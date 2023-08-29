HBO Cancels ‘The Idol’ After One Season

HBO has canceled the controversial series The Idol created by Sam Levison and the Weeknd after one season. The show stars Abel Tesfaye (aka, the Weeknd) and Lily-Rose Depp.

Deadline reports that after the departure of director Amy Seimetz and numerous reshoots, the number of episodes ordered was reduced to five. The fifth and final episode, “Jocelyn Forever,” aired on July 2.

“The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” said an HBO spokesperson. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers, have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.”

The Idol Got Terrible Reviews

On The Idol, Depp plays a pop star named Jocelyn who has a complicated relationship with a dubious nightclub owner and cult leader named Tedros (Tesfaye). The supporting cast includes Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Jane Adams, Jennie Ruby Jane, Rachel Sennott, Hari Nef, Moses Sumney, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Eli Roth, Ramsey, and Hank Azaria.

The Critics Consensus on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes reads, “Every bit as florid and sleazy as the industry it seeks to satirize, The Idol places itself on a pedestal with unbridled style but wilts under the spotlight.” David Fear of Rolling Stone said the show “has mistaken misery for profundity, stock perversity for envelope-pushing, crude caricatures for sharp satire, toxicity for complexity.” Katie Campione of the Los Angeles Times describes the show as “hot garbage” and wonders if its “stench” will “cling to the Weeknd.” She continues, “Virtually all of the chatter has been damning, to say the least, with strong criticism of the show’s clunky writing, Tesfaye’s awkward acting, and the creators’ apparent inability to understand that the series is engaging in precisely the type of exploitation that it purports to denounce. Also, traditional ratings have been dismal, which suggests that people are more interested in posting about how bad The Idol is than they are in actually watching it.”

Critics panned The Idol, but a screening of the first two episodes out of competition at the 76th Cannes Film Festival got a five-minute standing ovation, which would be impressive anywhere else but at Cannes is considered a lukewarm response. At Cannes, Levinson revealed that The Idol exists in the same universe as his more successful show, Euphoria.

All episodes of The Idol stream on Max.