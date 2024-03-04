24 Hairstyles To Make You Look and Feel 20 Years Younger

Finding the right hairstyle that suits you can be a challenge. Everyone deserves a flattering hairdo that makes them feel young, stylish, and fresh. Sometimes, a simple change is all it takes to elevate and transform your look.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a major hair change with a bold cut or simply want to revamp the style of your locks, there are plenty of hairstyles that will have you feeling and looking years younger.

1. Long Waves

You don’t always have to go shorter to look younger. Longer hair will show off your confident side and beautiful locks. If you already have long hair, add a few beachy waves to them for an effortless, voluminous look.

2. Layered Mid-Length Cut

For a cut that’s not long but not short, go for the chic layered mid-length cut. The layers will give you a voluminous, tousled look that’s effortless and will have you looking fresh-faced.

3. High Ponytail

If you’re going out and need an evening style or a timeless look for the office, the high ponytail should be your new go-to. Not only is it a sleek, glamorous updo, but it will also lift your face for that snatched, youthful look.

4. Feathered Pixie Cut

The feathered pixie cut is a fun hairstyle that looks good on women of any age. It’s a low-maintenance cut you can easily style and recreate. Kris Jenner is just one iconic example of how to rock the hairstyle to make yourself look younger.

5. Natural, Voluminous Curls

If you have curly hair, embrace your natural volume and big hair. There’s a stereotype that women over 40 should have shorter hair; we couldn’t disagree more. Big, curly hair is more youthful and will highlight your best facial features.

6. Side Swept Bangs

As we age, our hair can become thinner and lack that voluminous bounce it once had. Layered, side-swept bangs will transform your tresses if you struggle with flat hair. The bangs will give you that extra fullness for a beautiful new style.

7. Feathered Fringe and Ends

A feathered fringe will give your hair the subtle, soft movement it needs for a revival. Dakota Johnson and Halle Berry are a few of the countless celebrities who show just how effortlessly chic this hairstyle looks on women of any age. To complete the hairstyle, ask your hairdresser for feathered ends to get that wispy finish.

8. Long Hair With Curtain Bangs

Curtain bangs are everywhere right now, and a trendy cut that’s easy to achieve. Think Sabrina Carpenter’s effortlessly flowy curtain bangs and how good they would look on you, too. Longer hair has a youthful style, and adding curtain bangs will frame the face for a flattering, fun look.

9. Wispy Bob

Shake things up with a wispy bob rather than a sharp, blunt bob. A wispy bob is layered with feathered ends that achieve a softer look that’s more flattering as we age. This hairstyle looks great with waves or with bright highlights throughout.

10. Shoulder-Length Hair With Center Part

Shoulder-length hair is the perfect middle ground for those looking for a cut that’s not too out there. Jennifer Aniston has been rocking this hairstyle for years, keeping her looking young and fresh. Sam Burnett, owner and director of Hare & Bone salon in the U.K., tells Byrdie, “Shoulder-skimming styles are super flattering, as they graze the décolletage and gently frame the face.”

11. Long and Straight

Long and straight doesn’t have to be a tedious, bland hairstyle. We’ve seen the signature look on stars like Demi Moore and Lana Del Rey, who sport the chic side flip that compliments their length.

12. Wavy Bob

Try a wavy bob with loose, beach-inspired waves for a more laid-back hairstyle. The waves will give the bob a more flirty, fun, and fresh look instead of a more serious blunt cut.

13. Blunt Fringe

What better way to show off your facial features than with a blunt fringe? These bangs will show off your confident side and beautifully frame your face. You can easily style them, whether you’re sporting long, straight locks or a curly look.

14. Asymmetrical Bob

For a fun, fresh, and young hairstyle, go all out with an asymmetrical bob. This creative hairstyle is cut unevenly, with one side longer than the other, which makes a bold statement. It’ll show off your best facial features while making you look and feel years younger.

15. Messy Low Bun

Looking for a low-effort hairstyle? The messy low bun is a classic hairstyle that’s easy to recreate and has a much more youthful look than a tight, put-together bun or ponytail. Take out a few front hair pieces and keep the bun loose for that tousled, playful style.

16. Shag Cut

The shag cut was a trending cut in the ‘70s, and now that it’s had a flattering revamp, it’s poised as the must-have cut for a fresher, trendier look. This textured cut has many layers and face-framing shapes, creating a feathered, voluminous finish. It’s one of the most versatile cuts that will have you feeling extra confident in your skin.

17. Curly Bob

The bob is a popular hairstyle that will lift your face for that snatched, youthful look. Add bouncy curls to it, and you’ve got yourself a youthful hairstyle that will turn heads.

18. Half-Ponytail

Keep things simple with a gorgeous half-ponytail. Pull out a few strands of hair from the front to frame your face, and complete the half-up style by securing your locks with a claw clip or hair tie.

19. The Modern Rachel Haircut

The Rachel haircut was one of the most iconic looks from the hit TV show Friends that defined the ‘90s. Today, the modern spin on the cut looks good on women of any age. Ask your hairdresser for choppy, face-framing layers and a shoulder-length haircut to achieve this look. Top it off with a blowout for a full, bouncy finish.

20. Blunt Lob

Go for the bold blunt lob for an edgy cut slightly longer than the bob. The ends should hit below the chin and slightly above the shoulders. The blunt cut shapes and frames the face and will have you aging backward.

21. Waves With a Middle Part

The middle part is a trendy way to style your hair while keeping a fresh and timeless look. Center parts can slim the face near the cheeks, and the tousled waves are an effortless finish you can’t go wrong with.

22. Stacked Bob

This funky take on the bob is fresh, fun, and versatile. A stacked bob is shorter in the back and longer in the front, a style that compliments any face shape. You can wear it straight for a sleek look or wavy for a classic beachy style.

23. Wavy Ponytail

If you’re looking for a way to revamp your everyday hairstyle, the wavy ponytail is an effortless look you can easily put together. This look suits medium to long-length hair and will give you a voluminous hairstyle that’ll have you feeling years younger.

24. Pin-Straight

Pin-straight hair is a timeless hairstyle that will always look good, no matter the current trending style. Whether you have short hair or long tresses, pin-straight hair will boost your hair’s shine and give you that dreamy, youthful glow.