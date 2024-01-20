How ‘Saving Money’ on Food Can Actually Harm Your Health

Everyone is trying to save some money these days, but some items deserve their higher price tags. Healthy food options are items I will gladly spend a few extra dollars on. You can't put a price on your health, and these are some of the items I refuse to spend money on.

1. Green Drinks

You may think you're saving money by jamming your weekly vegetables into one delicious smoothie, but think again. Look at the nutrition label on the back of the bottle. Do you see all the sugar in it? You might as well have had a donut for lunch. Sure, you're getting some vitamins from the veggies, but these drinks are loaded with sugar. You are better off eating your greens or spending a little extra and juicing them at home without the added sugary fruit juice.

2. Canned Soup

Canned soup might hit the spot for a quick meal when time is limited, but don't expect it to be a healthy option. Canned soups often label themselves as high-protein, but these cheap meals lack in other nutritional ways. Look at the sodium content of the soup. It may comprise as much as a third of your suggested daily sodium intake. It will cost more, but making and saving your own bone broth is a much healthier option.

3. Protein Bars

Protein bars were created and marketed as a quick, protein-rich item to replace meals for busy people on the go. While they offer a high protein content, they're also often high in other categories. Some have a lot of sugar — sometimes as much as a candy bar. In contrast, the sugar-free options are full of artificial sweeteners that have been shown to have the opposite effects of diet food. Whey protein powder from a local vitamin shop might be a better option for a quick meal when you are in a hurry.

4. Vegetable Oil

One of the cheapest cooking oils found in grocery stores is vegetable oil. Just because it has a vegetable in the name does not make it healthy. This oil is known to increase cholesterol and lead to heart disease. Spend a little extra on olive oil or avocado oil. Your food will taste better and be better for you.

5. Peanut Butter

Who doesn't love the classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich? The truth is, peanut butter and other nut butters, for that matter, can be quite healthy. Nuts are rich in protein and healthy fats for the heart. Cheaper peanut butter, however, is loaded with sugar and salt — the opposite of the organic stuff. The cheaper stuff will claim it's lower in fat, but you're losing the healthy fat these nuts provide.

6. Canned Fruit

Fruit is one of the best things for our bodies. It provides vitamins, much-needed fiber, and hydration. Please do not try to replace the nutrients from a freshly picked fruit with canned fruit. They are not the same. Canned fruit has a lot of added sugar and preservatives. Spend a little extra money and buy some fresh fruit. You will notice how much more delicious it is than the canned variety.

7. Frozen Meals

Even though some frozen meals are low in calories and claim to be suitable for specific diets, they will never replace a freshly cooked meal. You've seen brands like Lean Cusine or Healthy Choice in the grocery store, but they might be fooling you. In a pinch, they offer low-calorie meals, but they are also loaded with sodium, and the portions are often so small they leave you craving more food. While they're cheap, they may not be the best option.

8. Pre-Packaged Deli Meats

A turkey sandwich could be a nice option for a healthy lunch — depending on the turkey. Pre-packaged lunch meat like Oscar Mayer is low in fat but highly processed and packed with salt. Look for other options on the deli counter that are not full of added salt. Higher-quality brands will make that sandwich that much healthier and more enjoyable.

9. Cheap White Bread

We all grew up on white bread. Most likely, it was a staple in our school lunch boxes. However, it is a cheap, unhealthy item that still remains in our pantries. Most white bread has so much sugar added that other countries have banned it because it is deemed unhealthy. Ditch the Wonder Bread and try to find whole-grain alternatives. It might cost a little bit more, but it is much better for you.

10. Fast Food

Fast food is easy and cheap for a quick meal, but we all know it isn't a healthy option. Even so-called healthy options like a grilled chicken sandwich have higher sodium levels than a home-cooked chicken breast. And the drive-thru worker usually tempts you to get french fries, which is a horrible option for your health. Also, the quality of meat is much lower than meat you can find in a store. Avoid fast food at all costs.