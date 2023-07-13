HBO Dominates The 2023 Emmys Drama Award Nominations

The Television Academy announced its 2023 Emmy nominees this week. Some might consider renaming the Best Drama Series category The HBO Max Award, so complete is the TV platform’s domination of the drama category this year — several of its shows could clean up.

43 Nominations

Succession has garnered 19 nominations (including four for directing alone), while The Last of Us received 12 nods. Furthermore, with The White Lotus bringing home 12 more, we can safely say HBO executives and talent will need to bring a large bag to the September 18 ceremony.

Most-nominated series at the #Emmys:



27 – “Succession”

24 – “The Last of Us”

23 – “The White Lotus”

21 – “Ted Lasso”

14 – “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

13 – “The Bear”

13 – “BEEF”

13 – “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

12 – “Wednesday”https://t.co/ttvSyHcVqN — Variety (@Variety) July 12, 2023

Succession

The dark comedy-drama, Succession depicts the powerful Roy family’s tussle over the dominion of their media empire, following concerns over the family patriarch and company CEO’s health. The series is in its fifth year and remains a perennial contender, with 13 Emmys to its name already.

Big, big shoes.



Congratulations to the cast and crew of @Succession on their #Emmys2023 nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/kRL6jRrF6U — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2023

The White Lotus

The White Lotus, due a third season release in 2024, is a unique comedy that follows the exploits of the boho bourgeoisie at a whimsical luxury resort chain where guests take unwinding to a new level. It won ten Emmys last season, though this year, it faces stiff competition from a competitive new upstart in The Last of Us.

Let's fun!



Congratulations to the cast and crew of #TheWhiteLotus on their #Emmys2023 nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/tMuTsEdM8E — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2023

The Last of Us

The Last of Us became a sensation earlier this year when it aired on HBO Max, growing with hype over each increasingly tense episode. Based on a 2013 video game, the series follows a smuggler as he escorts an impressionable teenage girl through a fungal infection-driven pandemic zombie apocalypse. The show sees Pedro Pascal nominated for one of three awards this season.

Look for the light.



Congratulations to the cast and crew of @TheLastofUsHBO on their #Emmys2023 nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. #TLOU pic.twitter.com/goIaaH7ygq — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2023

Three Nominations for Pedro Pascal

The media giants congratulated their cast members after nominations for Pedro Pascal (who received three nominations) and his co-star, Bella Ramsey, who gets her first Emmy nomination today.

In this together.



Congratulations to #TheLastOfUs cast on their #Emmys2023 nominations. pic.twitter.com/5nHfPTXTfP — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) July 12, 2023

Not The Last You Will See of Us

With additional nominations for Nick Offerman, Murray Bartlett, Storm Reid, Anna Torv, Melanie Lynskey, Keivonn Woodard, and Lamar Johnson, The Last of Us has its chips spread wide in the acting department.

Nine Acting Nominations

Due to its lack of a main protagonist, The White Lotus has an incredible nine supporting actor nominations, including picks for F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Michael Imperioli, Meghan Fahy, Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Simona Tabasco, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Will Sharpe.

A performance to die for.



Congratulations to @JenCoolidge of #TheWhiteLotus on her #Emmys2023 nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/k0PWy4eRYG — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2023

Try Eleven!

Succession has earned a total of 11 acting nominations, with actors Brian Cox, Sarah Snook, Keiran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, J. Smith Cameron, Matthew Macfadyen James Cromwell, Hiam Abbas, Arian Moayed, Alan Ruck, Alexander Skarsgård, and Nicholas Braun all in contention for a gong.

Congratulations to F. Murray Abraham of #TheWhiteLotus on his #Emmys2023 nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. pic.twitter.com/URIKf9hCOS — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2023

Best Drama Takeover

HBO has four candidates in the Best Drama Series category, with the Game of Thrones spin-off prequel series House of the Dragon also up for an award. Surprisingly, the successful fantasy thriller received this as its sole nomination.

A power men should never have trifled with.



Congratulations to the cast and crew of @HouseofDragon on their #Emmys2023 nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. #HOTD pic.twitter.com/PZFi7ffyz8 — HBO (@HBO) July 12, 2023

Much To Be Excited About

The other three juggernauts are selected for the Best Writing for a Drama Series Emmy alongside Andor, Bad Sisters, and the brilliant Better Call Saul. Furthermore, with several stabs at the Best Directing for a Drama Series category, HBO has much to be excited about.