have gained a massive fan base due to their high-octane action, amazingly choreographed matches, and stunningly placed emotions.

In this article, we will look at the 51 most popular Haikyuu characters as voted by fans. The series features a wide variety of interesting and well-developed characters, allowing viewers to connect with the show on a deeper level.

The cast of Haikyuu characters is varied, and each character has their own motivations for playing volleyball. Watching the characters grow and develop over the course of the series is one of the highlights of the show.

Top 51 Most Popular Haikyuu Characters

1. Kageyama Tobio

Kageyama Tobio is a 1st-year student at Karasuno High and is known as the King of the Court. Kageyama is a Setter and is known for his dominance on the court.

He has scored Power, jump, stamina, intellect, technique, speed, and attitude as 4s in various categories. His favorite food is pork curry with soft-boiled egg which may seem niche at first but does explain some good taste buds altogether.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Kageyama Tobio Jersey number 9 Occupation 1st year Class 3 student School name Karasuno High School

2. Yukie Shirofuku

Yukie Shirofuku is a Fukurdani Academy third-year student. She works as a manager for the boys' volleyball team. She is also portrayed smiling in a critter-like manner.

She presents a more relaxed appearance. Yukie appears to be a mature and well-mannered individual, particularly towards her colleagues. She is revealed to have a voracious appetite and to consume whatever edible she can get her hands on.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Yukie Shirofuku Occupation Nutritionist School name Fukurdani Academy

3. Koganegawa Kanji

Koganegawa Kanji is one of the Datekougyou players who doesn't get a lot of screen time. He is known for his impressive height of 191 cm and his power stat which ranks 5 out of 10.

Koganegawa is a player on the Datekougyou High school volleyball team, which is one of the most popular teams in Japan. His stats are nothing to brag about- his intellect and technique stat are both.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Koganegawa Kanji Jersey number 7 Occupation 1st year School name Datekougyou High school

4. Hirugami Sachiro

Hirugami Sachiro is a side character in the show who doesn't seem to be frequent on screen all that much. He belongs to the second-year class at Kamomedai High school and is a middle blocker.

Sachiro is a setter and was one of the top players on his middle school team. We have yet to see him feature in some amazing games, but he is a pretty decent character as of now.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Hirugami Sachiro Jersey number 14 Occupation 2nd year School name Kamomedai High

5. Haiba Alisa

Haiba Alisa is the older sister of Lev Haiba. She is half-Russian and half-Japanese, which helps to explain her close bond with her brother Lev.

She is designed in a way that she looks considerably different from most other characters in the series. Haiba Alisa is more frequently seen later in the series. She made her debut in episode 22 and has since appeared in many of the show's most important moments.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Haiba Alisa Occupation Student School name Nekoma high school

6. Miya Atsumu

Miya Atsumu is a setter in their second year at Inarizaki High School. He was not part of any significant team at first, but he was invited to All-Japan Youth Intensive Training Camp which was a significant event in the series, both for the characters and for the story.

In terms of skills, Miya Atsumu is a character who will catch your eye instantly with his unique playing style.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Miya Atsumu Jersey number 11 Occupation 2nd year School name Inarizaki High School

7. Tanaka Ryuunosuke

Tanaka Ryuunosuke is a wing spiker for the Karasuno High School volleyball team. He is a first-year student at the school and his jersey number is 5.

His position on the field is wing spiker and he is known as “the power hitter.” Tanaka lost his way to the class and when he went to help her out, she started crying.

As a result, he became determined to never lose his way again. His parameters include Power (5), Technique (2), Stamina (4), Speed (3), Intellect (2), and Jump (3).

Things to Know Details Name of the character Tanaka Ryuunosuke Jersey number 5 Occupation 2nd-year class 1 School name Karasuno High school

8. Nishinoya Yuu

Yu Nishinoya is one of the most popular anime characters in the Haikyuu manga and anime. Yuudai “Yuu” Nishinoya is a second-year student at Karasuno High School and is the team's libero.

On the field, Nishinoya is known for his quick reflexes and agility. He is known for his love of Gari Gari Kun popsicles and his laid-back personality.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Nishinoya Yuu Jersey number 4 Occupation second-year class 3 student School name Karasuno High school

9. Tsukishima Akiteru

Tsukishima Akiteru is Kei Tsukishima's older brother. Akiteru is a third-year student at Karasuno High School and a member of the volleyball team.

He is one of the top five spikers in the prefecture. Tsukishima Akiteru is a character from the manga and anime series Haikyuu. He was the captain of the Amemaru High School Volleyball team, and he is a libero.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Tsukishima Akiteru Jersey number 4 Occupation 1st year School name Amemaru High School

10. Oikawa Tooru

Oikawa Tooru is one of the main characters in the show and is known as the Grand King. He is from Aoba Jousai High and his background is said to be from Kitagawa Daiichi. Oikawa Tooru is a 3rd-year student with Jersey number 1 and his position on the field is a setter. According to Kageyama, he is a talented player with a terrible personality.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Oikawa Tooru Jersey number 1 Occupation 3rd-year student School name Aoba Jousai High school

11. Kozume Kenma

Koizume Kenma is one of the lead characters in the popular manga and anime series Haikyuu. He is a setter and belongs to his school's 2nd-year class 3.

His favorite food is Apple Pie, and he has a Power of Jump of 2, Stamina of 2, an intellect of 5, a technique of 5, and speed. Koizumi Kenma is a very tranquil character but if we start talking about Video Games, he is an insane fanboy.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Kozume Kenma Jersey number 5 Occupation 2rd-year student School name Karasuno High school

12. Bokuto Koutarou

Bokuto Koutarou is a 3rd-year class 1 student at Aoba Johsai High School and the Jersey number of 4 is behind his back. He is a wing spiker which makes him quite important and impressive in the ongoing match.

Bokuto has the position of captain on his team, making him even more formidable and dangerous in the match.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Bokuto Koutarou Jersey number 4 Occupation 3rd-year class 1 student School name Fukurodani Academy

13. Tsukishima Kei

Tsukishima Kei is one of the top 50 most popular characters in the anime and manga series, Haikyuu. He is a Middle Blocker for Karasuno High and has an insane height of 190 cm.

Tsukishima Kei's favorite food is a strawberry shortcake and he is a straightforward and outgoing personality. Tsukishima Kei claims that he doesn't like hot-headed people and so has his way of dealing with them.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Tsukishima Kei Jersey number 11 Occupation 1st year School name Karasuno High school

14. Hinata Shouyou

In the Haikyuu series, Hinata Shouyou is the main protagonist and belongs to Karasuno High School. He is a first-year student who transferred from Yukigaoka Junior High and is currently in Class 5.

Hinata's position on the field is as a middle blocker which explains why he has scores of Power as 1, Jump as 5, Stamina as 5, Intellect as 1, Technique as 1, and Speed as 5.

In addition, his favorite food is said to be Tamago Kake Gohan which consists of raw egg mixed with white rice and Soy Sauce.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Hinata Shouyou Jersey number 10 Occupation 1st year School name Yukigaoka Junior High school

15. Sugawara Koushi

Sugawara Koushi is one of the supporting characters in the popular anime series, Haikyuu. He is a high school student and a member of the Karasuno High team.

His stats are quite impressive, with a Power rating of 2, jump rating of 2, stamina rating of 2, intellect rating of 4, technique rating of 4, and speed rating of 2.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Sugawara Koushi Jersey number 2 Occupation 3rd-year class 4 School name Karasuno High school

16. Akaashi Keiji

Keiji Akaashi is one of the supporting characters in the series and belongs to Class 6 of the second year. He is the Vice-Captain of Fukurodani academy.

Keiji Akaashi has number 5 as his jersey number and his position on the field is that of a setter. Keiji Akaashi's biggest fear is that his physical power is a bit underwhelming.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Akaashi Keiji Jersey number 5 Occupation 2nd-year class 6 School name Fukurodani academy

17. Yamaguchi Tadashi

Yamaguchi Tadashi is a 1st year, class 4 student at Karasuno High school. He is the middle blocker for the school's volleyball team.

Yamaguchi's favorite food is french fries which are soft and floppy. Yamaguchi has a lot of courage but sometimes doesn't perform well due to his shyness. Yamaguchi is an energetic, friendly guy who likes to talk to the girl he likes, but she usually ignores him.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Yamaguchi Tadashi Jersey number 12 Occupation 1st-year class 4 School name Karasuno High school

18. Tendou Satori

Tendou Satori is a character from the popular anime and manga series Haikyuu. He is unique in terms of his design and stature, as he is one of the tallest characters in the series.

Tendou Satori is from the Shiratorizawa Academy and his age is claimed to be 18. He has an impressive height of 187.7 cm or 6'2”. Tendou Satori also has a weight of 71.1kg which makes him quite a notable being all together and a very healthy one as well.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Tendou Satori Jersey number 5 Occupation 3rd-year class 5 School name Shiratorizawa Academy

19. Iwaizumi Hajime

Iwaizumi Hajime is one of the supporting characters in the show and his age is said to be 17. He is quite a strong player with insane parameters like 5 in power, 4 in jump, 4 in stamina, 3 in intellect, 3 in technique, and 4 in speed.

He is said to be his team's ace and has a relationship with Tooru Oikawa. This is someone who is physically and emotionally strong and supports those around him. He is considered the most popular among the hot anime guys and plays the main character in Haikyuu.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Iwaizumi Hajime Jersey number 4 Occupation 3rd-year class 5 School name Aobajousai High School

20. Azumane Asahi

Azumane Asahi is a supporting character in the show Haikyuu who is segmented into year 3rd and class 3. He is a Wing Spiker in the series and his favorite food is Tonkotsu Ramen.

His ability parameters balance out to be 5 for Power, 3 for jump, 3 for stamina, 3 for intellect, 3 for Technique, and 2 for speed. Azumane Asahi is an effective player with strong power and ball-handling skills.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Azumane Asahi Jersey number 3 Occupation 3rd and class 3 School name Karasuno High school

21. Sawamura Daichi

Sawamura Daichi is a character in the anime and manga series Haikyuu. He is a third-year student at Karasuno High School and plays as the wing spiker on the school's volleyball team.

Sawamura has excellent physical abilities and is known for his powerful spikes and quick reflexes. He is also very passionate about volleyball, and often puts the team's success before his own individual goals.

As captain of the Karasuno team, Sawamura is highly responsible and protective of his teammates.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Azumane Asahi Jersey number 3 Occupation 3rd and class 3 School name Karasuno High school

22. Kita Shinsuke

Kita Shinsuke is the captain of his school's volleyball team. He is one of the supporting characters in the series who has some of the most unique designs out there in the show. He belongs in the third year of his school and that would explain why he has such a rough and focused look on his face. He is quite determined and enigmatic as a character.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Kita Shinsuke Jersey number 1 Occupation 3rd-year class 7 School name Inarizaki High school

23. Ushijima Wakatoshi

Ushijima Wakatoshi is a wing spiker for his team and is known for being one of the best players on the court. He has a preference for Hayashi rice, which he believes enhances his performance on the court.

Ushijima Wakatoshi is a man of value and determination and uses these attributes to entertain the audience. He motivates those around him and pushes himself to be the best player he can be.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Ushijima Wakatoshi Jersey number 1 Occupation 3rd-year class 3 School name Shiratorizawa Academy

24. Hoshiumi Kourai

Hoshiumi Kourai is a second-year student at Kamomedai High and is a Wing-spiker. He has spikey white hair and a vibrant smile on his face.

His design complements that of Bokuto quite well. Hoshiumi Kourai might not look like it but his stature as a second-year is quite strong. He is considered the most valuable player on the team, and his skills are appreciated by fans and opponents alike.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Hoshiumi Kourai Jersey number 16 Occupation 2nd year School name Kamomedai High school

25. Suna Rintarou

Suna Rintarou is a character in the popular manga and anime series, Haikyuu. He is a second-year student at Inarizaki High School and plays as a middle blocker on the school's volleyball team.

Suna is known for his height (185 cm) and weight (73 kg), as well as his age, which has been brought into question several times throughout the series.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Suna Rintarou Jersey number 10 Occupation 2nd year School name Inarizaki High School

26. Shimizu Kiyoko

Shimizu Kiyoko is a lead character in the show who belongs to the Karasuno High School team. She is only 17 years old and her height is 166 cm.

Her weight is 51 kg and she belongs to Class 2 of the 3rd year batch of students. Initially, she seemed like a shy girl who doesn't get along with people all that well but as the series moves forward, we see her passionate side which makes her stand out even more.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Shimizu Kiyoko Occupation 3rd-year class 2 School name Karasuno High School

27. Aone Takanobu

Aone Takanobu is a character in the popular manga and anime series, Haikyuu. He is aged 16 which might seem a bit surprising at first considering that his height is 192 cm and his weight is 88 kg.

He belongs to the second-year class A which is another trait about him. Aone Takanobu is one of the most popular characters in the anime Haikyuu. He is a Middle Blocker and is said to be the main pillar of Datekou which gives him massive stature as a player.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Aone Takanobu Jersey number 1 Occupation 2nd-year class A School name Datekougyou High School

28. Yachi Hitoka

Yachi Hitoka is a side character in the show and is from 1st-year class 5. She was appointed manager by Shimizu and seems to be a nervous girl at first but soon enough, manages to befriend our boy Hinata and get along with the group.

Yachi is an important member of the team and has significant contributions to the overall functioning of the team.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Yachi Hitoka Occupation 1st-year class 5 School name Karasuno High School

29. Sakusa Kiyoomi

Sakusa Kiyoomi is a side character in the series who belongs to the Itachiyama Academy. He is in the second year, meaning that his presence is quite limited overall.

His position on the battlefield, also known as court, has been Wing Spiker. And he is bestowed with the number 10 behind his back. His height is also fairly decent with 6'2” supporting him.

Moreover, he is the ace of his school which makes him an incredible foe and a shining star in the series.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Sakusa Kiyoomi Jersey number 10 Occupation 2nd year School name Itachiyama Academy

30. Miya Osamu

Osamu Miya is a side character in the show who is aged 17. He is 183 cm tall and goes to Inarizaki High School. He is a second-year student and his position on the court is wind spiker.

He has a close resemblance to other characters in the show. Osamu Miya is one of the most popular characters in the show and has a lot of similarities with other characters. He is recognized for being the twin brother of Atsumu Miya, which makes him quite notable in the show.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Miya Osamu Jersey number 11 Occupation 2nd year School name Inarizaki High school

31. Haiba Lev

Lev Haiba is one of the tallest characters in the entire series, standing at 6'7”. He is also one of the heavier players, weighing around 80 kg. Lev is half-Russian and half-Japanese, and his position on the court is as a middle blocker.

His nationality has been quite interesting as well, with him being able to play for both Russia and Japan. Interestingly, Lev Haiba's name in Russian translates to Lion Haiba.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Haiba Lev Jersey number 11 Occupation 1st year School name Nekoma High School

32. Terushima Yuuji

Terushima Yuuji is a supporting character in the anime and his team is called Jouzenji. He is aged 16 and his height is 177 cm and his weight is 67 kg.

Yuji Terushima was the captain of his school's volleyball team and is known as a powerhouse blocker. After being defeated by Karasuno, he stepped down from his position.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Terushima Yuuji Jersey number 1 Occupation 2nd-year class 7 School name Johzenji High

33. Ukai Keishin

Ukai Keishin is a 26-year-old side character from the Haikyuu anime who is related to teams within the premise of the show. Ukai is an alumnus of the volleyball club and currently, he is a coach for his team.

Ukai's birthday is April 5 and his height and weight are both 179 cm and 72.2 kg respectively. Apart from coaching his team, Ukai also supports his mother in her household work.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Ukai Keishin Jersey number 12 Occupation 1st year School name Karasuno High school

34. Yaku Morisuke

Yaku Morisuke is a supporting character in the series and is known for his short stature. He plays as a defender and is known to give expert players pointers when needed. However, he is physically very strong and can give pointers to more experienced players when needed. He wears jersey number 3 and his high school year is 3rd.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Yaku Morisuke Jersey number 3 Occupation Class 5 School name Nekoma High School

35. Takeda Ittetsu

Takeda Ittetsu is a side character in the show who is said to have an enthusiastic personality. He is of average height and weight, and he is the Volleyball Club faculty advisor which means that his contribution to the show is significant. He has a vibrant personality and never gets down on himself if he doesn't know something.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Takeda Ittetsu Occupation Volleyball club faculty School name Karasuno High school

36. Tanaka Saeko

Tanaka Saeko is a character in the popular anime and manga series Haikyuu. She is the elder sister of Ryuunosuke Tanaka and was also a classmate of small giants during her high school years.

She seems like trouble to her brother Tanaka and that's what makes her character even more likable and funny.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Tanaka Saeko Jersey number 5 Occupation Student School name Karasuno High school

37. Ennoshita Chikara

Ennoshita Chikara is a 16-year-old wing spiker from Karasuno High School. He was born on December 6 and his year in school is 2nd. His class is said to be 4 and he is said to be quite focused and bold with his moves on the court. Vinegared Sea Pineapple is one of his favorite foods.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Ennoshita Chikara Jersey number 6 Occupation 2nd-year class 4 School name Karasuno High school

38. Semi Eita

Semi Eita is a third-year student at Aoba Johsai High School and is placed in the setter position on the court. He comes from Shiratorizawa Academy and plays for their volleyball team.

Semi-Eita is affiliated with many fine players from other academies and he follows their guidance and supervision.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Semi Eita Jersey number 3 Occupation 3rd year School name Shiratorizawa Academy

39. Goshiki Tsutomu

Goshiki Tsutomu is a character from the popular anime and manga series Haikyuu. He is a first-year student at Shiratorizawa Academy and is part of the school's volleyball team. He is 16 years old and around 181 cm tall.

His position on the field is Wing Spiker, and his favorite food is boiled flounder. As a player, he wishes to hit sharper crosses.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Goshiki Tsutomu Jersey number 8 Occupation 1st year School name Shiratorizawa Academy

40. Kunimi Akira

Kunimi Akira is a character in the popular manga and anime series Haikyuu. He is a member of the Aobajousai High school volleyball team.

He is considered to be lazy by many of his peers and teammates, but he is still an excellent player. He is currently in his 1st year, class 6, and stands at 183 cm with a weight of 66 kg.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Kunimi Akira Jersey number 13 Occupation 1st year, class 6 School name Aobajousai High school

41. Futakuchi Kenji

Kenji Futakuchi is a character in the popular anime and manga series Haikyuu. He is a wing spiker on the Karasuno High School Volleyball team.

He has 2nd academic year, class A and 6 on the back of his shirt. He is a middle blocker on the Karasuno High School team. It is claimed that he argues with Kamasaki a lot, who is the opposite of Futakuchi personality-wise.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Futakuchi Kenji Jersey number 6 Occupation 2nd year School name Datekougyou High school

42. Kyoutani Kentarou

Kyoutani Kentarou is a character in the manga and anime series Haikyuu. He is a second-year student at Karasuno High School and the captain of the volleyball team's “B” squad. Kyoutani is an imposing figure, standing at 6'5″, and has a very aggressive playing style, which often leads to him getting into skirmishes with his opponents.

He is also known for being very difficult to get along with and having little patience for those he deems weaker than himself or who do not meet his high standards.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Kyoutani Kentarou Jersey number 16 Occupation 2nd year School name Aobajousai High school

43. Matsukawa Issei

Matsukawa Issei is in their third year at Karasuno High School. He is 188 cm tall and has a weight of 74 kg. His concern as a player is nothing but the fact that his uniform is unsuitable for him.

He is known as one of the “Three Kings” of Karasuno High School's volleyball team, and he has an impressive score in Power and Stamina. However, his jump attribute is mediocre in comparison to other top players.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Matsukawa Issei Jersey number 2 Occupation 3rd-year class 1 School name Aoba johsai high school

44. Hanamaki Takahiro

Hanamaki Takahiro is a wing spiker on the volleyball team and is one of the side characters in the show. He is 186 cm tall and his favorite food is profiteroles which is quite a unique choice if you think about it.

Hanamaki Takahiro's biggest concern is that he can't beat Iwaizumi in arm wrestling despite many attempts.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Hanamaki Takahiro Jersey number 3 Occupation 3rd-year class 3 School name Aoba Johsai high school

45. Shirabu Kenjirou

Shirabu Kenjirou is a side character in the popular anime and manga series, Haikyuu. He is said to be 17 years old and 175 cm tall. He is a second-year student and plays the number 10 on the court. His biggest concern right now is his height insecurity which often affects his gameplay.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Shirabu Kenjirou Jersey number 10 Occupation 2nd-year class 4 School name Shiratorizawa Academy

46. Konoha Akinori

Konoha Akinori is a wing spiker for Fukurodani academy. He is the most popular player on the team and is known for his height (179 cm) and weight (66 kg).

Konoha's favorite food is Tatsuta Age Fried Chicken, and he has one of the funniest concerns on the team- Bokuto can be a genius if looked at from another angle.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Konoha Akinori Jersey number 7 Occupation Konoha high school School name Fukurodani academy

47. Hinata Natsu

Hinata Natsu is a character from the show Haikyuu. Hinata Natsu is Shoyo Hinata's little sister and she is a part of the Niiyama Girls' High School Volleyball Team.

Hinata Natsu looks very similar to her brother, which helps her to capture an audience. Hinata is known for her incredible energy and passion as an individual, which helps her to be successful in her career as a volleyball player.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Hinata Natsu Jersey number 10 Occupation 1st-year class 1 School name Niiyama Girls' High School

48. Michimiya Yui

Michimiya Yui is a supporting character in the manga and anime series Haikyuu. She is said to be around 17 years old, making her one of the youngest characters in the series. Michimiya is a second-year student at Karasuno High School and a member of the volleyball team.

Yui is small in stature but she has prowess on the volleyball court. Being a girl should not discourage anyone from underestimating her skills; in fact, she is one of the strongest players on Karasuno's team.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Tsukishima Akiteru Jersey number 4 Occupation 1st year School name Amemaru High School

49. Fukunaga Shouhei

Fukunaga Shouhei is a side character in the show who is aged 16. He is 178 cm tall and weighs around 68 kg. His birthday has been mentioned in the books of the series as September 29th.

Fukunaga Shouhei is a second-year class 2 student, which makes him a fairly superior player to the one mentioned before. Shouhei has the number 6 on his jersey and is known as a very passionate player.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Fukunaga Shouhei Jersey number 6 Occupation 2nd-year class 2 School name Nekoma High school

50. Kuroo Tetsurou

Kuroo Tetsurou is the captain of Nekoma High School and has Jersey number 1 for his team. He is from 3rd-year class 5 which explains his dominant personality as for his position, he is a middle blocker who is quite fast and smart with his moves.

Talking about his ability parameters, he has Powered as 3, Jump as 2, Stamina as 3, Intellect as 4, Technique as 4, and Speed as 5.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Kuroo Tetsurou Jersey number 1 Occupation 3rd-year class 5 School name Nekoma High School

51. Daishou Suguru

Daishou Suguru is the captain of the Nohebi Academy Volleyball team. He is a shrewd and cunning player with a sharp look on his face that makes him insanely cool. He belongs to the rather unknown school called Nohebi Academy. He is a setter, and his skills are still unknown.

Things to Know Details Name of the character Daishou Suguru Jersey number 1 Occupation 3rd-year class 3 School name Nohebi Academy

Conclusion

The characters in Haikyuu are popular because of their interactions with the audience and their environment. The audience can connect with the characters on a personal level while also appreciating their relationships with others.

They are popular with both young and older audiences and are known for their impressive physical abilities.