Hammer Films Revived by British Theater Mogul John Gore

Award-winning entertainment producer John Gore has taken over as the chair and CEO of Hammer Films. Founded in 1934, the iconic British production company is known for its Gothic horror movies such as 1958's Dracula starring Christopher Lee, 1957's The Curse of Frankenstein, and 1959's The Mummy.

Gore's theater company, John Gore Organization, owns Broadway.com and Broadway Across America. According to Variety, “Under Gore’s management, the plan is to invest significantly in Hammer Films to breathe new life into the studio, blending the nostalgic charm of Hammer with modern cinematic style and innovation, while preserving its heritage and library. A new slate of films and projects will be unveiled imminently.”

Doctor Jekyll Starring Eddie Izzard Is the First Hammer Films Acquisition Set for Release with Gore as CEO

The first film set for release by Hammer Films with Gore as CEO is Doctor Jekyll, starring Eddie Izzard as Dr. Nina Jekyll and Scott Chambers as Rob. The movie explores the reclusive Nina's relationship with her new help, an ex-con named Rob. The B Good Picture Company movie is directed by Joe Stephenson and written by Dan Kelly-Mulhern.

Izzard tells Variety, “I am very excited to be playing the role of Nina Jekyll in this new feature film and it’s wonderful to be able to reimagine this classic story in a modern way.” Stephenson adds, “I’m thrilled that Eddie is joining us as my Nina Jekyll. With her being the extraordinary and versatile actress she is, playing against Scott's natural talent to make us believe in the good in people, I can’t wait to bring this suspenseful take on the iconic classic to life.”

Gore tells Variety, “Ever since I was a young boy, I’ve been enchanted by the magic of Hammer Films. Its stories, its characters, and its unique place in British heritage and cinema have been a source of inspiration and wonder. Today, as I stand at the helm of this iconic studio, my commitment is twofold: to celebrate and preserve the unmatched legacy of Hammer and to usher in a new era of storytelling that captivates audiences worldwide. With significant investment and a fresh creative vision, we will ensure that the spirit of Hammer not only endures but thrives in the modern age.”

Doctor Jekyll premiered at FrightFest on August 25. It is scheduled for a wider theatrical release sometime later this year.