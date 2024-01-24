Top 41 Best He-Man & Masters Of The Universe Characters Of All Time

He-Man characters are popular in the late eighties and nineties. The show followed the story of Prince Adam, who received a magical sword that allowed him to transform into He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe. He-Man fought against Skeletor and his minions to protect Eternia and its inhabitants.

He is virtually indestructible with the assistance of his friends Battle Cat, Man-At Arms, The Sorceress, Stratos Orko, and more. The 41 characters included in this list also have some special powers and contribute to the series.

Top 41 Best He-Man & Masters Of The Universe Characters

1. He-Man / Prince Adam

Prince Adam is the most powerful man in the universe. He is fair-skinned and muscular with blonde hair. He is good looking, a charming prince who is also a strong and brave warrior.

Prince Adam has a strong sense of justice and always aims to resolve matters peacefully without bloodshed.

The people around him think that he is weak and timid prince that needs to be protected, but when he transforms into He-Man, he becomes a powerful superhero with unrivaled strength. He was one of the most popular heroes 90s cartoon characters.

Things to know Details Name He-Man / Prince Adam Gender Male Species Human Hair color Blonde Abilities Summons power of Grayskull to receive super-strength

2. He-Ro

He-Ro is one of the sons of King Grayskull and the younger brother of D’Are. He was lacking in skill and talent when compared to his elder brother, but he persevered and continued to train himself hard.

When the Orlax of Primeria attacked King Grayskull and his armies, D’Are was injured. He-Ro then took up the Sword of He and defeated the Orlax.

Things to know Details Name He-Ro Gender Male Species Human Hair color Blonde Abilities c

3. Wun-Dar

Wun-Dar is a super-strong savage man living in the village of Tundaria in ancient times. Wun-dar is known for his brute strength and fierce fighting skills. One day, he came across a young lady who was under attack and rescued her.

The Goddess of Eternia gifted Wun-Dar the Sword of Power which gives him the responsibility of safeguarding the innocent lives in Eternia from evil.

Things to know Details Name Wun-Dar Gender Male Species Human Hair color Brown Abilities Superhuman strength

4. Mer-Man

Mer-Man is an evil warrior who serves Skeletor. He is the ruler of Eternia's undersea kingdom and often sends his troops to fight the royal guards. He has fought He-Man on a few occasions, but typically runs away after losing.

Mer-Man was one of Skeletor's most trusted minions and often fought He-Man on land and underwater. He is an amphibious creature that can breathe both air and water, which gives him a distinct advantage in battle.

Mer-Man also possesses superhuman strength and agility, which makes him a formidable opponent. In addition to his fighting skills, Mer-Man is also a skilled navigator and guide.

He used his knowledge to help Skeletor find the power source hidden on Earth. Mer-Man's armor is yellow, with a matching helmet that has green fins.

Things to know Details Name Mer-Man Gender Male Species Aquatician Hair color None Abilities Highly agile in water, commands sea creatures, expert mariner

5. Clawful

Clawful was a minion of Skeletor and one of his most feared warriors. He was a large, red creature with yellow armor and a giant claw that he used to snap at opponents.

Surprisingly, Clawful had the only evil minion of Skeletor that Evil-Lyn had any sympathy or affection towards. At one point, Clawful was the second in command of Skeletor's forces.

Things to know Details Name Clawful Gender Male Species Karikoni Hair color None Abilities Giant crushing claws

6. Scare Glow

Scare Glow is a ghost warrior from another dimension that Skeletor pulled into Eternia to aid him in defeating He-Man.

Initially, Scare Glow refused to fight under the command of Skeletor but was threatened to be imprisoned out of his homeworld forever. He has a very scary and horrific glow that will disable his opponents with fear.

He fought Prince Adam on one occasion and scared him so much that he was unable to call upon the power of Castle Grayskull.

Things to know Details Name Scare Glow Gender Male Species Unkown Hair color None Abilities Inducing terror

7. King Hiss

King Hiss is a powerful ruler from the clan of Snakemen. He was defeated by Hordak and his horde and buried under the Snake Mountain.

During the time of King Grayskull, he was released by Kobra Khan and fought against He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Things to know Details Name King Hiss Gender Male Species Snake men Hair color None Abilities Magical powers, sheds skin to reveal snakes

8. Queen Marlena

Queen Marlena is the mother of Prince Adam and Princess Adora. In her backstory, we find out that she was an astronaut from Earth who crash landed on Eternia.

Queen Marlena does not have much of a role to play in the initial series but becomes a competent diplomat and adviser in later installments.

When Prince Adam discloses the truth about him being He-Man, we get a hint that the queen already guessed it.

Things to know Details Name Queen Marlena Gender Female Species Human Hair color Red Abilities Highly skilled pilot and astronaut

9. Kobra Khan

Kobra Khan was one of the original members of the Masters of the Universe. He was a loyal servant to He-Man and company until he betrayed them and started to work for Skeletor.

Kobra Khan's main objective was to release King Hiss from the void. Unlike the other minions of Skeletor, Kobra Khan is a smart, cunning, and calculative man. He is very cruel, manipulative, and has a silver tongue.

Things to know Details Name Kobra Khan Gender Male Species Snake man Hair color None Abilities Sprays debilitating mist, spits venom/acid

10. Flipshot

Flipshot is a seasoned fighter who can flip into battle at a moment's notice. He is armed with wrist rockets and a jet back-pack, making him a powerful ally in air defense.

Flipshot and Captain Hydron travel back in time and search Eternia for He-Man. However, He-Man arrives in time to stop them and reveal the truth.

Things to know Details Name Flipshot Gender Male Species Human Hair color Brown Abilities –

11. Council Of Elders

The Council of Elders was a group of five Eternian elders who were put in charge of ruling the land after the death of King Grayskull.

They were responsible for imprisoning King Hiss and his snake-men, as well as fighting other foes like Count Marzo, Keldor, and his evil warriors. Captain Randor was instated as the new king once their reign came to an end.

Things to know Details Name Council Of Elders Gender Male and female Species Human Hair color – Abilities –

12. Grizzlor

Grizzlor is a man-beast creature that was created by Hordak. He has his sharp claws on his hands and feet, and he uses them to attack. Grizzlor is not very intelligent or planning, which can often lead to him making mistakes.

Although he was part of the later series of He-Man, Grizzlor is more active in She-Ra and the Princess of Power.

Things to know Details Name Grizzlor Gender Male Species Unknown Hair color Brown Abilities Savage claws, frightening ferocity

13. Beast Man

Beast Man is a henchman of Skeletor and a prominent member of the group of Evil Warriors under Skeletor. He is a large humanoid being, with red or orange hair covering most of his face.

Beast Man can command animals to do the bidding of Skeletor. In He-Man mini-comics, Beast Man was much more savage and scary looking. But the cartoon version made him a little agreeable for the kids.

Things to know Details Name Beast Man Gender Male Species Beastmen Hair color Red Abilities Bestial strength and agility Power to control animals

14. Orko

Orko is a Trollan, one of the magical people from the planet Trolla. He is very small for a Trollan and can carry an astounding number of useful and useless items under his hat. Orko dresses up in a red robe with a red hat on his head and a scarf.

Although all Trollans have an aptitude for magic, for some reason, Orko’s magic always backfires, much to the chagrin of Duncan. In one episode of He-Man, Dree-Elle visits Orko from his homeworld, and he bares his face in front of her.

Things to know Details Name Orko Gender Male Species Trollan Hair color – Abilities Powerful magic

15. Teela

Teela is a very opinionated person and speaks very straightforwardly. She often feels that He-Man is too carefree and wishes he were more like He-Man, who defends the people of Eternia.

She does not have a great opinion of Adam, which is most likely due to the fact that she is in charge of teaching him hand-to-hand combat.

Teela was given to Duncan, the captain of the guard, as soon as she was born.

Things to know Details Name Teela Gender Female Species Human Hair color Auburn Abilities Highly skilled combatant

16. King Randor

King Randor is the good and noble ruler of Eternia. He is the father of Prince Adam and Princess Adora. Initially, King Randor was unaware that his son was the hero, He-Man.

However, he later comes to accept it and even helps He-Man in times of need. King Randor is a just king who cares for his people and wants what is best for them.

In the New Adventures of He-Man series, King Randor is fully aware of his son's dual identity and approves of it. When Adam finally reveals this secret to his father in a joyous reunion, Randor gives his son a hug.

Things to know Details Name King Randor Gender Male Species Human Hair color Black Abilities Accomplished administrator and military leader

17. Stratos

Stratos is a powerful warrior and one of the most trusted allies of He-Man. He has the power of flight, which he uses to help He-Man and his friends in their fight against the Evil Warriors.

Stratos is also the leader of the race of Avion, who live in the Mystic Mountains. He represents his people in the Council of Eternia.

Things to know Details Name Stratos Gender Male Species Bird people Hair color Gray Abilities Flight, energy projection

18. Clamp Champ

Clamp Champ is a black character in the He-Man series who is famous for his heroic warrior status and skilled machinist skills. Clamp Champ was a part of the royal guards and participated in many battles with Skeletor and his minions.

He uses his clamping device to grab those Hover Robots and crush them to the ground.

Things to know Details Name Clamp Champ Gender Male Species Human Hair color Black Abilities Skilled in use of power clamp weapon

19. Man-E-Faces

Man-E-Faces is a heroic warrior who starts off on Skeletor's team. He is not an evil person, but was forcibly given a potion that transformed him into a monster to fight He-Man.

After seeing this, The Sorceress and He-Man took pity on him and released him from the magic, but the monster and the curse remained.

Things to know Details Name Man-E-Faces Gender Male Species Human Hair color Red Abilities Changes from human to robot monster

20. She-Ra / Princess Adora

She-Ra is the twin of He-Man and is the Princess of Power. She is also known as Adora, the Protector of Castle Grayskull and owner of the Sword of Protection.

When her brother, Prince Adam, was sent to Etheria by The Sorceress, he was captured by Hordak and his Evil Horde.

However, using her magic, The Sorceress showed Adora the truth about her birth and relationship with Adam which then led her to become She-Ra and fight against Hordak's tyranny.

Things to know Details Name She-Ra / Princess Adora Gender Female Species Human Hair color Blonde Abilities Superhuman strength, abilities to communicate with animals, healing power

21. Ram Man

Ram Man is a naive and simple-minded warrior who is loyal to He-Man and his team. Introduced in the episode “The Ordeal of Ram Man” from the 1980s cartoon series, Ram Man was living alone in a desert land where he fought anyone that tried to cross it.

He was unaware that people only came through because they needed help, not to fight him. When Skeletor finds him, he deceives Ram Man to think that He-Man is the enemy and instigates him to attack Castle Grayskull.

Things to know Details Name Ram Man Gender Male Species Human Hair color Blonde Abilities Bounces using his legs like coils, Hard head can ram through obstacles

22. Zodac

Zodac is a character from the He-Man and Masters of the Universe franchise. He has been featured in both the 1980s series and the 2002 series. Zodac is an independent entity that is not aligned to the heroes or the villains.

He instead strives to balance both sides, and hence, he aids both sides and causes problems for both sides. In the 1980s He-Man series, Zodac is a Cosmic entity that has to maintain the balance between good and evil.

In order to do this, he often provides aid to both sides whenever possible. In the 2002 series, he is depicted as an ancient and mystical warrior who follows his own sense of right and wrong.

This allows him to make decisions that may not always be popular, but he believes are the right thing to do.

Things to know Details Name Zodac Gender Male Species Human Hair color Unknown Abilities Ambiguous

23. Hordak

Hordak is the main antagonist in the She-Ra: The Princess of Power series. He is one of the allies and co-conspirators of Skeletor, hence becoming a villain in this series. Hordak kidnapped Princess Adora as an infant and took her to Etheria.

He planned to turn her into a warrior for his Evil Horde to fight against Eternia. He is the leader of The Evil Horde, an army of creatures that he planned to use to take over Eternia.

However, with the help of The Sorceress, Adora turns into She-Ra and launches a rebellion against him in Etheria. As a result, Hordak becomes the sworn enemy of He-Man and She-Ra.

Things to know Details Name Hordak Gender Male Species Demon Hair color None Abilities Leader of vast army, Master of advanced sorcery, Able to reshape body into any machinery, size shifting

24. Trap Jaw

Trap Jaw is one of the Evil Warriors and weapons expert of Skeletor. He is from another dimension that Skeletor visited to gather warriors. When the badly injured Keldor was taken to Etheria to recoup, Trap Jaw fell out of favor.

He was banished and gathered a dark force of fighters and attacked the Snake Mountain again.

After his initial defeat, Skeletor becomes more powerful and Trap Jaw is no match for him. With his metal jaw, metal arm, and other enhancements, Trap Jaw is loyal to Skeletor and helps him in his quest for power.

Things to know Details Name Trap Jaw Gender Male Species Gar Hair color Bald Abilities Mechanical arm with interchangeable weapons, Crushing steel jaws

25. Tri Klops

Tri Klops is an interdimensional bounty hunter who comes with a special skill set. He can see in all directions and has different types of visions, which make him very useful for tracking down targets.

In Masters of the Universe: Revelations, Tri Klops creates a cult of magic haters and turns them into cyborgs with multiple limbs.

Things to know Details Name Tri Klops Gender Male Species Human Hair color Black/Brown Abilities Distavison, Nightvision, Gammavision

26. Fisto

Fisto is a heroic warrior who has a slightly checkered past. When introduced to us, Fisto is shown as the protector of the forest. It is later revealed that he was one of Skeletor’s men who was terrorizing the forest dwellers to serve Skeletor.

He-Man and his friends change him and convince him to protect the forest instead of working for Skeletor.

Things to know Details Name Fisto Gender Male Species Human Hair color Red Abilities Superhuman strength, giant metallic right hand

27. Sy-Klone

Sy-Klone is a minor character in the first series of He-Man. He is a member of the Masters of the Universe and has the ability to create cyclones with his hands. Sy-Klone comes to join He-Man in the fight against the Evil Horde.

With his spinning blades and powerful armor, Sy-Klone is determined to defeat evil and protect the people of Eternia.

He was created to protect the Legacy Stones, but Skeletor steals them from Anwat Gar. With his superhuman strength and agility, Sy-Klone is determined to get them back.

Things to know Details Name Sy-Klone Gender Male Species Gar Hair color Unknow Abilities Spins at high speeds able to form whirlwinds.

28. Hydron

Hydron is the courageous captain of the Galactic Guardians. He comes from a future where Skeletor is continuing to terrorize the universe.

Hydron wants to get their help in fighting away the Evil space mutants of Skeletor. Hydron is from the planet of Primus and he travels in the spaceship Eternia.

Things to know Details Name Hydron Gender Male Species Human Hair color Redhead Abilities Galactic guardians

29. Two Bad

Two Bad is the minion of Skeletor and works in the Evil Warriors team. He is very clever and deceptive, often fooling others into doing his bidding.

He is one of the most feared bounty hunters in the universe. He has two heads on a single body, which allows him to strategize and think ahead while he fights.

His backstory is revealed in a single episode, which reveals that he was sent to capture He-Man but failed. This led to his exile from Skeletor's forces, and he has been seeking revenge ever since.

Things to know Details Name Two Bad Gender Male Species Unknown Hair color None Abilities Strength of two warriors in one body

30. Faker

Faker is an evil warrior that Skeletor created to rival He-Man. He is a skilled fighter and was used by Skeletor to distract King Randor from discovering the secrets of Keldor.

Faker was also used to draw the Sorceress from the Castle Grayskull on the ruse that He-Man was injured.

Things to know Details Name Faker Gender Male Species Robot Hair color Orange/blond Abilities Superhuman strength, near perfect replica of He-man

31. Mantenna

Mantenna is the Evil Horde, an army of villains that work for Hordak. He is from the race of Rebrunk Nurus and has periscope-like eyes that can send out a variety of rays like gravity distortion beams, paralysis beams, freeze rays, stun beams, and more.

These abilities come in handy to Hordak when he wants to cause destruction and mayhem.

Things to know Details Name Mantenna Gender Male Species Rebrunk Nuru Hair color None Abilities Extendable eye-stalks emit stun beams

32. Slush Head

Slush Head is the second-in-command of the space mutant, Flogg. Slush Head is a dim-witted and naive mutant who blindly believes in Flogg and Skeletor. He does not have an evil heart; he simply likes to fight and follows Flogg without questioning his motives.

Things to know Details Name Slush Head Gender Male Species Mutant Hair color None Abilities Metallic tentacles

33. Flogg

Flogg is the leader of the evil mutant team, Goon Squad. He's not very good at his job, and hates having to follow the orders of Skeletor.

He's also not a fan of his subordinate, Slush Head. Flogg is always trying to find ways to overthrow Skeletor and take over as leader of Eternia himself.

Things to know Details Name Flogg Gender Male Species Mutant Hair color None Abilities Alvin Sanders

34. Leech

Leech is an amphibious creature, similar to the insect leech. He has suction pads for hands and legs and giant fangs in his mouth.

His mode of attack is to drain all the life forces and energy from his opponents using his suction pads. He is a part of the team that attacked Grayskull with Hordak in ancient times.

Things to know Details Name Leech Gender Male Species Slebetor slug-man Hair color None Abilities Ability to drain power from living victims

35. Rattlor

Rattlor is a Snake Man and lieutenant of King Hiss. He was able to release him first from the void in the Snake Mountain.

Rattlor was portrayed as a member of the Evil Horde from Etheria in earlier series. However, he later worked with Kobra Khan to resurrect Hiss.

Things to know Details Name Rattlor Gender Male Species Snake man Hair color None Abilities Quick-strike head, rattling tail

36. Kayo

Kayo is a warrior who can deliver Knock Out punches that debilitate his enemies. He is part of the Galactic Guardians, who are fighting the evil mutant goons of Denebria.

Kayo joins the Galactic Guardians to protect the Tri-Solar system from evil mutant attacks.

Things to know Details Name Kayo Gender Male Species Human Hair color orange , brown Abilities –

37. Battle Cat / Cringer

Battle Cat is He-Man's tiger ride and the alter-ego of Cringer. When Adam holds up sword and says, by the power of Grayskull, Cringer turns into Battle Cat, a ferocious tiger with a red saddle and armor.

Cringer is one of the most interesting characters in the He-Man and Masters of the Universe series.

Although Cringer is protective of Adam, he is scared of most things.

Things to know Details Name Battle Cat / Cringer Gender Male Species Green tiger Hair color Green with yellow stripes Abilities Shivering and hiding

38. Skeletor / Prince Keldor

Skeletor is the antagonist of the He-Man series. He wants to use the power of Grayskull and rule over all of Eternia and Etheria. He is a powerful sorcerer, and his magic skills are unmatched. He often uses his cunning and intelligence to outwit his opponents.

He is the strongest among the cartoon villains with great powers. Prince Keldor was originally known as Skeletor.

His backstory is a little unclear, but it is known that his father, King Miro, banished him to the dark dimension of Snake Mountain after he was caught trying to steal the power of Castle Grayskull.

Things to know Details Name Skeletor / Prince Keldor Gender Male Species Gar Hair color Black Abilities Powerful evil magic

39. The Sorceress / Teela Na

The Sorceress is the most powerful beings in the He-Man and Masters of the Universe series. She is a telepathic being that can communicate with anyone she chooses, and she frequently uses this power to communicate with He-Man.

She also has other magical abilities, including but not limited to teleportation, levitation, and energy projection. In the later stages of the series and comics, it is revealed that she is actually Teela Na, the guardian of Castle Grayskull.

Things to know Details Name The Sorceress / Teela Na Gender Female Species Human Hair color Brown Abilities magical abilities by the Pool of Power

40. Evil-Lyn

Evil-Lyn is Skeletor's second-in-command and is considered one of the most powerful villains in the He-Man universe. She is also the daughter of an ancient and powerful sorcerer, The Faceless One.

In a few instances, we can see that her father is not happy with her choices and association with Skeletor. Despite her evil genius reputation, time and again, Evil-Lyn has proved herself to have sparks of goodness.

Things to know Details Name Evil-Lyn Gender Female Species Human Hair color White Abilities Powerful evil magic

41. Man-At-Arms / Duncan

Duncan is one of the most important characters in the He-Man & Masters of the Universe series. Duncan is responsible for creating all of the gadgets and weaponry used by the guards and soldiers, as well as training them in how to use it.

He also acts as a father figure to Teela, who was given up for adoption by The Sorceress when she was born. Duncan often defends Prince Adam before King Randor and provides him with guidance when needed.

Things to know Details Name Man-At-Arms / Duncan Gender Male Species Human Hair color Auburn Abilities Engineering prowess Mastery of weapons

What is the explanation behind the popularity of all the he-man characters?

The popularity of all the he-man characters can be traced back to the success of an afternoon cartoon based on the character. The show was a huge hit and spawned several sequels, movies, and even more toys.

Before Masters of the Universe, TV shows and movies had spun off toys, but no one had ever thought to market a toy by creating a cartoon.

Conclusion

The He-Man & Masters Of The Universe franchise is a beloved children's franchise that continues to be popular today. It features a variety of characters with unique abilities and personality traits. Fans love to watch this show for the dramatic action scenes.