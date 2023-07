The Other Side of The Coin: 11 Honest Reasons Why Being Vegan Can Be a Tough Journey

Someone recently vented about the difficulties of being vegan, which was interesting. They said they were able to deal with having less access to snacks and foods than omnivores, but couldn't stand to deal with the attitudes from others regarding veganism. They went on to ask what bothered other vegans about their lifestyle.

Here are the top-voted responses from other vegans online.

1. Non-Vegans Justifying and Lying

One user shared they were frustrated about non-vegans constantly trying to explain their actions regarding eating animal products. It's frustrating to constantly hear how someone jumps through hoops to justify their lifestyle.

2. People Informing Others That I'm Vegan

“Every few days at work, I have a coworker who mentions to someone for no reason that I'm vegetarian,” shared one. “First, no, screw vegetarians, and two, find a hobby. Why is my existence as someone who respects animals such a colossal story?”

Another user found it strange that her friends and coworkers would often tell others that she was vegan. She joked that the people in her life talked more about her not eating meat than she did.

3. Plant-Based Dieters Calling Themselves Vegan

One commenter shared they support plant-based diets, but believed there needed to be a dividing line between those who lived a vegan lifestyle for health related issues and those who lived a vegan lifestyle for the sake of animals. Another added they felt veganism needed to be synonymous with being anti-animal cruelty.

4. Dealing With Other Vegans

Several commenters shared they found dealing with other vegans to be annoying. Everyone is vegan for different reasons, and the invalidation of others can quickly become frustrating.

5. Traveling

One top commenter shared their frustrations about traveling: their companions would often see them needing to find appropriate dieting options as an inconvenience that took time away from the trip itself. Plus, vegan restaurants can be few and far between.

6. Meat-Eaters Bragging About It

Every commenter agreed they were sick and tired of others constantly bringing up how they eat meat. Not only did they find this annoying, they found it insensitive. One person admitted they cut contact with a lot of family members after they continued to share offensive memes about his lifestyle choices on social media.

7. The Salad Assumptions

Someone shared they couldn't stand when people assumed vegan dieters only made salads. The food many vegans eat is more complex and delicious than anything a meat eater can make!

8. People Explaining Why They Could Never Be Vegan

Another user admitted they constantly said they could never go vegan because they loved cheese so much. Eventually, they realized the hypocrisy in their statement and cut out all dairy products. Now, they can't stand when others say they couldn't be vegan because of bacon, cheese, etc.

9. Not Being Invited

One vegan shared it was hard for them to not be invited to dinner parties because it's too difficult to cook two meals at once.

10. Family

Someone expressed being vegan was especially difficult when it came to going to family events. It was hard for them to realize no one made any vegan food for them to eat. They shared it felt so neglectful, like they forgot she and her immediate family existed.

11. Holidays

One person shared a shocking experience about how their aunt told them she felt bad for animals, but couldn't believe how good they tasted. This exchange occurred while the user was warming up a tofu-based meal for Thanksgiving. Another person was told that their family wouldn't hold their veganism against her.

