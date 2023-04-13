HBO Max Drops “HBO” From Name, Rebrands as “Max” and Twitter Has Thoughts

Warner Media and Discovery Communications merged in April 2022 and have been discussing a plan to combine their two streaming platforms, HBO Max and Discovery +, for over a year. Today, during a press conference, Warner Brothers Discovery announced that HBO Max would become “Max, its enhanced streaming service, which will launch in the U.S. on May 23. Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the D.C. universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID.”

Where Did My HBO Go

Shortly after the announcement, writer Trung Phan of Workweek.com sarcastically called out the streaming service for finally getting rid of the HBO brand, which is responsible for some of the “worst content ever: Sopranos, The Wire, Band of Brothers, Game of Thrones, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Veep, Deadwood and Silicon Valley.” Phan added, “Good riddance,” just for emphasis, and Twitter users reacted strongly.

Time Warner is renaming its streaming service HBO Max to Max. It’s a good move. The “HBO” brand is associated with some of the worst content ever: Sopranos, The Wire, Band of Brothers, Game of Thrones, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Veep, Deadwood and Silicon Valley. Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/p7ZD93rkAS — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) April 12, 2023

Recognizable Brands? Who Needs Them?

User Jostten Sackitey rolled out the Justin Timberlake meme from the film The Social Network that notes that you must get rid of the name of the most recognizable brand. I mean, who wants a recognizable brand name these days?

Just a Little Sarcasm

Some, like user C. Yang, continued with the soft shoe sarcasm by proclaiming this rebrand as a master stroke of genius. In their eyes, the name Max would bring fond memories to people's minds of Cinemax's tasteful “after dark” programming, which is hilarious.

While "Max" immediately reminds us of "Cinemax" or better known as "Skinamax" for its wide range of tasteful after-dark programming. This will go down as a stroke of mastery in history of brand marketing for all posterity to marvel. — C Yang (@chyang888) April 12, 2023

SEO Will Not Be Kind

Investment analyst Sagiv Some stated that the company seemed to have already purchased a website for the new service but might have SEO issues with a “dog movie and a recording artist” to contend with. If you have ever tried to look up a common or short name on Google search, you know how frustrating that is.

Looks like they bought https://t.co/2OouwZMdIm to match, but have a lot of competition in SEO, like a dog movie and a recording artist — Sagiv Some (@sagiv131) April 12, 2023

Memories

User Code Name Pauly mourned HBO by saying that just hearing the iconic theme music and seeing the HBO logo triggered recognition in the viewers' minds that they were in for a great night of films and TV. Even though the jokes are flying, viewers seem to have a real attachment to the HBO name and will miss it.

Lol. Truer words have never been spoken. Before the lokes of Netflix came, HBO invested more than a film in its tv shows. The iconic logo reveal and the short music note at the beginning of the show meant we were in for a treat. — Ajay Paul Singh (@codenamepaulie) April 12, 2023

Yikes

North Carolina businessman Bryant Suellentrop had an idea of what the new logo would look like, and let's say they didn't hit their target. I don't think this is what the brass at Warner Media Discovery was trying to convey, but apparently, it did.

New logo looks like it’s for a brand of tampons. — Bryant Suellentrop (@SullyBusiness) April 12, 2023

Name Changes

Ghilès Sahnoun referenced that this is the second name change for the streaming service in less than three years. HBO Now changed to HBO Max in May 2020. Maybe they should shorten it to make it even more successful! What a great idea. Don't you wish you had thought of it?

Expecting max to be X in the future — Ghilès SAHNOUN (@ghiless) April 12, 2023

This Name Isn't Working for Fans

Generally, the opinions of this name change were negative, and Twitter users hooted with laughter. Twitter user Rust Belt Progressive codified the fears and criticism of the move in just one tweet. It seems a shame to do away with such a well-regarded brand name.

They will be teaching this disaster in branding and marketing classes 20 years from now. HBO is as recognizable as Netflix, a powerful trademark signifying exclusive content worth paying for. MAX sounds like something that pops up when you search "Free TV" in the app store. — Rust Belt Progressive (@BeltProgressive) April 12, 2023

The user said that they thought it was likely that branding and marketing classes would teach the HBO Max rebrand as a test case of what not to do during a merger. They stated, “HBO is as recognizable as Netflix, a powerful trademark signifying exclusive content worth paying for. MAX sounds like something that pops up when you search “Free TV” in the app store.”

Throwing Value Out The Window

Hardik Panjwani added that this seemed like the perfect example of a company that wants to put its stamp on a famous intellectual property just because they need to claim that brand as its own. He termed it as “throwing out the baby with the bathwater.”

This has the hallmark of the new owners wanting to do something new just for the sake of doing something new. If there ever was a case of throwing the baby out with the bath water, this is it. — Hardik Panjwani ( @hrp@mastadon.world ) (@hrpanjwani) April 12, 2023

