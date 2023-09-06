Hayden Christensen Returns as Anakin in ‘Ahsoka’ Episode Four

Hayden Christensen reprised his role as Anakin Skywalker at the end of Ahsoka episode four, titled “Fallen Jedi.” The actor previously played the character who becomes Darth Vader in the movies Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, as well as on the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

(Spoiler alert: the following contains details about episode four of Ahsoka.)

At the end of episode four, Ahsoka falls off a cliff after a lightsaber battle with Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson). According to The Wrap, she ends up in a Force dimension called the World Between Worlds, a realm first introduced in the animated series Star Wars Rebels. A male voice is heard off camera, saying, “I didn't expect to see you so soon.” Ahsoka turns and sees a de-aged Hayden Christensen as Anakin, looking very much like he did in Revenge of the Sith before he turned to the dark side—the end credits roll.

How Much of Hayden Christensen We'll See on Ahsoka Is Unknown

Ahsoka takes place during the same post-Return of the Jedi timeline as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. Darth Vader dies at the end of Return of the Jedi and in the Special Edition, Christensen appears as a Force ghost. If Anakin and Ahsoka continue their conversation in episode five, it would most likely occur in the World Between Worlds and end there. Anakin is dead in the universe in which Ahsoka lives, so if he continued to appear to her there, he would have to do so as a Force ghost. In an episode of Star Wars Rebels, Emperor Palpatine describes the World Between Worlds as a dimension that “connects all of time and space, creating a conduit between the living and the dead.”

In an interview with The Guardian in May 2022, Christensen talks about returning as Anakin in both Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka. “It just seemed like a really exciting opportunity,” he says. “It was a no-brainer. In a heartbeat. When I got the call, I was instantly elated … I was just so excited to get to come back after all these years.”

Christensen says playing Anakin again is an opportunity for redemption:

“I think that’s a very powerful concept. And one that really resonates within the Star Wars storytelling as well.”

New episodes of Ahsoka drop every Tuesday on Disney+.