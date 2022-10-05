The Spookiest Video Games to Play This Halloween

There are some truly spine-tingling video games this Halloween to get you in the spooky spirit. So dim the lights, crank up the volume, and get ready to be scared.

According to Google search data, a new study has revealed that the multiplayer scary video game Dead by Daylight is America’s most popular horror video game.

The study, conducted by gambling experts Askgamblers.com, analyzed Google US and worldwide data for 34 horror video games and ranked them according to the average monthly number of searches they receive in the US.

So why not try a few to get spooky this Halloween?

According to the results, the most popular spooky video games in the US are:

Dead by Daylight

In this multiplayer horror game developed by Canadian Behaviour Interactive, one player plays the killer, and the others the survivors. Released in June 2016, Dead By Daylight is America’s favorite horror game, with an average search volume of 257,000 monthly Google searches in the US and 1,010,000 worldwide. This game will make you doubt who you can and cannot trust, creating the perfect Halloween horror atmosphere.

Phasmophobia

Launched in 2020 by British Kinetic Games, this well-known ghost hunting video game registers an average of 171,000 Google monthly searches and 789,000 worldwide, making it the second most popular horror game in the US and the world. In addition, this game becomes very popular every Halloween, thanks to YouTubers and streamers playing it every year during this season.

Bloodborne

Developed by FromSoftware and released in 2015, Bloodborne is based in the fictional city of Yharnam, where the player must deal with a blood-borne disease affecting the townspeople. With an average of 142,000 Google searches in the US only, this is another great horror video game to try this Halloween.

Doki Doki Literature Club!

This apparently innocent teenage high-school story turns spooky very quickly. Released in September 2017, Doki Doki Literature Club is a psychological horror video game available on Microsoft Windows, Linux, and macOS. Showing an average of 140,000 monthly searches on Google in the US, this game is America’s fourth most searched-for spooky video game.

The Last Of Us

If you are into action-adventure horror video games, this is the perfect one for you. This 2013 PlayStation game takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, and players must fight against cannibals and hostile human beings. Registering an average of 124,000 monthly Google searches in the US and 733,000 worldwide, The Last Of Us is America’s fifth favorite horror game, and the world’s third most Googled one.

Silent Hill

The Silent Hill series is an oddity. It polarizes people as much as it exhilarates them. For those new to the franchise, understanding all of the characters may be as difficult as surviving the town’s twisted monsters. Nevertheless, Silent Hill is one of America’s favorite video games, with an average of 116,000 Google monthly searches and 517,000 worldwide.

Little Nightmares

Little Nightmares is a puzzle-platform horror adventure game that will keep you entertained and on the edge of your seat. Six, a tiny young lady who must flee the Maw, an iron vessel inhabited by horrendous and twisted monsters, is the protagonist in Tarsier Studios’ horror game. Gamers love this horror video game, with an average of 115,000 Google monthly searches and 545,000 worldwide.

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 exceeded the hype surrounding its release. The game’s narrative mode is a standout success, delivering an entertaining tale and experience that is well worth the time investment.

This well-known strategic fighting video game registers an average of 100,000 Google monthly searches and 408,000 worldwide. Mortal Kombat 11 is a fantastic fighting game that proves that MK is still one of the best in the genre.

A spokesperson for Askgamblers.com commented on the findings:

“Horror is an incredibly popular video game genre, and in the same way people enjoy scary movies, these numbers clearly show that a high number of Americans are seeking out the thrill and excitement of horror through a gaming experience. From psychological horror to zombie-infested cities, the video games on this list satisfy people’s longing for adventure and new, exciting realities.”

So there you have it, America’s most popular horror video games. Will you be trying any of them this Halloween?

More Articles From the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.