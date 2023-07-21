Those looking for a bit of magic in their lives can look no further than Herald Square, New York City. Harry Potter: The Exhibition is an interactive, touring exhibition celebrating the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts seen in the Harry Potter film series and the Wizarding World.

What To Know About Harry Potter The Exhibition

The exhibit features best-in-class immersive design and technology to recreate the sights, sounds, and spells of the Wizarding World. It is a must-see experience for anyone in or visiting New York City.

Create Your Character

Guests are invited right when they enter the exhibition to connect their Golden Snitch card to set up a profile. Here, you can put in your name, pick your Hogwarts house and choose which character's wand you'd like to cast spells with. Your profile and the Golden Snitch card grant you access to all of the interactive aspects of the exhibit and are registered to you, complete with taking your picture.

Picking your wands and your Hogwarts house is essential to how the games play out, allowing you to collect and earn points for your receptive house. There's no better place to see “10 Points for Gryffindor!” displayed on the screens than right after you cast a spell.

Cast Your Spell

Harry Potter The Exhibition has a lot of opportunities to prove your wand skills. Tapping your Golden Snitch card unlocks mini-games and experiences through the exhibit, making it interactive. You can fight off your biggest fears in the Defense Against the Dark Arts classrooms, find your light in the dark, cast your Patronus, and even open the door at the beginning of the exhibition.

At a mock-up Ollivander's Wand Shop, you can tap your card to watch your wand in action, complete with clips of the character you've chosen using it. You will want to experience these interactions, as they help you get points for your house.

Walk The Halls of Hogwarts

The exhibit opens with a video that will give chills and goosebumps to even the most casual of fans. When the doors to the exhibit open, you are invited into the halls of Hogwarts, lined with artwork used in the films. Fans will recognize the artwork that lines the walls by the changing staircases before they head into their respective house dormitories.

Find Your House

This exhibit has a lot of interactivity and continues beyond casting spells. Once you step into the halls of Hogwarts, you can try on the sorting hat and get sorted into your house of choice. You can also take a picture with the hat and in your house.

Once your house is sorted, you can walk through the halls of the dorms of the different houses and look at costumes used by various characters, like Cedric Diggory or Cho Chang. The costumes will bring you into the world of the movies and include information about the characters and the actors who wore them. Walking through the dorms is just the beginning of the fun.

Be a Hogwarts Student for a Day

The exhibition is very immersive and brings you through the experience of being a student at Hogwarts. After walking through the halls, you're taken through the different parts of being a student wizard, from seeing how your wand works to varying classes like Defense Against the Dark Arts and Divinations. The mini-games will keep you engaged and in action, seeing how you'd fare against a mandrake or a Dementor.

Step Into a Day on Set

The exhibit helps you relive your favorite moments and see how the Harry Potter film series' props, costumes, characters, and locations are brought to life. Of course, it also includes props, costumes, and fun facts about the expanded Wizarding World, including iconic moments, creatures, and stories from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, the Broadway show.

Have Your Wand (And Camera) At The Ready

More than just chances to show off your magic and wand skills, this experience gives you many moments where you can document your wizarding journey. Many photo opportunities include sitting in Hagrid's giant chair in his hut, squeezing into Harry's infamous Cupboard Under The Stairs, and practicing your Quidditch skills by throwing a Quaffle.

Your photo also gets professionally taken right at the beginning. Still, many other opportunities exist to document the day and take home souvenirs or think about magical holiday gifts.

Plan Your Visit Today

The magic is waiting for you. After watching the Harry Potter movies, fans should check out this exhibition. Tickets start at $29 for adults with discounts for children under age 13, which excludes tax and fees. The prices are slightly higher on the weekends due to demand.

The exhibition is open seven days a week, and the hours vary daily. We recommend purchasing tickets in advance for the date and time of your visit and arriving within your designated time slot.