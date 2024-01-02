Harvard President Resigns in Disgrace Following 40+ Plagiarism Allegations

After just six months in office, Harvard University president Claudine Gay resigned amid plagiarism allegations and political controversy.

While Harvard University has a zero-tolerance student plagiarism policy, this standard may not apply to its president. Gay became Harvard's president in July 2023 to many people's excitement, as she was the first black university president and only the second woman president. But on Tuesday, she resigned while defending her academic integrity against almost 50 plagiarism allegations.

The Plagiarism

According to the Washington Free Beacon, nearly half of Gay's published works have instances of plagiarism. Several academics and professional sources, including CNN, examined all of Gay's work, both as an academic professional and a university student, finding staggering examples of plagiarism that span decades.

Her works include identical or slightly reworded phrases and sentences lifted from other authors without citation.

The most recent allegation implicates her article “The Effect of Minority Districts and Minority Representation on Political Participation in California,” which plagiarized several sentences and phrases from David Canon's book Race, Redistricting, and Representation: The Unintended Consequences of Black Majority Districts.

Other authors she plagiarized include Gary King (her thesis advisor), Franklin Gilliam, Bradley Palmquist, and Stephen Voss.

Harvard's Response

Harvard Corporation launched an investigation following the initial allegations in early December.

The Corporation concluded there are examples of “inadequate citation,” but not enough to be considered “research misconduct.” Interestingly, David Canon agreed with this, telling the Washington Free Beacon, “This isn't even close to an example of academic plagiarism.”

There were complaints concerning the Corporation's lackadaisical and incomplete investigation. While a typical plagiarism investigation can last several months up to a year, this one only took a few weeks and was “an independent review by distinguished political scientists” who remain unnamed.

Political Controversy

Gay's position was called into question following a distasteful display in front of the Congressional committee concerning Harvard's response, or lack thereof, to antisemitism on campus and the Hamas attacks.

It was this behavior that led people to scrutinize her academic work, revealing instances of plagiarism.

The End of Her Presidency

Gay's academic integrity and political behavior were questioned in recent months, but Harvard faculty members continued to support her, and the Ivy League University assured people she would remain in her position. But as more and more plagiarism allegations surfaced, she lost the support of students, staff, and the public.

It seems she stepped down due to public pressure and internal discussions. In her resignation letter, Gay writes, “It has become clear that it is in the best interests of Harvard for me to resign so that our community can navigate this moment of extraordinary challenge with a focus on the institution rather than any individual.”

Harvard's Next Move

Gay will remain at Harvard as a professor of government. Alan M. Garber, an economist, physician, and Harvard's chief academic officer, will serve as interim president until a permanent replacement is found.

Hopefully, he and the next president will better uphold the expectation of academic integrity and honesty at Harvard University.