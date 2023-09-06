9 of the Most Haunted Locations in New Orleans That People Can Visit

New Orleans, Louisiana, is celebrated for its rich history and vibrant culture, which includes a long-standing reputation for being a city of ghosts and hauntings. The first time I went on a ghost tour in the city's French Quarter, I listened to the stories with a degree of cynicism. However, I quickly learned the horrid history of many places and am not as cynical today. Check out these nine haunted locations in New Orleans you can visit.

1. LaLaurie Mansion

This impressive building with its wrought iron work balcony stands on the corner of Royal and Gov. Nicholls Street in the French Quarter. The Mansion is privately owned (and was once owned by actor Nic Cage), but its more notorious owner was physician Leonard LaLaurie and his wife, Delphine. The property is said to be haunted by the tortured souls of enslaved people who suffered brutal treatment by the couple.

A fire broke out during a party on April 10, 1834. Bystanders attempted to extinguish the fire and discovered an enslaved woman chained to a kitchen stove. She admitted to starting the fire in an attempt on her own life because she feared punishment from Madame LaLaurie. The firefighters discovered enslaved people imprisoned in the attic who were said to have been in various torture states.

While many lay the entire blame for the sadistic behavior on Madame LaLaurie, guide and historian Ric Coleman suggests that it was possible her physician husband was conducting experiments on them in the name of science.

2. Bourbon Orleans Hotel

I've visited this stunning hotel many times for conferences. The gas lanterns that flicker even in the oppressive heat of summer add a certain mystique to the place. Originally the Théâtre d'Orléans, construction started here in 1806 — just a few short years after the Louisiana Purchase. However construction was delayed due to the War of 1812 and then a fire in 1816.

The 1300-seat theatre finally opened to European operas, masquerades, and carnival balls but was destroyed again in 1866. It was next used as an orphanage, school, and convent by the Sisters of the Holy Family until 1964, when it was sold, later opening as the Bourbon Orleans Hotel in 1966.

The Bourbon Orleans Hotel is steeped in ghostly tales. It is said a Confederate Soldier haunts the sixth and third floors. A little girl rolls her ball on the sixth floor. Ghost children and female apparitions trace back to the Sisters of the Holy Family era. The Orleans Ballroom hosts a lonely ghost dancer beneath its crystal chandelier, and mysterious rustling figures behind draperies puzzle guests.

3. Hotel Villa Convento

There is a house in New Orleans they call the Rising Sun. Some suggest the hotel to be the house made famous by the song. It dates back to around 1833 and is a Creole townhouse rumored to have been used as a house of ill-repute. It was turned into a hotel in 1981.

Tour guide Chris Falvey of Unique Nola says while on a ghost hunt at the hotel, “We saw a shampoo bottle being thrown. Our voice box stopped on very weird music, and we experienced cold spots. All happened in room 209 at the Hotel Villa Convento.”

4. Beauregard-Keyes House

If you visit this beautiful Mansion in the French Quarter, you may recognize it from scenes in AMC's Interview with the Vampire. The Southern Greek revival-style building was constructed in 1826 and features impressive columns and a peaceful courtyard.

The ghost many claim to have seen here is not a human but a spirited cat named Caroline. Her memorial plaque is located on the property, and she has been delighting guests with appearances since 1994.

5. Ursuline Convent

Directly across from Beauregard-Keyes House stands the Ursuline Convent. In the early 1700s, several Ursuline nuns were sent from France to run a convent and a hospital and educate young girls in the new colony of New Orleans.

Many tour guides will tell you of teenage girls who were sent to marry the mostly male settlers. Some were known as “filles à la cassette” because they carried casket-like chests with their belongings. The Ursuline nuns took care of these girls until they were married, but legend has it that some of these girls may have brought vampires into the city because their caskets were discovered empty on the third floor of the convent.

6. Hermann-Grima House

This is another historic building featured in AMC's Interview with the Vampire. It's a beautifully restored Federal-style mansion with a courtyard garden built in 1831. It was previously owned by wealthy families, and it also served as a women's shelter until it was sold in 1971. It has been a house museum ever since.

Unlike most ghostly tales meant to scare and shock the listener, the ghosts in this house are seemingly friendly and said to do helpful things for staff. Apparently, staff has said that the friendly spirits belong to the Grima family, and Mama Grima will often leave a scent of lavender and roses.

7. Muriel's Jackson Square

You'll notice something odd if you happen upon this casual fine-dining restaurant in iconic Jackson Square. A reserved table is on display, but you'll unlikely see anyone sitting there because it is exclusively for Pierre Antoine Lepardi Jourdan – the resident ghost. Mr. Jourdan was once the property owner and apparently gambled it away; he was so distraught at his loss that he took his own life.

Muriel's management has said that he appears as a glimmer of light that wanders about the restaurant – especially the seance lounges on the second floor. He's not the only spirit to frequent the property. Paranormal investigators have recorded a female voice when none was present, and at other times, mysterious glasses have been thrown about, shadows seen, and knocks on walls.

8. Hotel Monteleone

Even if you're not visiting the ghosts in this 1886 historic hotel, you need to see this property for its unique carousel bar. Installed in 1949, the cocktail bar spins as you sit. Don't worry, your drink won't fly away – the carousel turns slowly.

The spirit that many talk about here is just a child. According to the story, he is Maurice Begere, a boy staying in the care of his nanny while his parents visit the opera. He died of a fever in the hotel, and his parents would return annually, hoping to encounter his ghost. Reportedly, Maurice appeared to his mother in a room on the 14th floor and told her, “Mommy, don't cry. I'm fine.”

9. St Louis Cemetery No 1

This cemetery can only be explored with an official guide. It was a decision that the city made after the property started becoming crowded and damaged. The renowned inhabitant of this place is none other than Marie Laveau, the legendary Voodoo Queen. She gained widespread fame in New Orleans for her exceptional skills as a voodoo herbalist and midwife.

Mark Twain nicknamed this place “cities of the dead,” and even Nicholas Cage has a pyramid-shaped tomb here in preparation for his fateful day. While people have reported various sightings at the cemetery, it's said that ghosts don't like hanging around where they're buried. However, several people say they have witnessed apparitions. The historic mausoleums are worth visiting, even if you don't encounter the dearly departed.