Our Detailed Guide to Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood is known for going all out during spooky season with its annual Halloween Horror Nights event. Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood is dialing things up a notch this year to get attendees in the spirit. What exactly is Halloween Horror Nights? Is this a Halloween haunt worth the cost to attend? Wealth of Geeks has your breakdown of everything you need to know in this definitive guide to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights 2023.

What Is Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood?

Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights is a yearly immersive event that features a collection of haunted houses, scare zones, and live shows inspired by famous horror movies and television shows.

Take note, Halloween Horror Nights is not an attraction of Universal Studios Hollywood. The event occurs after the theme park closes to the public and requires a separate ticket (or special After 2 p.m. Day/Night admission pass) to gain entry. Once inside, the attraction is open for five freaky hours and offers an array of scary locales, fan-favorite rides, and food and drink for those ready to get their pants scared off.

How To Attend The Event?

Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood is a special or “hard ticket” event. A hard ticket means regular park passes or annual pass holder guests will not automatically receive entry with their ticket.

That said, if you visit Universal Studios Hollywood on the day of the event night, a couple of ticket options will permit you to remain in the park as they transition to the night's spooky festivities. To take advantage of these ticket types, one must plan to enter Universal Studios Hollywood after 2 p.m. that afternoon.

Event Dates and Hours

The remaining dates for Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights in 2023 are:

September 14-17, 21-24, 27-30; October 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29, and 31, 2023.

Southern California's popular Halloween event officially begins at 7 p.m. and lasts until 1 a.m.

What Are The Ticket Options?

Various ticket tiers are available for Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights. Visitors can purchase single-night tickets or multi-night passes. Extra perks, including early access to the event and express entry to haunted houses and attractions, will increase the admission price. Tickets range from $74 to $409, depending on the chosen tier.

Mazes and Experiences at Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood

Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood offers an array of must-visit haunted houses inspired by the likes of The Last of Us, Stranger Things 4, The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky, and Evil Dead Rise. Universal's iconic monster universe, the terrifying ghosts and creatures from Latin American folklore, and a bloody holiday trip to hell round out this year's mazes.

Returning to Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood, California is the event's signature Terror Tram. Each year, the studio's backlot tram tour transforms into a journey into a terrifying landscape full of visceral imagery and creatures hiding in the shadows. This year's theme, “The Exterminatorz,” puts guests smack dab in the middle of an insect uprising. Along the way, visitors will trek through the Jupiter's Claim set from Jordan Peele's Nope, where they will encounter characters from Peele's Us.

All-new scare zones “El Terror de las Momias,” “Toyz,” and “Ghostz” taunt and terrorize guests as they move through the fog from one attraction to the next. A behind-the-scenes experience inspired by the films of Blumhouse, along with a live stunt show based on The Purge, round out Halloween Horror Nights's scary fun.

Select Universal Studios Hollywood attractions like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World: The Ride, Transformers: The Ride-3D, Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride, and The Simpsons Ride will remain open during Halloween Horror Nights.

Is Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood Worth It?

So, is Halloween Horror Nights in Hollywood worth the price of admission? That's a subjective question and depends on the visitor's desire to attend a Halloween-inspired haunt. That said, depending on the tier chosen, the price to get into Halloween Horror Nights may not include parking fees or food expenses.

The lowest event ticket price is under $109, which is the same as general admission to Universal Studios Hollywood during regular business hours. Let's remember Halloween only comes once a year. A trip to “Southern California's most extreme Halloween event” is a valuable investment. Immersive mazes, engaging scare zones, and an array of event perks make Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights a must-visit during the spookiest of all seasons.