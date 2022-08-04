These 8 Hairstyles Are Going To Be Big in 2023

We are usually not expected to leave behind our signature look when we get older. But that does not mean we can't get a fresh new haircut. Of course, it doesn't have to be too drastic, like the dreamy holo hair.

1. Side-Swept Hair

Side-swept hair is an excellent option for middle-aged women to avoid dull, drab, and boring hairstyles. It's a trend that's been around for decades and can't go wrong in any success metric.

Side-swept hair can merge with other hairstyles, such as curls or a bob. You can also combine side-swept bangs with almost any haircut for the red-carpet looks.

2. Classic Bob

The bob hairstyle works best for women with a straight, round face shape and natural, light hair.

A classic bob is evergreen among hairstyles. It accentuates your face, is easy to manage, and can provide a flattering shape for women of every age. It also gives the impression of thick and lustrous hair.

See More Chic Hairstyles Click Here

3. Voluminous Lob

A long bob, also known as a “lob,” is an ideal choice for ladies whose hair is neither long nor short. The advantages of the lob are making your hair look thicker and being suitable for all hair types and face shapes.

To make your hair look full, go over damp strands of your hair with a volumizing brush. You can use a curling brush or iron to create additional volume.

4. Octopus Haircut

Octopus haircut is one of the biggest hair trends in 2022. Choppy-layered hair that reminds of octopus tentacles is a modern version of shag, heavy on the top with the layers framing the face.

You can give your hair a messy or refined touch with an octopus haircut. In return, your hair will provide you with a young-looking vibe.

5. Choppy Pixie Cut

A choppy pixie cut is a cool, trendy style ideal for any age, including women over 60. What is great about pixie cuts is that they are suitable for both thick and thin hair and are low-maintenance.

By adding a volumizing mousse, you'll turn heads in no time.

Extra tip: Ladies with lighter skin tones should wear grey dye to make them stand out from the crowd.

6. Pompadour

Pompadour hairstyles are the epitome of old-school hair pieces that were popular during the Roaring Twenties and the subsequent Great Depression. This is the perfect style for women who harbor feelings toward the past and want to recapture the glamour and confidence of the 1920s and 1930s fashion.

Pompadours usually have a long, heavy central part with a towering crown of hair at the top, while the sides are either trimmed or shaved. Women with slim faces and strong cheekbones best pull off this style.

7. Sleek Ponytail

Choose a sleek ponytail to make your hair look voluminous or to simply keep the hair out of your face.

It's easy to maintain since it doesn't need a lot of styling. On the plus side, it makes you look amazing and classy. Smooth out the top layer of your hair, tease it, and slick it back in a high or low ponytail.

8. Tousled Shag

Have you been invited to an intimate get-together or a dinner date? And you're not sure what hairstyle will suit? Try out the tousled shag

It's a versatile hairstyle that you can experiment with if you are consistent with your choice. Suitable for any hair type, especially for women with heart and oval face shapes. The tousled look is also great for both boho days and dressing up for a night in town.

More Articles by the Wealth of Geeks Network