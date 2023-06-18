Anatomy of a Crime: Harvard Medical School Morgue Manager Sells Stolen Body Parts, Gets Caught

A skin-crawling story out of Boston reminds us that you must be careful with who you trust your cadavers.

55-year-old Cedric Lodge, who was hired in 1995 and eventually became Harvard Medical School's morgue manager, stands accused of illegally stealing donated body parts and selling them between 2018 and 2022.

Lodge and multiple other defendants face charges of interstate transport of stolen goods and conspiracy, which carry a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Little Lodge of Horrors

The docket detailing Lodge's alleged crimes detail:

Lodge, along with his wife Denise Lodge, stealing body parts donated to Harvard Medical School (including “heads, brains, skin, and bones”) from the morgue starting in 2018

Selling the body parts to buyers in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts

Using the United States Postal Service to mail the body parts to buyers

The Independent notes that Lodge's alleged actions are “part of a larger black market” of trafficking human body parts.

Harvard Accepts Donated Body Parts for Study

Harvard Medical School reportedly has an “Anatomical Gifts Program” that was the source of most of Lodge's plunder. The deceased often volunteered their body parts for research, education, and other scientific purposes.

Instead, many of those body parts reportedly ended up in the hands of private purchasers with disturbing intentions.

Harvard terminated Lodge on May 6th in light of, you know, the allegations of stealing and selling human remains. The Office of the Dean issued a letter titled “An Abhorrent Betrayal”.

“We are appalled to learn that something so disturbing could happen on our campus — a community dedicated to healing and serving others. The reported incidents are a betrayal of HMS and, most importantly, each of the individuals who altruistically chose to will their bodies to HMS through the Anatomical Gift Program to advance medical education and research,” the letter reads.

Apparently, There Is a Market for Human Remains, Which Isn't Great

The other defendants charged along with the Lodges suggest that there is, in fact, a real black market for human body parts. We know this based on allegations that:

Katrina MacLean of Salem, Massachusetts (a town that draws fans of the occult) purchased body parts from Lodge, apparently in connection to MacLean's shop Kat's Creepy Creations, which the FBI searched in March 2023

Joshua Taylor of West Lawn, Pennsylvania, also allegedly purchased body parts from the Lodges

At least one of the buyers intended to de-skin the body parts and tan the skin into leather

Prior arrests related to this ring of human body parts traffickers are similarly stomach-turning. Jeremy Pauley of Pennsylvania, who was indicted prior to the Lodges (and whose picture you should Google), reportedly received body parts from Katrina MacLean in 2021, intending to tan the skin into leather for her.

This story is a reminder that countless people who look just like human beings act in ways that defy the most basic tenets of humanity. Also, think twice before donating your or your loved one's body parts to science. Cremation doesn't sound so bad by comparison.