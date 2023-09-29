Harry Potter Star Sir Michael Gambon Dies at 82

Sir Michael Gambon has died aged 82.

Best known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in six of the eight Harry Potter films, Gambon is often described as the Greatest character actor of all time, but it's an epithet he dismissed. “Every part I play is just a variant of my own personality,.” he once said. “No real character actor, just me.”

The Dublin-born star worked in TV, film, theatre, and radio over an illustrious career spanning six decades.

A family statement shared by PA said that the “beloved husband and father died peacefully in hospital with his family by his side, following a bout of pneumonia.”

Sir Michael Gambon's Early Life

Michael John Gambon was Born on October 10, 1940, in Dublin, the son of an engineer and a seamstress.

Michael moved to London when he was five after his father moved to the UK capital to help rebuild the city after the Blitz. He later became a British citizen.

Gambon did not enjoy school and once recalled having “no happy memories whatsoever” of his time there. He quit when he was 15 to become an apprentice toolmaker with Vickers.

Although he was an avid cinemagoer during his teen years, it wasn't until his 20s that Gambon started to pursue a career in acting.

He wrote letters to theatrical companies with the most overblown CVs detailing his fictional acting career. He was eventually offered work at the Gate Theatre in Dublin after they failed to check his claims that he had taken the lead role in a George Bernard Shaw play in London.

Gambon Was A Celebrated Stage Actor

After touring Europe in a production of Othello, Gambon moved back to London to work at the National Theatre under his hero, Laurence Olivier, where he appeared in several minor roles alongside Derek Jacobi and Frank Finlay.

In 1967, Olivier suggested Gambon needed to broaden his acting experience, so he left the National and joined the Birmingham Repertory Company, where he starred as the lead in productions of Othello, Macbeth, and Coriolanus.

While he was working on the BBC TV series The Borderers, he was spotted by Bond producer Cubby Broccoli, who asked him to audition for the new Bond film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, following Sean Connery's decision to quit the franchise.

However, Gambon was not enthusiastic about playing Bond, telling Broccoli: “I haven't got nice hair, and I'm a bit fat.” The part eventually went to George Lazenby.

Gambon Was ‘Naughty, Very Funny' Friend

Dame Helen Mirren led the tributes to her “naughty but very, very, funny friend.” The pair starred together in 1989's The Cook, The Thief, His Wife, and Her Lover, and seven years previously on stage in Anthon and Cleopatra, and told the BBC that he had kept her “constantly laughing.”

Mirren added that Michael was “utterly realistic” about his situation and found it increasingly difficult to remember lines, which I have the greatest of sympathy with, and that sort of took him away from the theatre.”

On the small screen, Gambon was known for playing Philip Marlow in Dennis Potter's Landmark British drama series, The Singing Detective in 1986, and as Detective Jules Maigret in ITV's adaptation of Georges Simenon's novels in 1992.

‘Harry Potter' Cast and Others Pay Tribute

However, it was when he took over the role of Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter movies in 2003, after the death of Richard Harris, that would make Gambon an international star.

Fiona Shaw, who played Petunia Dursley, told BBC Radio 4's The World at One that she would always think of Sir Michael as “a brilliant marvelous trickster.”

“He varied his career remarkably and never judged what he was doing; he just played,” she said. “With text, there was nothing like him. He could do anything.”

Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the series, said: “I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective — complex, vulnerable and utterly human. The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me.”

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the films, called Michael “a legend” and recalled the time Gambon ” spent what should have been his downtime” helping Pheps go over his lines for a part he had in Peter and the Wolf with the Manchester Halle Orchestra. “It is a memory I've always had as one of the highlights of my [Harry Potter] days,” he added.

Gambon's good friend, Dame Eileen Atkins, said she will “always remember him” and told the BBC that although Sir Michael was “a great actor,” he “always pretended he didn't take it very seriously.”

She added that he had incredible stage presence, saying, “he just had to walk on stage, and he commanded the whole audience immediately.” Dame Atkins said, “There was something very sweet about him, this huge man who could look very frightening – but there was something incredibly sweet inside Michael.”

Life After Potter

Aside from Harry Potter, Gambon's cinema work included playing Private Godfrey in the big screen adaptation of Dad's Army, wealthy industrialist Sir William McCordle in Gosford Park, and a dying King George V in The King's Speech.

“I can't remember any of the films I've done,” Gambon once said. “You go from one to the other, and they all blend into a big mass. I remember Harry Potter because of the costume I wore, just two layers of silk and carpet slippers. Very comfortable.”

American actor Ryan Phillippe said he felt “so lucky” to work with Michael on Gosford Park and recalled that despite their forty-year age difference, they “got along like schoolmates due to his irrepressibly youthful spirit.”

Phillippe added: “The car rides home from work, in his vintage convertible, at breakneck speed, with the Stones full volume on the radio, will stay with me forever. Rest in peace, mate.”

Gambon's Later Work

Gambon was nominated for an Emmy award in 2002 for his turn as Lyndon B. Johson in Path to War, and again in 2010 when he played Mr. Woodhouse in the BBC's adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma and won four BAFTAs.

He last appeared on stage in 2012 in a London production of Samuel Beckett's play All That Fall.

However, he continued to work in films until 2019, when he played Moses in Adrian Shergold's Horror-Thriller Cordelia in what would be his final role.

Away from acting, Gambon liked to collect and restore antique firearms and clocks and was a classic car enthusiast. He made a now-notorious appearance on Top Gear in 2002 to drive the “reasonably priced car” around the program's test track, only to take the final corner on two wheels, which impressed the producers so much that they decided to name it after him.

Gambon was knighted in 1998; however, he never used the title, never actively sought the limelight, and was well known for avoiding interviews whenever possible and would often spin tall tales to any journalist that managed to corner him. At one point, Gambon told the Times that his new girlfriend was a 6ft tall daughter of a Botswanan chief and told another reporter that his career with the Royal Ballet company ended when he fell off the stage.

Michael John Gambon is survived by his wife Anne and their son Fergus.