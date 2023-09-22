The 9 Best Halloween Events in New Orleans

When it comes to celebrations, New Orleans knows how to party. The city will give you a reason at any time of year to dress up and forget about your worries. This city also knows about the supernatural, from Voodoo Queen Marie Laveau to Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire.

The Best Halloween Events in New Orleans

If you want to experience the ultimate Halloween Party, you'll find it in New Orleans. While plenty of trick-or-treat events are around for the kids, these Big Easy events are for adults who want to let their inner ghouls shine. All events listed here are for 21+ participants unless mentioned otherwise.

1. Anne Rice's Vampire Ball

If you're a fan of the Anne Rice universe, this annual event should be your ultimate goal. The author started this affair in New Orleans 35 years ago, and the Vampire Lestat Fan Club currently runs it. The lavish event involves two nights on weekends before Halloween. Friday night is a reception at a bar, and Saturday is the main event – the vampire ball. Each year has a different theme related to Rice's works, including The Vampire Chronicles and The Witching Hour.

The hefty price tag is worth it for the full dinner, open bar, live music, gift bags, and roaming entertainment. You can also engage a fortune teller for an extra cost. In 2021 and 2022, there was also a traditional funeral procession for the author known as a Second Line. You need to book this well in advance due to its popularity.

2. Endless Night Vampire Ball

This one is for all the creatures of the night. There are four Endless Night Vampire events around the country, but the Halloween one is held in New Orleans on the Saturday before the 31st. This is for those serious about their costumes – forget anything cheesy. The dress code is strict, and you're expected to get into the theme with Victorian, Baroque, black cocktail attire, steampunk, or Venetian Carnivale. Forget faux plastic Dracula wigs and glow fangs.

The event is held at the House of Blues in the French Quarter. General admission starts at $150, and you can expect an entire weekend of entertainment, including burlesque dancers, fortune tellers, DJs, live music, drinks, best-dressed competition, and a ritual event known as Howl at Midnight.

3. Halloween Balcony Party

The great thing about this event is that it's held twice – once on the weekend and again on All Hallow's Eve. Held in the heart of the iconic Bourbon Street, this event is for everyone over 21 and every type of costume. Unlike the first two events, you can dress in whatever outfit you like at this party.

If you've ever walked down Bourbon Street in New Orleans at night, you might wonder about the wild parties you see on the balconies as you look up from street level. You'll often find revelers throwing Mardi Gras beads, no matter the time of year. Tickets range from $150 and include 3 hours of an unlimited premium open bar and access to the balcony at 700 Bourbon Street.

4. The Mortuary Haunted House

This mansion, located about 3 miles from the French Quarter on Canal Street, was built in 1872 and is now home to The Mortuary. Recognized as one of Louisiana's top haunted house destinations, The Mortuary has secured a spot on numerous national lists of the finest haunted attractions. Large crowds eagerly anticipate the opportunity to experience the Greek Revival mansion firsthand. The property is set up with actors aiming to give you the experience of being in a real horror movie.

While this attraction is available throughout the year, they have a special blackout event where they switch off the lights, enhancing the adrenaline-pumped scary experience at Halloween. Tickets start at $30, and bookings are recommended.

5. Brews and Boos

Have you ever wanted to experience an adult-only Halloween-themed amusement park with an open bar? If you didn't before, you probably want to add it to your bucket list now. This event is on the Friday night prior to Halloween and takes place at City Park's Carousel Gardens Amusement Park.

Drink jello shots, enjoy an open beer bar, and ride the antique carousel with black light effects. Your $30 ticket includes unlimited rides on things like the Tilt-a-Whirl, Ferris Wheel, and the Live Oak Lady Bug Roller Coaster. Prices go up by $10 if you buy your tickets at the gate.

6. The Krew of BOO! and Monster Mash

It wouldn't truly be Halloween in New Orleans without a street parade. Each year, the Krew of Boo doesn't disappoint. In 2007, it was designated the Official Halloween Parade of New Orleans. Since then, it has evolved into a captivating weekend of Halloween-centered activities, merging the grandeur of Mardi Gras with the eerie spectacles of All Hallow's Eve. Most events over the weekend are family-friendly; however, the end of the parade results in an adult-only party known as the Monster Mash.

Both Krewe participants and parade attendees come together for the post-parade costume soirée. This event features costume competitions, exclusive drink offerings, and live bands. A general entry or a V.I.P. ticket gives access to exclusive reserved seating and an open bar. There is also a series of costume contests held throughout the evening.

7. Creole Queen Haunted Halloween Cruise

You're missing out if you haven't experienced an evening on a historic paddle steamer in New Orleans. There's something magical about the hum of the engine as you stand on the deck in the warm night air, soaking in the moonlight. Add to that the craziness of Halloween decorations and costumes, and you have a fun-filled, perfect combination. Your $99 ticket includes a full buffet meal, including New Orleans favorites such as red beans and rice, chicken and andouille gumbo, and a bottomless cocktail known as “Vampire's Kiss.”

You'll also experience an expert storyteller telling scary stories, and everyone is invited to the dance floor throughout the night. There will be a costume contest with fantastic prizes. This event is open to families. Children under 12 are $39, and children under 2 are free. For the younger attendees, there will be the opportunity for face painting, magicians, and the Trick-or-Treat extravagant in the King's Room.

8. Candlelight: A Haunted Evening of Halloween Classics

The Sazerac House is deeply embedded in New Orleans history. This combination of museum, bar, and distillery is home to the famous Sazerac cocktail created by Antoine Amédée Peychaud in the 19th century. It is also the official cocktail of the city. This establishment is a classy, upmarket venue, and its Halloween event matches this aesthetic.

The mesmerizing candlelight event will feature the renowned Delachaise Ensemble, a string quartet with a performance spanning 60 minutes of spellbinding melodies. The program features a meticulously curated selection, including iconic compositions like Michael Jackson's “Thriller,” Charles Gounod's “Funeral March of a Marionette,” and Dmitri Shostakovich's “String Quartet No. 8 in C Minor.”

9. Ghost Manor

Ghost Manor is a distinctive haunted attraction in a private home in New Orleans that offers an unparalleled – and free – experience. You will witness an array of enchanting spectacles, such as soaring apparitions, musical skeletons, lively dancing zombies, and an assorted cast of captivating characters frolicking within this exceptionally haunted residence.

It playfully exaggerates well-known Halloween themes using cutting-edge lighting design, specialized effects, and meticulously crafted animatronics. Ghost Manor offers a unique encounter comprising haunted scenes designed to provide entertainment, amusement, and awe rather than mere fright. Both visitors and locals alike are drawn to the house year after year to see what's new. This one is suitable for all ages.