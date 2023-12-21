Have Any $2 Bills? Take a Closer Look, They Could Be Worth a Ton

Maybe you thought that $2 bills weren’t being printed anymore, but they are. If you’ve ever heard someone call a money note a “Tom,” they’re talking about a $2 bill. This piece of currency is adorned with a portrait of Thomas Jefferson. At this moment, more than 1 billion $2 bills are circulating all over the United States. In 2017, there were 1.2 billion $2 notes circulating in the U.S. Altogether, these had a $2.4 billion value. By 2020, there were 1.4 billion $2 notes.

In 2022, CNN reported that the BEP (Treasury Department’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing) planned to print as many as 204 million $2 notes that year. As $2 bills are used less often than other notes, they don’t need to be printed annually. Do you have a $2 bill minted and printed earlier than 1976? If you do, don’t spend it until you investigate its worth. Most of these notes will just be worth only a little bit more than 2 bucks. However, older bills may have surprisingly high values.

Do you have an uncirculated $2 bill from way back in 1890? Lucky you. It'll probably be worth between $550 and $2,500. Occasionally, the value may extend to above $4,500. But what about more recent $2 bills? The USCA values specific uncirculated $2 notes printed in 1995 at $500.

$2 Bills Have Their Own Documentary

As we’ve seen here, you shouldn’t underestimate the humble $2 bill. In fact, it even has its own documentary. The Two Dollar Bill Documentary tells you everything you need to know about the history of the two dollar bill. It debunks the famous (and incorrect) belief that $2 bills aren’t printed anymore. As we know, $2 bills are still printed. More than a billion of them are kept in circulation.

Plus, the $2 even has its own fandom. There are plenty of people out there who embrace the $2 note as part of a subculture or community. Or, put more simply, it’s kind of trendy. In addition to being potentially valuable, $2 bills also have their own cool factor.

Check Your Wallet

So, go ahead and take a look through your wallet and any cash envelopes you have tucked away somewhere. You never know what you’ll find.