Instead of Watching a Hallmark Christmas Movie, Why Not Be in One?

More than 85 million people are expected to watch the Hallmark Channel this holiday season. Hallmark Christmas movies have become a holiday staple. The movies always feature charming towns with twinkling lights, festive decorations at every turn, delicious Christmas food, and outdoor markets. Each of these cities and towns is awash in decorations, great food, and markets.

In fact, they have become an annual phenomenon.

Karen Kelly says, “I love Hallmark Movies because they start early, and I'm always ready for the holiday season to begin. Hallmark movies are feel-good movies that always have positive vibes.”

These movies remind us of the ideal Christmas, complete with snow and magic. The good news is that there are real places that can give you the Hallmark Christmas movie experience – and they do it better than Hallmark ever could. Here are five of the best Christmas locations.

Quebec City

If you loved the Hallmark Movie Swept Up By Christmas, you will love Quebec City. The movie was filmed in Montreal, which is very similar to Quebec City.

Christmas in Quebec City, Canada, is an immersive experience. Carolers line the historic streets, the smell of candied nuts is in the air, and light snow almost always falls. Quebec City is one of North America's oldest European settlements, and its European flair is on full display during Christmastime.

The main landmark in Quebec City is the stunning Chateau Frontenac. The grand hotel is adorned with lights and wreaths and overlooks the St. Lawrence River. The hotel's interior is decorated with dozens of Christmas trees and garlands. It's the perfect place to stay if you want to feel like you are living in a real-life Hallmark movie.

For a next-level Christmas experience, take a stroll through Old Quebec, and admire the 18th-century architecture, while you listen to live holiday music. Go on the ice slide in front of the Château Frontenac, one of the most iconic buildings in the city. Twirl around with the locals on the ice rink in Place d'Youville.

Eat traditional Quebecois food at the local Christkindlemark (a holiday market). Try the favorite local dish of poutine, french fries covered in gravy and cheese curds. Or, enjoy a sweet treat like maple taffy; candy made from boiled maple syrup.

On Christmas Eve, join the locals in attending Midnight Mass at Notre Dame de Quebec, the first cathedral built in North America. Then, wander through the deserted streets of the city, illuminated by thousands of Christmas lights. It's a magical experience that you won't soon forget.

Whatever you do, you're sure to fall in love with Quebec City during this special time of year.

Strasbourg, France

If you loved the Hallmark Movie Christmas in Paris, you'll be swept off your feet by the romance of Strasbourg, France.

Strasbourg, France, in the Alsace region, is often referred to as the “Capital of Christmas.” The city takes Christmas very seriously. The decorations start going up in October and are truly over-the-top “Christmasiness.” Large stuffed animals adorn buildings, huge Nutcrackers stand at attention, and every storefront is elaborately decorated.

The markets in Strasbourg are some of the best in Europe. There are 13 different Christmas Markets within the city where you'll find traditional French Christmas gifts like candles, soaps, and nativity scenes. Plenty of food stalls sell delicious treats like gingerbread, hot chocolate, hot wine, and roasted chestnuts.

Take a break from the markets and head into one of the many churches in Strasbourg. The Cathedral of Our Lady of Strasbourg is particularly beautiful, with its Gothic architecture and stunning stained glass windows.

While you are in Alsace, visit Colmar for more Christmas markets. It is a much smaller city but just as charming.

Leavenworth, Washington

The new Hallmark Movie Cloudy with a Chance of Christmas was filmed in Leavenworth.

A quiet town located in the Cascade Mountains of Washington state, Leavenworth is a mere two-hour drive from Seattle. Suddenly you're in Christmas Central.

Maybe it's the fairy-tale turreted roofs or the colorful facades, but the Bavarian Village in Leavenworth, Washington, is the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit.

Each year, the village is transformed into a winter wonderland, complete with snow and more than half a million holiday lights. The effect is magical, like something straight out of a Hallmark movie. A lighting ceremony is held every weekend in December, and you can see the town come alive with lights.

Visitors enjoy strolling down the streets, admiring the decorated storefronts and houses, and even visiting with reindeer. Don't miss the Nutcracker Museum, where you can learn the history and see over 6,000 different Nutcrackers.

You can also enjoy the outdoors by snowshoeing, sledding, or cross-country skiing. Or catch a ride on an open sleigh through the wintery mountains.

Leavenworth is an unforgettable experience that will leave you feeling merry and bright all season long.

Bruges, Belgium

Did you love The Royal Nanny? It was filmed partly in Bruges.

Christmas in Bruges is a Hallmark-worthy experience. The whole city is decked out in festive decorations, and the streets are filled with vendors selling holiday treats.

There are over 50 chocolatiers in Bruge alone, so you'll want to indulge in some delicious chocolate or grab a mug of hot chocolate to keep you warm as you explore.

Make sure to visit Market Square, which is home to the 13th-century belfry tower. The views from the top are incredible – you can see all of the festive decorations throughout the city.

Bruges is also home to some beautiful churches, including the Basilica of the Holy Blood. This church houses a relic of Christ's blood, which is brought out and paraded through the streets every May. During Christmas, the church is decorated with garlands and lights, making it a must-see stop.

And, of course, no trip to Bruges would be complete without taking a horse-drawn carriage ride through the city.

If you're looking for a Christmas destination full of charm and beauty, be sure to add Bruges to your list.

Rovaniemi, Finland

If you love the Hallmark movie Northpole, you will love seeing the real home of Santa Claus.

Rovaniemi is the official home of Santa Claus. The city is located right on the Arctic Circle, so you can be sure there will be snow. And if you visit during December, you'll also get to see the Northern Lights.

Christmas is a special time in Rovaniemi, and you can visit Santa's Village to see where he lives and get your photo taken with him. You can also go on a reindeer sleigh ride or take a husky sled ride through the snow-covered forest.

Santa's Village offers tons of entertainment for kids and grown-ups alike.

There's an ice bar where you can drink cocktails from glasses made of ice, a planetarium, and even an Arctic Snow Hotel. Whether you're looking for Christmas fun or a unique experience, Rovaniemi is the place to be.

When you need a break from all the Christmas activities, you can relax in one of the many saunas Finland is known for, some built right into the snow!

Can't Travel This Year, but Still Want Some Christmas Cheer

If you can't travel to a Christmas location, you can always turn back to the dependable Hallmark Channel.

“There is so much stress around the holidays, and what I love is that I sit down in my living room with a warm tea and put on a Hallmark Christmas movie where I can relax and enjoy. The predictability of the movie is comfortable because I know what to expect, and I know I'm going to get that warm fuzzy feeling with every movie,” says Victoria from MotherhoodLifeBalance.

Hallmark won't let you down, and if you plan ahead, you may be able to visit a Hallmark-like city next year.

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This post was produced by Travels With The Crew and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.