24 Hairstyles To Make You Look and Feel 20 Years Younger

Author: Diana KurzejaEdited by: Ashlee Fechino
Lifestyle
wavy bob hairstyle, smiling woman, tourist
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

Finding the right hairstyle that suits you can be a challenge. Everyone deserves a flattering hairdo that makes them feel young, stylish, and fresh. Sometimes, a simple change is all it takes to elevate and transform your look.

Whether you’re on the hunt for a major hair change with a bold cut or simply want to revamp the style of your locks, there are plenty of hairstyles that will have you feeling and looking years younger.

1. Long Waves

Long wavy hair
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

You don’t always have to go shorter to look younger. Longer hair will show off your confident side and beautiful locks. If you already have long hair, add a few beachy waves to them for an effortless, voluminous look.

2. Layered Mid-Length Cut

Woman wearing a scarf, travel, tourist, happy, smile, smiling
Image Credit: Ground Picture/Shutterstock.

For a cut that’s not long but not short, go for the chic layered mid-length cut. The layers will give you a voluminous, tousled look that’s effortless and will have you looking fresh-faced. 

3. High Ponytail 

High Ponytail 
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

If you’re going out and need an evening style or a timeless look for the office, the high ponytail should be your new go-to. Not only is it a sleek, glamorous updo, but it will also lift your face for that snatched, youthful look.

4. Feathered Pixie Cut

Pixie Cut, Beautiful Woman, hairstyle
Image Credit: Jens Lindner – CC0/Wiki Commons.

The feathered pixie cut is a fun hairstyle that looks good on women of any age. It’s a low-maintenance cut you can easily style and recreate. Kris Jenner is just one iconic example of how to rock the hairstyle to make yourself look younger.

5. Natural, Voluminous Curls

Natural curly hair
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

If you have curly hair, embrace your natural volume and big hair. There’s a stereotype that women over 40 should have shorter hair; we couldn’t disagree more. Big, curly hair is more youthful and will highlight your best facial features.

6. Side Swept Bangs

side swept bangs, woman sitting in flower field, summer, relax, nature, reflect
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

As we age, our hair can become thinner and lack that voluminous bounce it once had. Layered, side-swept bangs will transform your tresses if you struggle with flat hair. The bangs will give you that extra fullness for a beautiful new style.

7. Feathered Fringe and Ends

Woman in front of castle
Image Credit: Spectral-Design/Shutterstock.

A feathered fringe will give your hair the subtle, soft movement it needs for a revival. Dakota Johnson and Halle Berry are a few of the countless celebrities who show just how effortlessly chic this hairstyle looks on women of any age. To complete the hairstyle, ask your hairdresser for feathered ends to get that wispy finish.

8. Long Hair With Curtain Bangs

Curtain Bangs, hairstyle
Image Credit: metamorworks/Shutterstock.

Curtain bangs are everywhere right now, and a trendy cut that’s easy to achieve. Think Sabrina Carpenter’s effortlessly flowy curtain bangs and how good they would look on you, too. Longer hair has a youthful style, and adding curtain bangs will frame the face for a flattering, fun look.

9. Wispy Bob

Cropped Bob haircut, hairstyle, woman working on laptop, coffee shop, computer
Image Credit: Roman Samborskyi/Shutterstock.

Shake things up with a wispy bob rather than a sharp, blunt bob. A wispy bob is layered with feathered ends that achieve a softer look that’s more flattering as we age. This hairstyle looks great with waves or with bright highlights throughout. 

10. Shoulder-Length Hair With Center Part

Long Bob hairstyle, the lob, woman taking a selfie, happy, makeup, influencer
Image Credit: Alones/Shutterstock.

Shoulder-length hair is the perfect middle ground for those looking for a cut that’s not too out there. Jennifer Aniston has been rocking this hairstyle for years, keeping her looking young and fresh. Sam Burnett, owner and director of Hare & Bone salon in the U.K., tells Byrdie, “Shoulder-skimming styles are super flattering, as they graze the décolletage and gently frame the face.”

11. Long and Straight

Long straight hair, tourist, travel, vacation
Image Credit: javi_indy/Shutterstock.

Long and straight doesn’t have to be a tedious, bland hairstyle. We’ve seen the signature look on stars like Demi Moore and Lana Del Rey, who sport the chic side flip that compliments their length. 

12. Wavy Bob

Tucked Bob, short Bob hairstyle, model
Image Credit: YuriyZhuravov/Shutterstock.

Try a wavy bob with loose, beach-inspired waves for a more laid-back hairstyle. The waves will give the bob a more flirty, fun, and fresh look instead of a more serious blunt cut. 

13. Blunt Fringe

A-line Bob with bangs hairstyle, model, makeup, woman
Image Credit: Olga Brik/Shutterstock.

What better way to show off your facial features than with a blunt fringe? These bangs will show off your confident side and beautifully frame your face. You can easily style them, whether you’re sporting long, straight locks or a curly look. 

14. Asymmetrical Bob

Stacked Bob, inverted Bob hairstyle, model
Image Credit: Luba V Nel/Shutterstock.

For a fun, fresh, and young hairstyle, go all out with an asymmetrical bob. This creative hairstyle is cut unevenly, with one side longer than the other, which makes a bold statement. It’ll show off your best facial features while making you look and feel years younger.

15. Messy Low Bun

Low messy bun hairstyle, model, woman
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

Looking for a low-effort hairstyle? The messy low bun is a classic hairstyle that’s easy to recreate and has a much more youthful look than a tight, put-together bun or ponytail. Take out a few front hair pieces and keep the bun loose for that tousled, playful style.

16. Shag Cut

Shag hairstyle, girl with freckles, red hair, smiling
Image Credit: nelen/Shutterstock.

The shag cut was a trending cut in the ‘70s, and now that it’s had a flattering revamp, it’s poised as the must-have cut for a fresher, trendier look. This textured cut has many layers and face-framing shapes, creating a feathered, voluminous finish. It’s one of the most versatile cuts that will have you feeling extra confident in your skin.

17. Curly Bob

Curly Bob hairstyle, model, woman
Image Credit: Shutterstock.

The bob is a popular hairstyle that will lift your face for that snatched, youthful look. Add bouncy curls to it, and you’ve got yourself a youthful hairstyle that will turn heads.

18. Half-Ponytail

Wavy Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyle, hair clip, blossoms
Image Credit: Charlotte Clinton/Shutterstock.

Keep things simple with a gorgeous half-ponytail. Pull out a few strands of hair from the front to frame your face, and complete the half-up style by securing your locks with a claw clip or hair tie.

19. The Modern Rachel Haircut

Jennifer Aniston in Friends (1994)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Television.

The Rachel haircut was one of the most iconic looks from the hit TV show Friends that defined the ‘90s. Today, the modern spin on the cut looks good on women of any age. Ask your hairdresser for choppy, face-framing layers and a shoulder-length haircut to achieve this look. Top it off with a blowout for a full, bouncy finish.

20. Blunt Lob

Layered Bob Hairstyle
Image Credit: popcorner/Shutterstock.

Go for the bold blunt lob for an edgy cut slightly longer than the bob. The ends should hit below the chin and slightly above the shoulders. The blunt cut shapes and frames the face and will have you aging backward.

21. Waves With a Middle Part

High Half-Up Pigtails Hairstyle
Image Credit: K-Angle/Shutterstock.

The middle part is a trendy way to style your hair while keeping a fresh and timeless look. Center parts can slim the face near the cheeks, and the tousled waves are an effortless finish you can’t go wrong with.

22. Stacked Bob

lob hairstyle
Image Credit: Axel Bueckert / Shutterstock.

This funky take on the bob is fresh, fun, and versatile. A stacked bob is shorter in the back and longer in the front, a style that compliments any face shape. You can wear it straight for a sleek look or wavy for a classic beachy style.

23. Wavy Ponytail

Wavy Ponytail, Hairstyle
Image Credit: Igor Ivakhno/Shutterstock.

If you’re looking for a way to revamp your everyday hairstyle, the wavy ponytail is an effortless look you can easily put together. This look suits medium to long-length hair and will give you a voluminous hairstyle that’ll have you feeling years younger.

24. Pin-Straight

Long bangs, tourist, vacation, Europe, travel, model, hat
Image Credit: Victoria Chudinova/Shutterstock.

Pin-straight hair is a timeless hairstyle that will always look good, no matter the current trending style. Whether you have short hair or long tresses, pin-straight hair will boost your hair’s shine and give you that dreamy, youthful glow.

Diana Kurzeja

Author: Diana Kurzeja

Title: Writer

Expertise: Lifestyle, Entertainment, Wellness

Bio:

Diana Kurzeja is a writer and editor with over 8 years of experience writing content for publications, brands, and blogs. She holds a BA in English from the University of Guelph and a BEd from Queen's University. Diana specializes in writing lifestyle and wellness content and spends her free time looking for the latest health hacks.