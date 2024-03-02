50 Years Later, ‘Happy Days’ Stars Look Back at the Show

Author: Ben RiceEdited by: Ashlee Fechino
TV
Ron Howard Henry Winkler
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedInShare on Flip it

“The first day to the last day,” said a thankful Henry Winkler in a red carpet interview outside the Critic's Choice Awards in January, “What a wonderful experience that was.” Winkler was talking about Happy Days, of course. The day was January 14, one shy of Happy Days‘ 50th anniversary — he couldn't have known on the first day of filming what a sensation the show would become. 

Bringing Laughter to a Generation

Happy Days (1974) TV Series
Image Credit: Paramount Television.

On Tuesday, January 15, 1974, Richie Cunningham, Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli, and Warren “Potsie” Webster, among many others, stepped into teenagers' lives for the first time, bringing laughter to a generation tired of the Nixon era. What followed was 11 seasons of an American sitcom that tapped into what Americans were missing — the previous generation's sense of innocence and optimism. 

An American Classic

Ron Howard in Happy Days (1974)
Image Credit: Miller-Milkis Productions.

Producer Garry Marshall's unsold pilot segment called “Love and the Television Set” aired on an episode of ABC's anthology show, Love, American Style. Starring a young Ron Howard as Richie Cunningham, the pilot convinced George Lucas to cast Howard in 1973's successful American Graffiti

The Makeover

Ron Howard and Anson Williams in Happy Days (1974)
Image Credit: Miller-Milkis Productions.

American Griffiti‘s success encouraged ABC to greenlight the show, starring Howard in its central role, and the first season aired in 1974, lasting 11 in total. However, AV Club's Emily St. James argues in a 2012 feature how Happy Days‘ success was only possible by abandoning the intended premise and single-camera comedy technique for a dumbed-down, gimmick-filled, multi-camera dynamic in the third season.

St. James' opinion is summed up in the article's title, “Happy Days became one of the biggest hits on TV by selling its soul.”

The “Fonz” Effect

Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974)
Image Credit: Miller-Milkis Productions.

Marshall didn't have a choice — even though Happy Days hit top-30 in the Neilsen rankings for the first two seasons, the show was sinking fast. For Season Three, the producer opted for a new, three-camera, live-audience show, moving away from the joke-heavy, coming-of-age single-camera comedy about Richie and his family; instead, fan-favorite “Fonzie” took center stage. 

A New Direction

Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974)
Image Credit: Miller-Milkis Productions.

Fonz was originally a minor stock character — the rebel who represented the foil to Richie's innocent boy-next-door persona. He would provide Richie with worldly — if edgy — advice, and though his persona could be menacing, it hid a soft heart.

“When we took it down from the shelf, I added a key element, Fonzie, but it was my partner, Tom Miller, who brought me Henry,” Marshall wrote in a 1989 first-person article about the show. “A man from Yale, you know, and I'm looking for an Italian from the streets. He wasn't Fonzie. He acted Fonzie, and he was a phenomenon.”

Robin Williams' Debut

Robin Williams and Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974)
Image Credit: Miller-Milkis Productions.

It wasn't only Ron Howard and Henry Winkler who are now household names. Several other cast members have found fame, and we can also thank Happy Days for Robin Williams‘ television career. Williams' first appearance as Mork was in the Happy Days Season Five episode, “My Favorite Orkan,” leading the way for his four-season-long show Mork & Mindy.

Nothing but Appreciation

Donny Most
Image Credit: Bjoern Kommerell.

Many of the cast dropped epithets of gratitude in various media channels. Donny Most, who played Ralph, said in a cast interview recently how in awe he was of his fellow actors.

“I used to stay [on the set], and people would say, ‘You're done; you can go home',” said Most. “Because we were one-camera then. I wouldn't go…I wanted to stay and absorb it all.”

How the Cast Fared

Ron Howard
Image Credit: D. Thomas Johnson – CC BY 2.0/Wiki Commons.

Other alumni include Scott Baio, who went on to star in a spin-off series, Joanie Loves Chachi, which was canceled soon after. Anson Williams, who plays Richie's friend Potsie, dabbled in politics in 2022, campaigning for mayor of Ojai, California. However, the accolade for the biggest post-Happy Days success surely goes to Ron Howard. 

Ron Howard's Success Story

Ron Howard
Image Credit: David Shankbone – Own work, CC BY 3.0/Wiki Commons.

Ironically, the character who fell by the wayside to Fonzie as Happy Days progressed would become an Academy Award-winning director. Howard's filmography includes some huge titles: Parenthood, Backdraft, and Apollo 13, among other box-office heavyweights. However, the Fonz's rise didn't cause any friction, as Henry Winkler spoke to Fox News Digital late in 2023, explaining it was Howard's example that helped keep him grounded.

Henry Winkler's Dilemma

Ron Howard and Henry Winkler in Happy Days (1974)
Image Credit: ABC Television, Public Domain/Wiki Commons.

 “I learned a lot from Ron,” Winkler said. “He was completely grounded by his parents, who never allowed any bad behavior. He was being a professional.” Howard's success as a director contrasts Winkler's post-Happy Days career, though Winkler did win his first Emmy in 2018 for his role in HBO's Barry. 

As Tight as a Family

Ron Howard, Marion Jones, Tom Bosley, and Erin Moran in Happy Days (1974)
Image Credit: ABC Television, Public Domain/Wiki Commons.

From the Critic's Choice Awards red carpet, Winkler summed up his relationship with Howard: “I just spoke to Ron, who's making a movie in Australia, yesterday; we are as tight as a family.” Winkler's loving comment summarizes how Happy Days will always be remembered — as one big family. 

Ben Rice

Author: Ben Rice

Title: Trending Topics, News, Features.

Expertise: Lifestyle, Travel, Music, Film.

Bio:

Raised in England and with a career background in international education, Ben now lives in Southern Spain with his wife and son, having lived on three continents, including Africa, Asia, and North America. He has worked diverse jobs ranging from traveling film projectionist to landscape gardener.

He offers a unique, well-traveled perspective on life, with several specialties related to his travels. Ben loves writing about food, music, parenting, education, culture, and film, among many other topics. His passion is Gen-X geekery, namely movies, music, and television.

He has spent the last few years building his writing portfolio, starting as a short fiction author for a Hong Kong publisher, then moving into freelance articles and features, with bylines for various online publications, such as Wealth of Geeks, Fansided, and Detour Magazine.