The New Harry Potter Legacy Game is Already Causing Controversy

I spent a massive chunk of my childhood in the magical world of Harry Potter. I fell in love with the series as a kid, and it feels like the story is part of who I am.

However, in recent years JK Rowling has made it very clear to the trans community that she does not support them and is a self-proclaimed TERF, short for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.” That's a long way of saying that many believe JK Rowling is transphobic.

Now that this new Harry Potter video game is set to release on February 10, fans of the series who disagree with JK's hateful beliefs are stumped. Fans love the Harry Potter world and have been dying for a chance to immerse themselves in wizarding studies at Hogwarts and fight battles against Voldemort. But at the same time, they don't want to give money to someone they believe has extremely problematic views.

Redditor u/LosCrickets took to r/NoStupidQuestions for the tea on Harry Potter Legacy and what makes it so controversial. Fans flooded the thread with their take.

The Common Perspectives

According to r/Rhynchelma, there are three general stances on the controversy: “Many that I have talked to are not too worried about her views and are interested in the game. Others do not like her views but want the game. Others feel strongly and feel not buying the game will make a point.”

Fans Have Been Waiting for Years

The pain of Harry Potter fans is very real when it comes to deciding where to stand. One huge factor is that, as kids, we all craved something like this.

u/th3BeastLord bought the game for this very reason, but it wasn't an easy decision. “I got it because I grew up loving Harry Potter and I always wanted to have a good game of it,” they said.

“Now we're at a point where that game exists, but the writer is outed as a piece of s*** and everyone will yell at me for wanting to play the thing I've wanted for like 18 years…I'm also nonbinary, making it even worse. I shouldn't have to feel guilty for this.”

The Financial Controversy

The biggest issue fans have with the game is that JK Rowling is making money off of it. While some advocate for a boycott, others argue that a boycott won't make much of a difference.

“Anyone who believes not buying the game will make a point is deluded, this game is going to do well. It’s a good game based on an incredibly popular franchise,” said u/appropriate-sidewalk.

“I want to play it, but I don't want to giver her money,” added u/Kibounw. “I Thought maybe I'll just donate the price of the game to an LGBT support group because I'm a big HP fan and I'm sad that Rowling ended up being such a terrible person.”

But is the Game Itself Transphobic?

Some gamers have already tried out the game and found it pretty inclusive.

“For character creation, there's no gender attached, you simply do the character you like with hair/face not locked by a choice. You do choose your dormitory: sorcerer or witch. You can actually play a female with a man's voice and vice versa,” said u/tapion31.

“During gameplay, I've come across black people, Arab people, and Asian people. All this during the first 2 hours and that includes the hour-long character creation and the intro cinematic.”

Takeaways

It's up to you where you land on the controversy and if you're willing to fund a game that will inevitably make JK Rowling even richer than she already is.

But I think everyone can agree on this: it sucks that the joy of a generation is tainted by the hateful behavior of Harry Potter's creator.

