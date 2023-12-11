The Trader Joe’s Products I’m Buying as a Health Coach This Year

A Forbes Health survey, found 48% of people say improving fitness is a top priority in 2024 while 36% say they want to focus on improved mental health.

Health-related New Year's decisions are easily the most popular among U.S. adults this year, with improved fitness, weight loss, and improved diet all ranking in the top five resolutions for 2024, as collated by One Poll for Forbes Health.

81% of those surveyed feel confident that they'll be able to meet their goals when the new year comes. Unfortunately, according to Herbalife Nutrition, 60% of people plan to postpone their healthy habits until after January 1.

Despite their healthy eating aspirations, consumers admit they'll abandon healthy eating in favor of indulging in favorite foods this holiday season. About 53% confess to breaking their diet near the end of the year, and nearly a third blame their eating habits on the temptations of holiday treats.

As a health coach, I value mindful food choices during the holidays and year-round, but I also want to enjoy an occasional holiday treat. When I load up my cart at Trader Joe's this holiday season, I'll be doing so with a balance of taste, nutrition, and convenience in mind.

Manchego Cheese and Charcuterie Essentials

A charcuterie board isn't just trendy: it's become an entertaining essential, and it offers holiday guests high-protein, whole-grain options that set the stage for healthy indulgence. Trader Joe's' Manchego cheese is my favorite centerpiece. It has the perfect bite and pairs well with fig jam and apples.

TJ's fan-favorite Unexpected Cheddar also makes an appearance on my appetizer tray. Organic Seedy Crackers offer a crunchy, gluten-free vehicle for these tasty cheeses. Fig and Olive Crisps are a perfect option for those who eat gluten. Sweet, savory, and crunchy, these crackers feature flax, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, dried figs, and brined Kalamata olives.

Nuts

High-protein snacks increase satiety, which means you feel full and satisfied after eating them. A bowl of mixed nuts is also a classic snack when entertaining. In the absence of chestnuts roasted over an open fire this holiday season, Trader Joe's offers several blends that make a satisfying snack for you or your guests.

Everything But the Bagel Nut Duo brings the savory flavor of Trader Joe's' famous bagel seasoning to a blend of almonds and cashews. Garlic, onion, poppy seeds, sesame seeds, and sea salt bring a punch of flavor, and the nuts pack 6g of protein per quarter-cup serving.

Christmas Sprinkle

Every product sold at Trader Joe's must adhere to rigid standards. This year, for the first time, the grocery chain will offer holiday sprinkles that made it through their gauntlet of tests.

On a recent episode of the Inside Trader Joe's podcast, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan shared that the sprinkles, like all TJ's products, were carefully planned and tested, then had to earn the votes of at least 70% of the chain's tasting panel.

In years past, the tasting panel shot down many sprinkles varieties, but this year's offering made it through. The colors of these green, red, and white sprinkles are derived from only natural sources — no chemicals or artificial dyes.

These sprinkles also look great on holiday baked goods. They've been tested to ensure the colors don't bleed or run, even on very wet icing or after being frozen.

Frozen Mashed Sweet Potatoes

According to a 2021 SWNS Media Group report, nearly half of Americans claim the stress of cooking contributes to their holiday burnout. Trader Joe's Frozen Mashed Sweet Potatoes are a simple way to cut one step out of the holiday meal prep.

These sweet potatoes have been peeled, cooked, mashed, and frozen into pre-measured portions, saving time, effort, and cleanup when preparing holiday dishes like sweet potato casserole or sweet potato biscuits.

Mashed sweet potatoes are also a delicious whole-food side dish on their own. Since this frozen option has no added sugar or additives and contains only sweet potatoes, it's a guilt-free shortcut.

Non-Alcoholic Blanc Sparkling Tea

A study by the National Institutes of Health cites holiday binge drinking as a contributing factor in “Holiday Heart Syndrome,” used to describe the occurrence of cardiac arrhythmia following a period of excessive drinking on a weekend or holiday. Holiday Heart Syndrome can occur even in individuals who don't usually drink at all.

The pressure or desire to share in a holiday toast can be intense, but it's possible to sip healthfully. Non-Alcoholic Blanc Sparkling Tea is a bubbly, delicately fruity beverage made from cold-steeped white, green, and oolong tea. It has a touch of grape and notes of jasmine and citrus.

This tea is a fabulous non-alcoholic substitute for Champagne or Prosecco, providing non-drinkers and any health-conscious guest with a festive and sippable option.

Health-Conscious Holiday Cooking

Navigating the holiday season with a health-conscious approach is a surmountable challenge. With the right foods on the table, it's possible to prioritize enjoyment and nutritional balance. These selections offer a blend of taste, nutrition, and convenience, aligning with my commitment to mindful food choices year-round.

This article was produced by Media Decision and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.