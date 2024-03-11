24 Things To Know about Training for a Half Marathon

If you've recently taken on a 5k or 10k race and want something more challenging but aren't ready to take up the marathon beast, the half marathon is the perfect race distance to quench your athletic thirst. However, there are things you need to know about the process of training, fueling, and mentally preparing for your race.

It's a lengthy, arduous process that requires building a solid base of aerobic fitness, muscular and cardiovascular endurance, and the length of your runs over time. While the half-marathon distance is less taxing than the marathon, overtraining, under-fueling, or increasing your mileage far too fast and too soon can put you at risk for injury or make you ill-prepared for race day.

1. To Run a Successful Half Marathon, You Need Reasonable, Achievable Goals

Before you sign up for a half marathon, we need to do some housekeeping. How much do you currently run? Do you have a solid athletic base or running experience? How soon do you need to be able to achieve a 13.1-mile distance? It would help if you asked these questions to determine the appropriate type and timing of your race.

If this is your first half marathon, tackling additional challenges, such as a trail run, a mountain course, or one with significant hills, will only make your race much harder.

For your first half marathon, it's best to keep things simple before adding in complicating factors that will require even more complex training and gear.

Gauge your general fitness, current average running distance, and perceived rate of exertion going out on a casual run. Take note of how winded you feel. You might want to focus on running a 10k first.

Lacking running experience does not mean you can't easily build up to a half marathon given the right amount of time, training, persistence, and recovery. If you pace yourself properly and allow enough time for muscular adaptations and aerobic fitness to improve, almost anyone can run a half marathon.

2. Your Most Important Financial Investment Will Be Your Running Shoes

Once you've decided on a race and developed a training plan, all that's left to do is start running, right? Not quite.

Before running up to 35 miles per week, you'll want to invest in proper running shoes that fit the mold of your foot. Not just any shoe that bears the label “running shoe” will do.

Go to a specialty running store that offers a gait analysis. Here, they will analyze your movement while you run. Running shoes are different from regular sneakers, both technically and in terms of customization. Running shoes are developed explicitly with shock absorption and extra cushioning to prevent injury.

Since your feet hit the ground in a much more limited and consistent motion, running shoes are designed to reduce your foot's motion, provide ample padding, and even help you run faster through their lightweight, breathable design.

Because everyone runs with a slightly different gait, there is no one-size-fits-all running shoe. They are highly personalized to offer you the best fit. From a running analysis, they can also tell you how your feet move when you run, introducing you to concepts like pronation and supination.

These terms describe whether your weight is distributed more on the outsides of your feet (supination) or the insides of your feet (pronation). There are three subtypes of pronation: neutral, overpronation, and underpronation. You may also switch between pronation and supination during your run, making a gait analysis crucial in helping you choose the right shoe to accommodate your running style.

You may get by for a little while on whatever shoes you have, but as you increase your mileage, wearing ill-fitting shoes will wreak havoc on your feet and may even lead to injury.

3. Your Half Marathon Time Is Not Just Double the Time of Your 10K

For most amateur runners running their first half marathon, simply finishing the course is a lofty enough goal. However, it's good to have higher aspirations you can work towards but would still be happy falling short of. You can aim for specific finish times, such as finishing in less than 3 hours, 2 hours 30 minutes, or 2 hours.

This time goal should depend on your base fitness, cardiovascular health, and endurance. However, if you're thinking of a reasonable time to finish the half marathon by merely doubling your 10k, that's not how it works.

The longer you run, the more fatigued you become. As you continue to run, your pace will become slower, and your glycogen will deplete. While it is possible for your half-marathon finishing time to be double that of your 10k, this isn't typical.

4. The Average Half Marathon Finish Time

A reasonable estimate would be to double your 10k time and add 10-15 minutes, or you can multiply your 5k personal best (PB) by 4.667 and your 10k PB by 2.223. The average half marathon time across all ages and genders is 1:50:15.

To get a good idea of a reasonable finish time for you to pursue, try calculating an estimate based on your previous 5k or 10k races and look up average finish times for people in your age and gender demographic.

Across all ages, the average half marathon finish time is 2:16 for women and 2:02 for men. Elite runners can run much faster than this, with elite women finishing at an average of 1:10 and elite men breaking the sub-one-hour mark.

5. You Need To Run Slower

It might seem paradoxical, but you need to run slower to run faster. If you want a faster finish time on race day, you should run the bulk of your runs at a slow pace that doesn't elevate your heart rate past Zone 2 (60-70% of your maximum heart rate).

Most casual runners track this with a smartwatch or heart rate monitor, but if you don't have one, you can use the perceived rate of exertion as a pretty accurate gauge of your heart rate zone.

Zone 2 training should feel like an easy jog, and you should run slow enough that you can hold a conversation. If you're gasping for breath and can't utter more than a word or two, you're definitely outside of Zone 2 and are running too fast.

There is a place for tempo and speed runs in half marathon training, but these are less important than building your aerobic capacity, which is what these easy, slow-paced runs do. Most of your runs should be maintained at this pace, especially your long runs, which will increase the duration/distance throughout your training.

These runs help you recover, reduce the risk of injury, and build endurance by increasing your VO2 max. Regular cardiovascular and muscular adaptations occur during Zone 2 training, improving your running economy. Zone 2 training stimulates type 1 muscle fibers, stimulating mitochondrial growth and function. This helps runners utilize fat more efficiently, preserving glycogen stores that would otherwise become quickly depleted during a race.

6. How To Implement Easy/Recovery Runs

Runs within 24 hours of a hard session, such as an interval or long run, are called recovery runs. These should be run at a leisurely, conversational pace so you continue to get those miles in and build your endurance and strength but aren't pushing yourself too hard.

Active recovery plays a role in training your ability to keep going in a fatigued state, which comes in handy on race day when you need to make that final push to the finish line after you've already run 10 miles. These runs pack a punch of other benefits like improving blood circulation and running form as long as they are done at a relaxed pace.

7. Will I Lose Weight?

You may lose weight during half-marathon training, but you also might not. To the surprise of new runners, you may even see the scale creeping up instead of down for a few reasons.

For one, you may be undergoing a body recomposition (putting on more muscle and losing fat), resulting in a leaner appearance and a slight increase in weight. The scale may also increase because you're eating a lot more carbohydrates and increasing your activity, causing you to retain some water weight or experience post-workout inflammation, both of which are temporary. However, some percentage of people will see the scale going up because of an increase in fat gain due to sneaky overeating.

The tricky thing about running is that people overestimate the calories they burn while underestimating the extra calories they consume. When you increase your activity with a high-impact exercise like running, your hunger hormones spike, causing you to feel much hungrier. Since it feels like you've done a tough workout, you may feel like you've “earned” that extra cookie, that McDonald's milkshake, and that quarter-pounder burger.

It's essential to note any disconnect between your hunger and calorie intake. To lose weight, you need to eat in a caloric deficit. Even if you lose weight during half-marathon training, this isn't the best time to set a weight loss goal. You will have enough on your plate to build up your endurance, increase your strength, and recover from taxing workouts to add to the burden of weight loss on top of that.

Running the number of miles required to prepare for a half marathon necessitates adequate nutrition. If you're undereating, your training will suffer, and you won't be able to fully recover, putting you at risk of injury. However, you can certainly lose weight while training for a half marathon safely and effectively so long as you aren't under-fueled for your runs.

8. How To Incorporate Speed Work

Interval Training: These are short speed sessions followed by jogging or rest. They should be done at a high-effort sprint for a short duration, like two minutes, and then jog or walk to recover.

Incorporating this speed work into your weekly runs once a week will help you improve your overall running speed if you do them correctly (high speed, high effort). These sessions will be shorter since you will fatigue much faster from giving it all your effort.

Tempo/Threshold Runs: A tempo run is a happy medium between speed and endurance work. These runs are maintained at a “comfortably hard” pace — something that is challenging for you to maintain for a long time but isn't your maximum output. This is about 25 to 30 seconds slower than your 5k pace.

Fartlek Runs: Fartlek, Swedish for speed play, is a type of interval training run that combines speed and endurance. Most intervals involve fast speed for short periods with intermittent breaks. However, fartlek runs involve fast speed for a short duration combined with continuous running instead of breaks.

An example of this would be to run for a few miles at a comfortable pace, then run at tempo speed or slightly faster for two minutes, then run at an easy pace for two minutes as recovery, and alternate between these two for the next few miles.

Hill Repeats: These combine strength with speed. The idea is to approach a hill, sprint up the top as fast as you can, give your full effort, and then jog or walk back down. How many repeats you do depends on the workout you're following, but these are short sessions and are usually not combined with distance runs.

The focus is on building leg strength, speed, and running economy. By incorporating hill sprints into your training, you'll find that your natural running speed along a flat course dramatically improves.

9. Long Runs Should Be Prioritized and Built up Slowly

Your long runs are your most critical weekly runs. As their name would imply, they are the longest weekly run of your training, and they will continue to increase in distance (or duration) over your training plan. However, it's important to avoid increasing the distance and duration of your runs too fast. Generally, you shouldn't increase your mileage by more than 10% per week to avoid injury.

These are the most beneficial runs for building cardiovascular and muscular endurance and will help you achieve the distance of your race. However, running too much too soon can harm you more than help you by causing overuse injuries or leaving you perpetually sore to the point you can't fully recover or reap the ample benefits of recovery.

Long runs need to be run in heart rate Zone 2, which means going slow — often much slower than you would like. Keep yourself entertained through music or a podcast because these runs are your most significant return on investment, but they should only be run once a week.

10. How To Schedule Your Runs & Training Sessions

With a quick Google search, you'll find an abundance of training programs for every runner, whether you're a complete novice, somewhat experienced, advanced, or elite. However, you shouldn't pick just any plan and follow what it says blindly. You should check that the plan doesn't involve a drastic increase in mileage and duration of runs too quickly. Does it follow the 10% rule? That's the first green flag.

Does it include a mixture of different types of runs, strength training, cross-training, and adequate rest days? This is what you should look for. You can also adjust pre-made training plans to fit your schedule and lifestyle. You may need to switch around a few runs and rest days, but the plan remains effectively the same.

When I trained for my half marathon, I opted to run three days a week and strength trained once a week. Most people schedule their long run on the weekend, either Saturday or Sunday.

Running three to four days a week is typical in preparation for a half marathon. Because I was short on time and would have to build the distance over a short period, I decided to run three times per week to avoid injury, instead focusing on fitting in one high-quality strength session with proper form.

You can search for training plans that fit within the time frame that you have to prepare for your race. Remember to leave room for a ten-day to two-week taper after hitting your peak mileage. Some plans are geared for runners aiming for a specific finish time, but this means they incorporate speed work, which may not be ideal if you're short on time or running your first half marathon.

11. Strength Training Will Improve Your Running Performance and Prevent Injury

You might wonder why strength training would be part of a running program. It's all about cardio, right? Wrong. To run a long distance efficiently, you need muscle. Strong legs will improve your power, speed, running economy, and endurance, and most importantly, they prevent your risk of injury (something especially important if you're ramping up your running in a short time frame).

One to two strength sessions per week is ideal, but understandably, you may find yourself in a crunch as you build up your mileage and find that you don't have enough time or you're too tired to do two strength sessions per week. You should squeeze in at least one session per week, even if it's short.

You don't have to lift super heavy weights, but at the very least, you will want to perform bodyweight exercises or use light weights to perform arm and leg exercises like squats, deadlifts, planks, pull-ups, push-ups, and lunges.

Even though your arms won't be explicitly involved in your running as much as your legs, upper body strength plays a role in maintaining good posture, arm swing, stability, and balance.

Since you already have a week packed with running, the most efficient strength session is a full-body one incorporating compound exercises. Adding in some explosive plyometric exercises like box jumps, tuck jumps, burpees, and alternating lunge jumps is also great for strengthening your muscles and tendons and preventing injury. They will also improve your running economy by improving power and speed.

12. Too Sore To Run or Do Strength? Try Cross Training

Cross training is any training you do that isn't running, be it swimming, cycling, weight training, pilates, or walking. This active recovery day helps you build muscular and cardiovascular endurance while giving you a break from your increasing mileage.

Cross-training days are complementary to your training runs. These help you improve strength and endurance even when you're fatigued from running or working through injuries. Cross-training gives us the opportunity to target specific muscular or cardiovascular deficiencies while preventing over-training by running too much.

We may have weaker ligaments or muscles in specific areas, and cross-training allows us to spend extra time on these areas.

13. How Long Does It Take to Get Ready for a Half Marathon?

As with most aspects of preparing for a race, how long it takes you to train depends on your starting fitness and running experience. If you regularly run a few times a week and work out, you will need less time to prepare than a beginner. If you can't even run one mile, you'll want to give yourself ample time to improve your cardiovascular endurance.

Most rookies need at least 12 weeks to train for a half marathon, but a complete beginner with little to no running experience will benefit from an even longer plan, like 15-16 weeks.

Remember, building your mileage is simple, but it takes patience and a slow, sustainable plan to get there. The more time you give yourself, the more successful your race will be. Regular runners can expect to train for six to eight weeks, while elite runner unicorns may only need four to eight. Even these experienced and elite runners might want to take extra time to achieve a personal best speed.

14. Carbs Are Your Friend

When we run, our bodies primarily rely on carbohydrate and fat stores for energy. Carbs are stored as glycogen, which is converted into ATP—what our bodies prefer to use for quick energy during high-intensity, anaerobic exercise. Our bodies will switch to fat stores when we run out of glycogen stores, typically during distance running.

While our bodies can use fat as a source of energy when glycogen is unavailable, carbs are our most efficient energy source. They require less oxygen, preserve our muscle tissue, and prevent fatigue. This is why you want to make sure you have adequate glycogen stores by eating a carb-rich meal one to two hours before you go for a run.

Excellent sources of carbohydrates include pasta, rice, toast, bananas, and oatmeal. Carbs provide you with the fuel to keep going and the energy to maintain your pace. Endurance athletes need 2.5 to 4.5 grams of carbs per pound of body weight (55-65% of their diet).

15. How To Fuel During Runs

The biggest reason runners hit the dreaded “wall” is because they have depleted their glycogen stores. For longer distance runs like a half marathon, eating a carb-rich meal before going for a run is very important. However, a pre-run meal may not be sufficient if you're going for especially long runs.

Our bodies only store about 2,000 calories of carbohydrates, which we quickly burn through within about two hours. It's best to top up your carbohydrate intake if you're running for longer than one hour by consuming 30 to 60 grams of carbs in the form of energy chews, gels, or sports drinks every hour.

16. Don't Skimp Out on Rest and Recovery

Recovery during training and after your race is vital for adequate preparation and injury prevention. Some tips on avoiding overstraining your muscles include trying to space out your runs throughout the week, ensuring you always warm up your muscles before your runs, and stretching after your runs.

While we've discussed the importance of your carb intake in your diet, we have yet to discuss electrolytes. When you engage in strenuous exercise or go for a comfortable jog when it's extremely hot outside, causing you to sweat a lot, you'll need to replenish lost nutrients like sodium, magnesium, and potassium. You can replenish your electrolytes with sports drinks like Powerade or Gatorade or use an electrolyte powder that you mix with water.

It can be helpful to strategize your electrolyte consumption before, during, and after running, depending on how hard of an effort and how long you ran for.

Massage is another excellent recovery trick. Massage increases the rate of recovery by 30%, and getting consistent massages is a crucial antidote to overuse injuries. You can go for a professional sports massage, invest in a massage gun, or use a tennis ball to work out tight muscles.

If your muscles are still sore from a previous workout, switching your run for an active recovery or cross-training day may be best. However, soreness is sometimes unavoidable, and we have to get on with our training. Epsom salt balts, an adequate intake of carbs and protein, and some cold therapy can all reduce sore, aching muscles.

17. Extra Workout Gear Like Hydration Vests Are Optional but Can Make Your Life Easier

Runners love investing in extra workout gear like high-tech smart watches, hydration vests, running belts, anti-chafe products, and so on. The best part about running is that it's free and only requires your legs (as well as a good pair of running shoes). Though you don't need any of these products, some may be worth investing in to make your life a little easier.

If your training plan requires you to hit specific paces, you'll need something to track your pace, like a smartwatch, even if it's a cheap one you get off Amazon.

The one item I'm most grateful I invested in is my hydration vest. It's a vest with a 1.5L water bladder and a drinking hose that makes it super easy to take sips of water. They also have pockets to store items like your phone, energy gels, and other belongings. Make your life easier by optimizing your running gear for easy problem-solving. Figure out how you will store your water, fuel, and other items during your runs.

18. You Don't Need To Run the Full Half Marathon Distance in Training

A half marathon is 13.1 miles or 21.1 kilometers, but you won't need to run that entire distance in training. During a shorter race, like a 5k or 10k, running the entire distance or even a little longer during training is advantageous because they are shorter, faster races. With a half marathon, you focus less on speed and more on building your body's physical endurance.

Running up to 10 to 11 miles (16 to 18km) at the peak of your training is more than adequate to get you across the finish line on race day. However, you can run the full 13.1 miles during training if you choose to.

Most runners find that running the bulk of the distance in training and then saving some energy in the tank for race day helps them feel more rested and limber to push the rest of the distance on race day.

19. Carb Loading Before a Race

Carb loading is a popular practice among distance runners to increase your glycogen stores before a race to ensure you won't run out of fuel during your race. Ideally, you'll want to start carb loading three to four days out from the race.

You'll be increasing your carb intake in place of fat and fiber, but it's also important to eat a balance of protein and vegetables. In the days before the race, your carb intake should work its way up to 70 to 90% of your calorie intake (5g of carbs per pound of body weight).

While pasta is a popular carb-loading meal, this won't be a sufficient carb-loading strategy. You should build your carb intake over a few days, sourcing your carbs from high-quality sources like potatoes, whole grains, pasta, and rice.

20. Learn the Difference Between Soreness and Injury Pain

This one is tricky because pain perception is subjective, and that's why it's important to be in tune with any sudden changes in how you're feeling on your runs. If you're new to running, building up your running base will likely leave you pretty sore for a few weeks as your muscles and ligaments get used to the impact and exertion. However, not all pain is created equal. Pay close attention to sharp, sudden pain that is unbearable versus dull aches.

The former could be a sign of overuse and injury, while the latter could be delayed onset muscle soreness (DOMS). So long as you follow the 10% rule, strengthen your muscles, wear proper running shoes, and focus on maintaining proper running form, you likely don't have to worry about getting injured.

One in three people sustain an injury during half marathon training, 90% of which are caused by training errors. Some common injury risks include shin splints, a runner's knee, plantar fasciitis, and stress fractures.

Pay attention to what your body is telling you. If pain increases in severity from running, it's time to prioritize rest and recovery so you don't injure yourself any further.

21. Check out Your Course Layout Ahead of Time

Before signing up for a race, check out the course and make sure it meets your requirements. Do they have numerous aid stations equipped with water, electrolytes, and other carbohydrate fuel? Supplies differ from course to course. You certainly want to make sure that emergency services will be available in case you get injured.

Figure out how far apart the aid stations are, where they are, and develop a racing strategy that includes stopping at these aid stations. Find out if there are any bathrooms on-site. This is a big one. Lots of runners find they have to rush to the bathroom before, during, or after the race from nerves, drinking lots of water, and sometimes the dreaded runner's trot.

22. Pacing, Walking, and Holding Back

Many new runners fear needing to walk during a race, believing it signifies failure. Don't be afraid to walk if you need to. Walking doesn't take away from the fact that you completed a half marathon, and using walking breaks strategically can prevent muscle fatigue and potentially lead to an overall faster pace than if you ran the entire time. If you have tracked your running pace through training and have a goal pace for your race, try to maintain that, but give yourself breaks if you need it.

When the race starts, don't throw your pace out the window. It's normal for race day excitement to get to overcome runners, especially first-timers, and cause them to go out too fast. You should not be running your fastest mile in the first mile of your race. While it's tempting to keep up with the people who are passing you, this can hurt your overall race and cause you to fatigue much more quickly. Keep enough energy in the tank to push yourself toward the end of the race by holding back a little bit in the beginning.

23. How to Taper Before Your Race

Tapering should be built into your half-marathon training schedule. Allow yourself 10 to 14 days to reduce your mileage before race day, giving your legs a rest so you can give it your all for the official race.

Two weeks before your race should be the longest and furthest run of your training, known as peak week, and is typically around 10 to 12 miles. After your peak training week, you will want to decrease your mileage by 40% of your biggest training week.

You want to maintain some level of consistency, such as the number of and type of weekly runs you usually do. You will just want to make them shorter and with reduced intensity. On the week of race day, you will reduce your weekly mileage by 60% of your biggest training week. If you normally incorporate speed sessions, keep these in. If you have not done any speed work throughout your training, now is not the time to introduce them.

On the first week of your taper, you can continue to strength train as per normal, but might want to make the session a little shorter and lower intensity. Remove strength training from your race week training completely.

Following a structured taper can improve race performance by up to 5.6%, reduce total fatigue by up to 22%, and increase available muscle glycogen stores during the race. The two weeks leading up to race day also isn't enough time to make any adaptations that will improve your fitness, so continuing to increase or maintain this high mileage will only make you very tired and sore for your race.

24. Nothing New on Race Day

This is the most important rule when it comes to running races. You never, under any circumstances (well, unless it's absolutely necessary), want to experiment on race day. This is not the time to wear a brand-new pair of unworn sneakers, eat a different breakfast, wear workout gear you aren't used to, or try coffee for the first time. Consistency and reliability are key.

You should instead practice your fueling, running gear, breakfast, and everything you plan on doing on race day through your training. Long runs are a great opportunity to use these days as race test runs. If anything goes wrong, it's an opportunity for you to learn and adjust accordingly, but if you experiment on race day, you have no backup plan. The more you can practice, the better.