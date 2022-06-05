Twitter Reacts to Harry and Meghan Being Booed at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Media outlets have been mercilessly reporting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were booed when leaving St. Paul's Cathedral for Service of Thanksgiving on day two of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration, yet Twitter seems to be confused.

Rivaled only by the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial, the 4-day celebration was the hot topic this week. The world watched as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Windsors to pay tribute to the Queen.

The New York Post reports Harry and Meghan were met with boos while attending the royal event.

Fox News appears to agree as they teamed up with Piers Morgan to provide extensive coverage of the event.

And while some Twitter users blamed the American media for doctoring the videos, it appears some UK outlets were reporting the same.

Yet, clearly, the media wasn't alone in tweeting about the couple being booed.

It should come as no surprise that Twitter users can't seem to agree whether or not the pair actually received boos or resounding cheers when attending the monumental event.

Many users, however, did seem to agree on one thing – England's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife were actually the ones receiving the boos.

Regardless of who was or was not booed, two things we know for sure: it's hard to get a general consensus on Twitter (on virtually any topic, to be fair), and you can't believe everything you read. The only way to truly know how either couple was received by the crowd was to witness it in person.

 

Thankfully, Piers Morgan is always on the scene to give his “Uncensored” opinion. So, what's your opinion? Which couple do you believe were the intended recipients of the booing?

 

