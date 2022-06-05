Twitter Reacts to Harry and Meghan Being Booed at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Media outlets have been mercilessly reporting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were booed when leaving St. Paul's Cathedral for Service of Thanksgiving on day two of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration, yet Twitter seems to be confused.

Rivaled only by the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial, the 4-day celebration was the hot topic this week. The world watched as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunited with the Windsors to pay tribute to the Queen.

Harry and Meghan met with loud boos in first royal event in 2 years https://t.co/DqR6rPEtje pic.twitter.com/MIVqdjiTps — New York Post (@nypost) June 4, 2022

The New York Post reports Harry and Meghan were met with boos while attending the royal event.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle booed while leaving Service of Thanksgiving, other royals receive loud cheers https://t.co/uomrpbnSqp — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 4, 2022

Fox News appears to agree as they teamed up with Piers Morgan to provide extensive coverage of the event.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry get BOOED as they arrive at St Paul's after ‘enormous snub' to Queen #platinumjubilee https://t.co/1K93xoa7SH — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 3, 2022

And while some Twitter users blamed the American media for doctoring the videos, it appears some UK outlets were reporting the same.

Harry & Meghan are being CANCELLED by the royal family and BOOED by the public at the Queen’s Jubilee, and I for one am LOVING IT. He went against HIS country and she went against HERS. THEY DESERVE IT 🤷🏾‍♀️ — Lavern Spicer🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) June 3, 2022

Yet, clearly, the media wasn't alone in tweeting about the couple being booed.

It should come as no surprise that Twitter users can't seem to agree whether or not the pair actually received boos or resounding cheers when attending the monumental event.

thought i’d share because i’m seeing a lot of varying reports and reactions: i was on the ground outside at st paul’s and i heard only cheers, no boos for harry and meghan — Diana Pearl (@dianapearl_) June 3, 2022

How pathetic do you have to be to edit a video and add boos to make it look like Harry and Meghan were booed. To see an America network post an edited video is truly degusting. Reinforces why I do not watch TV. — Factsand2cents Podcast (@factsand2cents) June 3, 2022

Many users, however, did seem to agree on one thing – England's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife were actually the ones receiving the boos.

I will never get enough of Boris being booed by royalist middle England whilst Meghan & Harry were cheered and were so dignified and elegant. It makes me even happier knowing that this will make so many Daily Mail readers heads explode in outrage. You love to see it — Becca Louise Jones (@BexLouJ) June 4, 2022

You being booed made my day – oh and Harry and Meghan being so warmly welcomed.https://t.co/nrB5BtYoVS — Jonquil (@JonquilLucy) June 3, 2022

Can’t quite decide on my highlight from the Festival of Thanksgiving. Boris being booed, Harry and Meghan being cheered or the right-wing meltdown that followed. — Mark James 💙 (@markrally) June 3, 2022

All I've seen is Boris & Carrie being booed going in and leaving St. Pauls. Someone else said people were enthusiastically cheering Harry/Meghan . — ellie (@slamellie) June 3, 2022

boris being booed while harry and meghan receive huge cheers from crowds this morning, take THAT british media you big bullies — niamh (@dxrthvaders) June 3, 2022

Regardless of who was or was not booed, two things we know for sure: it's hard to get a general consensus on Twitter (on virtually any topic, to be fair), and you can't believe everything you read. The only way to truly know how either couple was received by the crowd was to witness it in person.

So, to recap..

Boris Johnson got booed, the Sussexes got booed, and this is what happened to me… 👇 pic.twitter.com/goAvzmZZip — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 3, 2022

Thankfully, Piers Morgan is always on the scene to give his “Uncensored” opinion. So, what's your opinion? Which couple do you believe were the intended recipients of the booing?

