Travis Doodles on Bringing Happiness in Uncertain Times

In a world filled with so many uncertainties, it can be tempting to lose your faith. But by believing in something greater than yourself, you can find comfort and direction amid life's challenges.

Belief has always served as a strong foundation of hope that keeps us grounded and gives us the courage to move forward, despite obstacles or fear. It can also unite people with shared values and beliefs. FAith is also an important source of stability, strength, and resilience in uncertain times.

About Travis Doodles

Travis Doodles is the co-founder of Worth and Purpose. The non-profit organization was created to help Americans embrace their faith and identify their worth and purpose in life.

Travis and his wife Amber are dedicated to spreading the message that everyone is valuable and has something unique to offer. He's so dedicated that he gave up a six-figure-a-year videographer business to do just that.

“I was talking with a friend and said that when my business blows up, I'm going to give back,” Travis Doodles remembers.

Then a lightbulb went off, and he felt God was telling him to “do it now,” so he closed up shop and started blessing strangers with money and, more importantly, time.

Finding Meaning

Travis wanted to provide a way for individuals to find meaning in their lives and realize that Jesus cherishes them and their lives matter. He does this now by being exceptionally generous with his time and resources.

“We wanted to show people we valued them, so we asked ourselves, ‘What do we value as a society? And let us give that to people.' Of course, time and money were the top two answers we thought of. So that's what we started giving away.”

Worth and Purpose began with simple videos posted online of helping those needing a little boost, such as paying for their lunch or providing them with much-needed money. And within a short period, Doodle's YouTube channel blew up, videos went viral, and viewers started asking how they could donate to help.

Today, the channel has over 1.79 million subscribers, and his Instagram has over 230,000 followers.

And it's the impact he's making on those he has helped that really matters. Take, for example, Rhonda, who you'll see featured in several videos.

“Rhonda doesn't have either of her legs,” Doodles explains, “and the first few times I met her, she didn't ask for anything. She did not need or want anything. Eventually, she let me grab some groceries for her and was surprised when I returned with them.”

“Another time, I saw her crossing an intersection, and cars weren't stopping for her, so I pulled over and helped her cross and took her home. Since then, I've kept going back to check up on her. We've raised so much support for her,” he says.

They've even raised funds through online donations to help renovate the bus she lives in.

Power of Social Media

It just shows the strength and power of social media to make a difference in people's lives. Travis says, “I bought a sandwich for the first person I posted a video about, and now we're able to give others a home.”

For Travis Doodles and the team at Worth and Purpose, it's about more than just financial assistance; it's about inspiring them to live fuller lives by recognizing the power within themselves. But he also recognizes that this can be a challenge and isn't something he can do alone.

“Helping people is hard!” he says. “So much more goes into truly helping people change their lives than we could have imagined. And I've realized how much I need help to help people, so I've learned to team up with people with the time and resources I don't have.”

Patience

He says being patient is also imperative.

“I've also learned how to view people through God's eyes and try to love them right where they are. Everyone is on their own journey and has such crazy and unique stories to tell.”

The Trolls

As with most online posts, trolls pose the biggest threat, but they won't stop Doodles from following his path.

“Either people don't like Christianity or the fact that I mention Jesus, or they think I'm just sticking a camera in people's faces to get attention for myself,” he says.

But most people send much love, support, and prayers in the comments. People like Rhonda, who has never had much attention in life, are now being encouraged by strangers on the internet daily.

Feeling Known and Loved

And most importantly, the messages are being heard, and eyes are opened to the world's realities.

“It's so easy to judge others and we do that based on our own experiences when we really have no idea the cards people have been dealt in life. There are many factors in their story as to why they ended up where they are.”

But, he continues, “…we all just want to be known and loved. And every human is worth the effort that it takes.”

