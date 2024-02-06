24 of the Best Happy Hour Deals Nationwide

Are there any better two words in the English language when combined than “Happy Hour?” Happy hour is one of the only motivating reasons I get up to go to work. There is nothing better than unwinding over cheap drinks and food with your buddies. Luckily, restaurants agree and are giving these diners what they want. Check out some of the best deals you can find at your local establishments.

1. Applebees

Take advantage of two different time choices for Applebee's happy hour. Weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or from 9 p.m. to close. Hang out, relax, and enjoy half-price appetizers, discounted draft beers, $4 margaritas, and the mysterious drink of the month for only $3! Let's go right now!

2. B.J.'s Restaurant and Brewhouse

How does a half-price, personal-size deep-dish pizza sound? You had me sold at pizza, let alone the discounted price. Diners can also enjoy $1 off beer, wine, and house drinks, plus $2 off shared flatbreads. Just make sure you are in a seat between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the weekdays and 10 p.m. to close Sunday to Thursday night.

3. Buffalo Wild Wings

Looking for somewhere to catch the big game and grab a bite? Head over to Buffalo Wild Wings from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. any day of the week for a $4 appetizer and dollar-off beers. Pro tip: stay away from the super hot buffalo sauce; you'll miss the game because you'll be crying in the parking lot… speaking from experience here, folks.

4. Chilis

Swing on in any weekday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. or 9 p.m. to close Sunday to Thursday for bar food and drink specials ranging from $4 to $6. You can get free chips and salsa if you sit at the bar. Make sure you try one of their signature margaritas. You'll be a regular in no time. Just don't sing the baby back rib song after you have had a few. I found out the hard way they don't find it funny.

5. Dairy Queen

Places don't need a bar to have a great happy hour. Kids and families should get an after-school treat, too. Dairy Queen offers $2 premium fruit smoothies and $1 Mist Slushies between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. That sounds like a cool way to unwind after a stressful history and algebra day.

6. Dave and Buster's

Load up that power card, get ready to play some skeeball, and pop a shot with your coworker's next happy hour. On weekdays from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., diners get half-priced house drinks, $2.50 domestic pints, $1 off house wines, and half-priced appetizers. You will be the office legend when you show off your arcade skills and win a cute stuffed animal for the new girl in accounting.

7. Fleming's

Next time you are in the mood for a top-notch steak dinner, stop into Fleming's a little early for their happy hour menu. Any day of the week, including Saturday, you can have a $6 appetizer, mixed drink, or wine between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Talk about a good start to a great dinner.

8. Joe's Crab Shack

Get your seafood feast on with some discounted happy hour drinks from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekdays. Take your pick from $3 drafts, margaritas, or the ever-so-dangerous hurricane. Pair it with $5 appetizers, and you will feel like you are on a tropical beach somewhere away from all your responsibilities.

9. Olive Garden

Whether you are going with your family or trying to escape them, you are always family at Olive Garden. Come in for a happy hour from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and enjoy $4 beers, $5 wine, and house drinks. Remember to pace yourself because you want to take advantage of their unlimited pasta, salad, and breadstick promotion.

10. Outback Steakhouse

Welcome to the land down under, mates. I know you'll be ready for a Bloomin Onion and a nice ribeye once you've guzzled down a few of Outback's signature house drinks for only $5 when you visit during the week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

11. Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is delivering some tasty discounts for their happy hour patrons. During the week, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., diners can enjoy discounted meals such as a sirloin steak and country-fried chicken dinner for as little as $8.99. I'll take that deal with some fresh peanuts any day of the week.

12. Red Robin

Red Robin serves some of the most tasty burgers you can find, but the best part is that they offer endless french fries. That might be the best three words ever lumped together. Come grab a burger during happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and you can soak up $3 beers and $5 margaritas with these endless fries. Also, happy hour includes half-priced hand-spun milkshakes for the minors out there. Sounds like a win-win for all members of the family.

13. YardHouse

Going to YardHouse for a happy hour won't be a hard decision. Picking out what beer to enjoy will be difficult since most locations have over 100 options. The restaurant has both a traditional and late-night happy hour. Monday to Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday to Thursday from 10 p.m. to close, deals like discounted drinks and half-priced appetizers. Values vary by location, so look up your local YardHouse now.

14. The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory offers the traditional happy hour menu of weekdays, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., but what they offer is much different than most happy hour menus. Their menu claims to be a little more upscale, so you won't find nachos, quesadillas, or wings. If you want something more upscale, check out your local Cheesecake Factory for their offers.

15. P.F. Changs

There are not a lot of sit-down chain restaurants that serve Asian cuisine, so if you are in the mood for that, come on over to P.F. Changs. Enjoy some of their signature appetizers like sushi plates, dumplings, and lettuce wraps for under $8. Plus, you can get some great deals on adult beverages as well.

16. T.G.I. Fridays

The restaurant that boasts the phrase, “In here, it's always Friday,” is sure to come hot with their happy hour deals. Well, of course, they did. They offer two different happy hours, one from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the other from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.; you can get half-off appetizers and beers for as little as $2.

17. Del Taco

Craving some tacos on a budget? Del Taco does more than just Taco Tuesday; it also does Taco Thursday. Every Tuesday, grab three classic tacos for only $1.99. Craving more? Come back on Thursday for three grilled chicken tacos for $3.19. Don't forget the hot sauce, amigo!

18. Mad Mex

Unfortunately, this is a Pennsalvaynia-based chain, so I have not had the pleasure to experience it. But the menu looks delicious, and a happy hour from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. lets you get their signature margarita for $7. This thing looks delicious and strong. I may have to make a trip up to Philly to try one.

19. Marie Callender's

Monday through Thursday, from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., diners can order half-priced appetizers and get $2 off wine and beer. With those savings, I hope you are going home with one of their world-famous pies! What are you thinking, Key-lime or Banana Creme? How about both?

20. Red Lobster

Red Lobster is one of the pricier chain restaurants, so happy hour might be a good way to enjoy it while on a budget. Weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., diners can enjoy $5 appetizers. This includes items like shrimp tacos and sweet chili shrimp. But what about those cheddar biscuits? That's what I'm really here for.

21. Sonic

Another fast-food chain that is taking advantage of people's desire for mid-afternoon snack deals is Sonic. This drive-thru will sell its classic corn dog for $.99 and pair it with one of their refreshing slushies for half-price! Plus, you won't need a designated driver. Unless you get permanent brain freeze, that is.

22. Starbucks

Looking for a quick caffeine fix during that mid-day lull? Look for your closest Starbucks and bring a friend because from the hours of 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.. on Thursdays only, you can buy one drink and get the second one for half price.

23. Steak ‘n Shake

Every weekday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., you can get a half-priced shake with your burger. With the size of their burgers and shakes, you will save so much money because you will be too full for dinner!

24. Romano's Macaroni Grill

Take your pick on what you want to order from Romano's 3-tier happy hour menu. Choose from a $4,$6, or $8 menu of delicious items like whipped feta, bruschetta, or spinach and artichoke dip. Wash it down with a three tier happy hour drink menu as well. How fun!