Halloween Was Used To Find a Husband and 12 Other Fun Facts About the Holiday You Need To Know

Spooky season is here, and what better time to delve into fun facts about this holiday? From Celtic husband-hunting to Alabama’s weird costume ruling, here’s a list of fun Halloween facts that’ll leave you spooked. Or, at least, they'll make you laugh.

1. Single Women Would Try To Find Husbands on Halloween

Since the holiday originates from the ancient Celtic civilization, several customs were adopted in a modified manner. The Celtic considered October 31 – then called Samhain – the last day of the year when a woman of marriageable age could find a husband. Celtic women performed several superstitious acts to ensure marriage that would decide their fate.

Several shops used to sell “magic mirrors,” which a woman would carry up the stairs while climbing backward, with salt in her thimble and a lighted candle. At the end of the staircase (if she reaches the end at all), she would look into the mirror, and if a reflection of a man was seen, it signified the end of her spinsterhood.

2. Scary Costumes Have a History

Halloween costumes inspired by terrifying characters are the norm, but back in the eighteenth century, the Celts believed that the rise of the spirits occurred on the day of Samhain. Thus, they adorned themselves in disguises to ensure the spirits left them unbothered and unharmed.

3. Trick-Or-Treating Wasn't Always About Candy

In modern times, candy manufacturers have a blast when Halloween comes around since neighborhoods will soon overflow with children knocking door-to-door for candy. As per ancient history, the Celts laid out food, especially sweets and deserts, for the spirits in the hope of blessings, and the poor consumed the food in turn.

Eventually, when Halloween arrived in the United Kingdom, offering hungry children goodies called “soul cakes” became customary. The American middle class was fascinated by this ritual of England and adopted it into their own Halloween.

4. Pumpkins Weren't Always Used as Halloween Decorations

The Celts carved out ghastly-looking faces to ward off the restless spirits into turnips on Samhain. Turnips were readily available, and since they were a significant fall harvest, people consumed them as a staple diet, which was also nutritious.

When the holiday immigrated from Europe to the USA, the locals figured that pumpkins were much easier to carve than turnips. Eventually, the former replaced the latter as a traditional Halloween ornament.

5. Spiderwebs Were Convenient Decorations

One symbol of Halloween has always been the spider. Halloween decorations aren't complete until you have spider webs draped over walls, roofs, and doors. You may think that this is as such because spiders are plain spooky and give some people the ick.

In truth, these arachnids are spinning webs during these weeks to gain shelter from the forthcoming winter months. Therefore, they are often observed around Halloween's arrival and have long since represented the holiday.

6. Scarecrows Are Multipurpose Decorations

The scarecrow is another item commonly used to intensify the ominous tone of October 31. Since this day also indicates the historic autumn harvest, scarecrows are frequently seen to portray the desired protection of the field crops by the farmers.

7. White Sheet Ghosts Have Scary Symbolism

For all the lazy parents, last-minute Halloween costume preparations for your children must have included cutting up two holes into an old white sheet. Since white sheets cover the dead, they can also be used to appear as the dead.

8. People Born on Halloween Are Rumored To Be Special

Do you know anyone with a knack for being a “spirit medium?” Another fun myth around this holiday is that a child born on October 31 is likelier to communicate with the dead and could eventually be gifted immunity against evil souls.

9. Ireland Celebrates Halloween Differently

The birthplace of this holiday is Europe, more specifically, Ireland. Besides trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins, and dressing up as ghosts, the Irish Halloween includes fireworks and bonfires. In addition to candy, a particular type of fruit cake known as “barnbrack” is also distributed among the children.

10. In Germany, Knives Are Hidden on Halloween Night

Better hide away your knives this season. The Germans believe that the spirits emerging on Halloween might be restless and try to harm themselves. Thus, they hide their kitchen knives from these spirits.

11. Dentists Make a Lot of Money During the Halloween Season

The humongous amounts of candy lead to cracked and chipped teeth much more than on any other night of the year. The cost of dental visits during these 24 hours in the USA averages around 800 million US dollars.

12. It's Illegal To Dress as a Nun or Priest in Alabama

Alabama never fails to surprise. In this state, it is a crime to dress as a nun or priest on Halloween, and those who are caught doing so are charged a hefty fine of 500 dollars since the act counts as a “public misdemeanor.”

13. The Fear of Halloween Is Called Samhainophobia

While most individuals feel immensely excited about this holiday, some adults and children out there have been diagnosed with a phobia of this holiday: samhainophobia. They feel persistent and abnormal fear when October 31 comes around and try staying home at all costs.

