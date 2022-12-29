The Hidden Meaning of Handbags Revealed: What They Say About You

Your handbag reveals more about you than you might think, according to Brazilian designer Paulo Camargo.

Camargo's motto is “no bag, no play!” While you may change your hair, shoes, jewelry, and scarf, your handbag stands out from all other accessories and defines your fashion identity.

Next time you grab your handbag, consider the message it might be sending. Also, if you're looking for a new one, consider the impression you want to make and choose wisely.

Your Bag, Your Way

There's a wide world of diversity when it comes to choosing which bag is calling your name.

The bag we choose says so much about who we are, and as Camargo points out, it helps define our place in society and our relationship with the world around us.

It's no exaggeration to say your bag is an extension of who you are. With that said, let's look at what a bag reveals about a woman's personality.

The Shoulder Bag

The shoulder bag says that you are a confident woman who appreciates class. You also want the freedom to do what needs to be done in your busy daily life.

This is the bag for a woman who's a multitasker par excellence and wants her arms free. Maybe it's to talk on the phone, shake hands with her colleagues at work, or flag down a taxi. Whatever it is, she's on it.

The first shoulder bag by Coco Chanel in 1929 showcases exactly the confidence being spoken of here, embodying a can-do attitude and spirit with a classically elegant personality. Still, there are a large number of options out there when it comes to the shoulder bag.

The Shopper Bag

The shopper bag is a versatile and stylish accessory perfect for people who like to focus on their goals but are also a bit unpredictable and spontaneous.

They come in all shapes, styles, and colors and are a great way to show off your unique style. You can use them to carry your flip-flops, towel, and the newest thriller to the beach, or you can use them to hold your laptop and important work files.

People who carry shopper bags are often highly active and have a lot of responsibilities. They are good at multitasking and helping others, which makes them popular but sometimes also over-stressed.

The Travel Bag

When traveling, you want to look your best while having everything you need to enjoy your trip. That's where the travel bag comes in.

There are many types of travel bags to choose from, including bags for carrying personal items, clothes, and more. These bags demonstrate a detachment from the traditional model and show you have a free spirit and a love for adventure.

Like all good backpackers, you're ready to go with a snap of the fingers. Your travel bag showcases the kind of versatility and toughness that you possess. Whether you're heading to the beach, the mountains, or a bustling city, your travel bag is the perfect companion.

The Backpack

A classy backpack fits all occasions. Whether it's leather, vinyl, linen, or another material, the backpack is all about being an active and motivated person.

When you prefer your backpack, it means you want yourself to be entirely free to tackle the things that life hands you. You are dedicated, full of energy, and full of dreams that you are determined to make come true. You don't let anything get in your way and tend to be minimalist.

Trolley Bag

If you opt for a trolley bag, you'll be able to pack everything in it, including your toiletries, clothes, lint roller, and everything else.

This kind of suitcase indicates that you are a person who is very organized and has a high standard of self-discipline. You like to be prepared for all situations and seek the best in life.

Clutch Handbags

The clutch handbag is all about being stylish and fun-loving. You can fit a lot in them despite being small, and they indicate a woman who loves to go out on the town and has an open mind.

You're ready to have a fun time, and you're also flexible. The clutch handbag usually has an option of attaching a shoulder strap so you can use it as a shoulder bag when you like.

This is exactly the kind of flexibility, fun-loving attitude, and adaptive personality that the clutch handbag indicates in its owner.

A Powerful Accessory

A bag is a powerful accessory because it can significantly influence the overall impression that others have of you. A bag with a bold design or unique style can showcase your charismatic personality and make a statement wherever you go.

The color, style, shape, and size of a bag can all contribute to its visual impact and can be used to reflect your unique style and taste. Indeed, as Camargo says, it is perhaps the most defining in the array of one's style.

There's no limit to what you can do with a bag and what you can find out there. Also, one of the best things about bags is that you're not limited to just one.

This article was produced by Womenio and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.