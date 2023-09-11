13 Halloween Events at Theme Parks in The United States

Halloween is one of our favorite holidays, and it's even more fun to celebrate with people who love it as much as we do. Theme parks with Halloween events are ready for spooky season. Whether you're a thrill-seeker wanting the ultimate scare or a parent looking for some holiday fun for kids, you can find the right Halloween events at theme parks to fit your needs. The most popular theme parks in the U.S. are all ready for Halloween fun.

Walt Disney World Resort

Lake Buena Vista, FL

If you walk on the mild side, head to Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort! Starting even earlier this year, the party is already in full swing and lasts until Nov. 1st. The party is a ticketed event not included with your park entrance fee. Pro tip: If you purchase an event ticket, you can get in the park as early as 4:00 p.m. with no park ticket required!

If you need a break from trick-or-treating in the park, catch the Sanderson sisters in the Hocus Pocus Villian Spelltacular. Other shows are the Disney Junior Jam, the Boo To You Parade, and Disney's Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, hosted by Jack Skellington. The Not-So-Spooky Spectacular will include fireworks on select nights. Of course, there will be all kinds of holiday food and drink. Come in costume, and don't miss the Cadaver Dans Barbershop Quartet!

Disneyland Resort

Anaheim, CA

The Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween event is sold out! It's disappointing, but Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort is still from Sept. 1-Oct. 21. Take in the specially created Halloween goodies and costumed characters around the park. A fan favorite is the Haunted Mansion – it gets a Nightmare Before Christmas theme!

The nightly show Halloween Screams has a particular Master of Scaremonies–Jack Skellington. The presentation includes projections, holiday music, and, on select nights, fireworks. Take advantage of Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark and Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween dance party at Disney's California Adventure!

SeaWorld Halloween Spooktacular

Orlando, FL, San Antonio, TX, and San Diego, CA

Halloween Spooktacular is SeaWorld's event for those who want more thrills than chills. This daytime event features trick-or-treat stations, story times, a Sesame Street Halloween parade, and more activities that younger monsters will love. The SeaWorld Orlando Halloween Spooktacular is on certain days from Sept. 16-Oct. 31. The SeaWorld San Antonio Halloween Spooktacular is on certain days from Sept. 14-Oct. 29. Finally, the SeaWorld San Diego Halloween Spooktacular is held on select days from Sept. 15-Oct. 29.

Universal Orlando

Orlando, FL

Experience Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando on select nights from Sept. 1st – Nov. 4th. Get your adrenaline flowing by exploring ten haunted houses with themes such as The Exorcist, Chucky, Universal's classic monsters, and Stranger Things. You still have five scare zones around the park to encounter. Recover with their specially-themed food and drink before you take on the shows. They include Nightmare Fuel Revenge Dream, which includes aerial performers, pyrotechnics, and music with a metal and electronic beat.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal City, CA

West Coasters can experience Halloween Horror Nights on select nights from Sept. 7th – Oct. 31st. There will be eight haunted houses with many of the same themes as at Universal Orlando. Are you ready for Tour Guide Larry Larva and the Terror Tram? I hope you're okay with bugs. You'll end your torment by walking through Jupiter's Claim from the Jordan Peele film NOPE.

Busch Gardens

Williamsburg, VA

On select nights from Sept. 7th – Oct. 31st, experience Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Brave five haunted houses with names such as Lost Mines: The Descent and Death Water Bayo: Full Moon. The five terror-tories, including a Mardi Gras-themed Fest-Evil and a not-so-charming fairytale-themed Scary Tale Road, are just as scary. Stop for some liquid courage at one (or all, I won't judge) of six BOOze bars with scarefully crafted cocktails and themed food. Rest your bones at one of their four shows, with my favorite being the Monster Stomp on Ripper Row!

Tampa, FL

In Tampa, Howl-O-Scream takes place on select nights from Sept. 8-Oct. 31 and brings the scary. The five haunted houses include Circus of Fear, Stranglewood Estate, and Witch of the Woods. If you're up for a walk on the wild side, head to scare zones like Sin City Zombies, Big Ed's Demolition Derby, and The Junkyard. Need sustenance? Try out bars like The Raveyard and the Blood Bar.

Take a break and watch one of the four shows that are to die for. Rock the Grave and The Rolling Bones are for classic rock and pop music lovers. Cirque X-Scream is a thrilling stunt show. If you think getting on stage is scary, you might want to sit out for Scare-E-Oke. Audience participation is encouraged!

SeaWorld Howl-O-Scream

Orlando, FL

The ocean can be a scary place once the sun goes down. SeaWorld Orlando is hosting Howl-O-Scream nights on select dates from Sept. 8th – Oct. 31st. Beware the mythical sirens, those underwater ladies whose call you can't resist. They'll be roaming through the scare zones in the five themed haunted houses. With show names like Cursed Lagoon and Siren's song, you might need to stop at one of the five themed bar experiences to recover.

San Antonio, TX

They say everything is bigger in Texas – even the scares? You can test this theory at SeaWorld San Antonio's Howl-O-Scream on select dates from Sept. 15-Oct. 29. Check out the scare factor at six haunted houses and seven terror-tories. This event also includes themed booze and bites. The Monster Stomp show features Jack the Ripper and looks devilishly fun.

San Diego, CA

SeaWorld San Diego is handing out Howl-O-Scream fun on select nights from Sept. 29-Oct 31.

West Coast gets haunted houses like Death Water Bayou, Circus of the Damned, Alien Outbreak, and Nightmare Experience. Those Sirens of the Sea appear in one of the five Scare Zones, so beware. Three of their indoor thrill rides are going dark for this event to up the scare factor. The drinks and bites at The Lonely Pumpkin, Toys N' Tonic, and four other specialty bars may put you right.

Knott's Berry Farm

Buena Park, CA

On select nights from Sept. 21st – Oct. 31st, head to Knott's Scary Farm! They are pulling out all the stops for the 50th anniversary of this fun Halloween theme park event. There is a disclaimer that the experience is not recommended for kids under thirteen, so use your discretion. Several ticket options are available.

Included with your admission are ten haunted-house mazes with names such as Chilling Chambers, Room 13, and Cinema Slasher. Watch out for wandering into the scare zones set up around the park! Catch the four shows focusing on stunts, music, and more! Of course, you'll find themed food and drink that's scary good.

Find Your Favorite Halloween Theme Park Event

Halloween can be as scary as you want it to be. Halloween events at theme parks nationwide provide fun, night and day. Whether you're planning a big night out with pals or some trick-or-treating with the kids, there is a Halloween event out there for you. Happy haunting!