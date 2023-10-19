Halloween on The High Seas Disney Cruise: Pros and Cons

Disney Cruise Lines offers Halloween on the High Seas cruises in September and October. Select ships offer Halloween on the High Seas celebrations, including themed decor, events, and activities.

My husband, I, and our four boys booked a 4-night Halloween on the High Seas cruise on the Disney Wish. We knew it was a Halloween-themed cruise but didn't know the activities offered.

Halloween is celebrated once per sailing, not continuously throughout the trip. During this cruise, we celebrated Halloween and could still participate in Pirate Night and other standard activities.

Halloween Theming

The Halloween theme was very subtle throughout the ship. The most prominent decoration is The Pumpkin Tree, located in the Grand Hall. The Pumpkin Tree is part of a special Halloween storytelling event that occurs during Halloween on the High Seas.

You will also find other subtle decorations throughout the ship, including jack-o-lantern and villain decals on some of the porthole windows, Halloween-themed signs at the buffets, fall foliage, and Halloween music playing throughout the ship.

I enjoyed the decorations in the Grand Hall; they created a festive environment for the Halloween activities and photo opportunities. Otherwise, the decor was minimal, which allowed us to enjoy the other themed areas of the ship.

Halloween Shows

Two main Halloween-themed shows are available only on Halloween on the High Seas Cruise Disney Cruise.

Mickey's Mouse-Querade

Mickey’s Mouse-querade is a dance party featuring all our favorite characters dressed in full Halloween attire. Kids of all ages will love dancing and singing with Mickey and his friends.

Costumes are not required, but many people wear festive attire and costumes to the Mouse-querade. We opted to wear lightly themed costumes because packing full costumes takes up valuable luggage space. The Mouse-querade was on the pool deck, giving people plenty of space to dance and watch the show.

The Pumpkin Tree

Each ship has a unique Pumpkin Tree, which is more than just a decoration. One of the special Halloween shows involves meeting the Caretaker, who tells the tree’s story. This event happens near the beginning of the cruise as the Caretaker lights the tree for the remainder of the cruise. The Pumpkin Tree lighting only happens once, so don’t miss it!

Unfortunately, we missed The Pumpkin Tree story. Our kids are older and weren't interested in attending the Pumpkin Tree story. This is a great show for families with younger children as it takes place between dinner times, making it ideal for kids with early bedtimes.

Oogie Boogie's Villainous Nightmare Bash (18+)

This adult-only Halloween party was available aboard the Disney Wish at 10 p.m. in the Hero Zone.

The event isn't inappropriate for children, and the story might be scary. The event host, Vex, hopes to summon the Boogie Man. Oogie Boogie appears and initiates a dance party to celebrate villains. Throughout the event, different villains appear on the screen and introduce dance remixes of their songs.

My husband and I attended the Villainous Bash, but honestly, it was a little awkward. It was fantastic to see Oogie Boogie, but most people just wanted to take pictures with him, not dance. I briefly danced with Oogie Boogie, which was fun, but we didn't stay for the whole event.

Trick-Or-Treat

You will have the opportunity to trick-or-treat on the ship. This usually happens before Mickey's Mouse-querade. Several treat stations are set up in one central location on the ship, such as the grand hall, pool deck, or Hero Zone.

On our cruise, trick-or-treating was on the pool deck. Crew members handed out treat bags and generously filled our bags with candy. Trick-or-treating was a little chaotic. Everyone made their own lines, sometimes in different directions, with little direction given.

Despite the chaos, we hit all four treat stations and received abundant candy. Because of Disney's partnership with Mars Wrigley, you receive candy like M&Ms, Snickers, Skittles and more.

Halloween Characters

Halloween character meet and greets happen throughout the day. If you want to meet characters in their Halloween attire, plan to do so on your Halloween day. Characters may not be available in costume on other days during your trip. Use the Navigator app to see who will be available for a meeting and what they will wear.

One of the more popular meet and greet opportunities is Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabell, dressed as the iconic Hocus Pocus Sanderson. We did notice this meet and greet was available on days other than “Halloween” due to its popularity.

We were only able to meet a few characters in their Halloween attire. Due to their popularity and scarcity, the lines for characters get pretty long. I wish there were more character meet and greets on Halloween to give guests more opportunities to take photos.

Halloween Activities

In addition to the events and entertainment on the cruise, you can also find Halloween activities! Activities like Halloween-themed crafts, dance parties, Halloween movies, and more.

The kid’s clubs also have fun Halloween activities for the kids to enjoy. Kids, tweens, and teens can participate in Halloween crafts, drawing, and games. Our kids participate in several of the Halloween activities in the kids clubs. They enjoyed all of the unique Halloween activities available.

Extra Fun on Halloween Cruises

In addition to meeting characters, shows, and trick-or-treating, you can purchase exclusive Halloween on the High Seas merchandise. Items like Loungefly bags, Mickey Ears, Spirit Jerseys, and pins are available. Before sailing, you can order onboard gifts and Halloween room decorations to be in your room upon arrival.

We purchased a few Halloween on the High Seas items in Mickey's Mainsail. We also picked up The Nightmare Before Christmas Mayor popcorn bucket at Preludes outside the movie theaters. This popcorn bucket is only available during Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party and aboard the Halloween on the High Seas sailings.

Would I Recommend a Halloween on The High Seas Cruise?

Overall, we enjoyed our Halloween on the High Seas Cruise. The Halloween theme wasn't overbearing. You could participate in as many or as few Halloween activities as possible. We still got to experience all that a Disney Cruise offers with the addition of Halloween. My kids enjoyed wearing costumes and trick-or-treating on the ship.

I would recommend the Halloween on the High Seas cruise, especially if you like Halloween. We liked that the Halloween activities were limited to one day. There were plenty of activities for guests who didn't want to participate in Halloween.