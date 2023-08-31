Halloween Starts at Disney Tomorrow With More Offerings Than Ever

The Halloween celebration at the Disneyland Resort begins September 1 and runs through October 31, featuring themed entertainment, Halloween attraction overlays, and unique food and merchandise.

The summer travel season is ending, but some of Disneyland Resort’s busiest days are right around the corner. Fall is a popular time to visit the parks, and October is one of the most active months at Disneyland.

Looking back at Disneyland’s attendance levels in 2022, October ranked high as one of the busiest times of the year. The week of October 16, 2022, was the third-busiest in the past year when measuring average weekly attraction wait times, according to Thrill Data, a website that tracks theme park attendance worldwide.

That week, the average wait time across all attractions was 42 minutes. The prior week was the seventh-busiest, with the average wait time clocking in at 39 minutes. Since January 2022, the only two weeks that outranked October 2022 happened during spring break 2022 and New Year’s 2023.

Fall Brings Bigger Crowds

Fall was once considered a slow season at Disneyland Resort. With students back in school and families looking ahead to travel around the holidays, September and October once offered a brief respite from crowds at the theme parks. These days, however, the Halloween season includes some of Disneyland’s busiest days, thanks to fall vacations from classes and the return of popular limited-time guest offerings.

Fortunately, there are still weeks in the fall when the wait times are lower and crowds are thinner. MickeyVisit.com founder Gavin Doyle suggests families plan on visiting a little earlier in the season to reap the benefits of smaller crowds while still enjoying the seasonal offerings. He said, “Disneyland Halloween has become one of the most popular times of the year to visit. Combine the popularity of the holiday with school breaks shifting into October, and October has now become one of, if not the busiest month of the year at Disneyland.”

Doyle recommends visiting in September to avoid crowds while enjoying Halloween decorations. “October is a far busier month, but guests can experience the same great lineup of offerings when they visit in September. We would make a similar recommendation for guests visiting during Disneyland Christmas. Visit during November rather than December.” Statistics from Thrill Data back this up: In September of 2022, the weekly average ride wait time hovered at just 20 to 30 minutes. In October 2022, guests waited in line twice as long.

Fall Festivities Day and Night

There are many reasons why families plan a fall visit to the Happiest Place on Earth. Disneyland Resort goes all-out with Halloween offerings, from limited-time treats and merchandise to special fireworks shows and after-hours parties. The big draw is the Oogie Boogie Bash, held on select evenings at Disney California Adventure Park this year from September 5 through October 31.

Oogie Boogie Bash is a Halloween-themed, hard-ticketed event, meaning guests must purchase a separate ticket to attend. The party, which runs from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., includes Disney villain-themed candy treat trails, a walk-through attraction called Villain’s Grove, the highly-rated Frightfully Fun Parade, exclusive snacks and merchandise for purchase, and more.

Disneyland enthusiasts look forward to the Oogie Boogie Bash each year, and tickets go quickly. This year’s Oogie Boogie Bash sold out within days, but this party is only one piece of the Halloween puzzle at Disneyland.

The list of things regular day guests can see and do in the fall has grown. Doyle points out, “Halloween at Disneyland has expanded drastically over the past 10 years. Disney has rolled out even more entertainment for all general ticket-holders since they moved the special-ticketed Halloween party to Disney California Adventure Park, like the Halloween-themed fireworks and Coco-themed Plaza de la Familia celebration.”

Halloween-Themed Treats and Attractions

Another popular offering each fall at Disneyland is the assortment of limited-time treats and merchandise. The parks will be brimming with seasonal sweet and savory foods and beverages; Disneyland will roll out over 70 brand-new food and drink items this fall alone. The longest lines, however, will not be for any cupcake or even most rides. Those will be for the new souvenir popcorn buckets and sipper cups. The novelty buckets have become hot commodities in recent years, with collectors lining up when the parks open to be among the first to purchase them.

Doyle adds, “The Disneyland Halloween Food Guide Disney released promises even more special surprises. The guide features more novelty-themed popcorn buckets and sippers than ever before. A bucket featuring Mickey Mouse as a skeleton is already being shared widely across social media.”

A post about this particular Mickey popcorn bucket garnered over 8,000 likes on Instagram. Another highly-anticipated novelty souvenir is a sipper cup designed after Minnie Mouse dressed as Winifred Sanderson from the film Hocus Pocus. An Instagram Reel announcing the souvenir cup amassed 1.4 million views and over 64,000 likes in its first week since posting.

Other offerings that bring fans to the parks include attraction overlays. Select rides receive a temporary makeover to celebrate the season, like Haunted Mansion Holiday, a decked-out version of the classic Haunted Mansion dark ride that incorporates characters from Tim Burton’s film The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Over in Disney California Adventure, another attraction that transforms only during the Halloween season is Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT, which takes on a more rock-n-roll twist in September and October as Monsters After Dark. Guests can expect long lines for these rides as thrill-seeking fans head to Disneyland in big numbers this fall.

