Harvard Study Sparks Dialogue on Long-Term Care Insurance Planning

Among people 75 and over who live alone, only 14% can afford a daily visit from a home health aide. Only 13% can afford the median base price for assisted living in their regions, according to a new Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies report.

The study, released on November 30, further illustrates the need for Americans planning for their future to consider options to maintain a comfortable lifestyle in retirement.

While many seniors turn to their adult children for housing and care, financial advisors who specialize in retirement planning suggest long-term care insurance (LTCI) can help reduce or eliminate the funding shortfall so retirees can retain their independence.

The Role of Long-Term-Care Insurance

Long-term care insurance plays a crucial role in safeguarding individuals from the potential financial burdens associated with nursing home stays, in-home care, or other long-term care needs.

Bradley Hilton, CFP and Founder of Sonas Financial Planning, says, “Being hit with unexpected and exorbitant bills for a nursing home stay or in-home care can wreck a great retirement plan if not budgeted or prepared. Most people will need long-term care at some point.”

Michael R. Acosta, CFP, Financial Planner at Consolidated Planning, adds, “LTCI provides nursing-home care, home health care, and personal or adult day care for individuals age 65 or older or with a chronic disabling condition that needs constant supervision. Middle-class people or those with a family history of medical concerns should plan to need LTCI.”

Kevin Lao, CFP, Founder and Director of Financial Strategies at Imagine Financial Security, LLC, agrees. “If you ever need custodial care or long-term care, the insurance company will usually reimburse you for related expenses, up to a daily or monthly amount.”

Understanding LTCI Parameters

LTCI has many parameters that determine benefits and, thus, the premiums paid. These include the benefit amount and length of coverage.

Hilton points out that the average length of long-term care needs for men and women are 2.2 and 3.7 years, respectively. Thus, “you can reduce your premiums by paying for just three or four years of coverage,” Hilton said. “However, if you're concerned your case may be longer than average, you should try to economize elsewhere.”

Lao says, “The average cost of a nursing home is north of $100k a year, or just over $8,000 a month. A policy that fully reimburses you for this amount will cost a pretty penny. However, if you can afford it and the risk causes you to lose sleep, do it!”

Next is the initial exclusion period, or how long a policyholder covers their long-term care costs before their benefits start. The longer the exclusion period, the lower the insurer's risk, thus lowering premiums.

Timothy Bock, President of Summit Portfolio Management, says, “It's been my experience that a good way to save money on LTCI is to have a waiting period of six months to a year. For many people, out of pocket for a year is very manageable.”

Another important one is coverage exclusions, or what cases let the insurer off the hook. For example, Hilton says, “Policies may limit what conditions they cover. For example, it's not unusual to deny care for alcoholism, drug addiction, or war injuries.”

On the flip side, Hilton says most policies waive premiums when policyholders receive benefits.

Lao says, “If you want flexibility for at-home care and any professional facilities, ensure your policy has 100% coverage for at-home care. I've seen nursing home or adult day care coverage at 100%, with at-home care at 50%, and the client has no memory of why they bought a policy like this.”

The Flexibility of Hybrid Policies

Both Acosta and Lao bring up an attractive option to the more restrictive policies.

Acosta says, “Nowadays, carriers offer traditional LTCI and hybrid options. Hybrid options offer more flexibility, more bang for your buck, and often fixed-guaranteed premiums compared to traditional LTCI, which aren't guaranteed and fluctuate over time. With hybrid coverage, the carrier often offers some form of the death benefit (maybe guaranteed), access to investment strategies within sub-accounts, and a pool of long-term care coverage.”

Lao adds, “Some policies now have a hybrid life insurance component, where they pay a death benefit if you don't use the policy or only use a portion of the long-term care benefits.”

Tax-Efficient Ways of Saving Money on LTCI

LTCI policies have become more expensive over time, and Hilton explains why: “LTCI premiums can increase over time. The insurer must get approval from state regulators to raise the premiums, which happens from time to time.”

Lao offers five tax-efficient ways of covering long-term care.

Use tax-free money from your Health Savings Account (HSA) to cover LTCI premiums. Do a so-called “1035 Exchange” of a cash value life or annuity. If you've built up cash in a permanent (not term) life insurance policy and may no longer need the coverage in retirement, you could do a tax-free exchange of the cash value into an LTCI policy. The hybrid options can protect your investment assets if you need long-term care. If you do not need long-term care or don't use up your entire benefit pool, the death benefit will pass on to your beneficiaries. If you have no heirs or they don't need your legacy, you can self-insure using tax-free withdrawals from your Health Savings Account (HSA) assets. You can use Required Minimum Distributions (RMDs) from your 401(k) or IRAs (that you'd have to pay tax on anyway) or even a reverse mortgage. If you can afford to self-insure but want to leave a financial legacy, consult a knowledgeable estate planning professional who can recommend a permanent life insurance policy to replenish your assets when you die, even if you have to pay for long-term care near the end of your life.

Determining LTCI Suitability

Most people would benefit from at least considering LTCI, especially starting in their late 40s or early 50s. Unfortunately, after over a decade of premium increases and benefit decreases, buying great coverage is nowhere near as possible or affordable as it used to be.

If LTCI is a good option based on an individual’s circumstance, hiring an experienced retirement advisor may shine a light on tax-efficient ways to buy affordable coverage.

This article was produced by Wealthtender and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.