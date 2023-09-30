What We Know About What Could Be The Largest Healthcare Strike in U.S. History

With the Writer's Guild of America finally reaching an agreement to end their historic strike, auto workers and healthcare employees will take up their protests to seek higher wages and better working conditions.

While the UAW strike began on September 15, the healthcare workers at all Kaiser Permanente facilities in five states and D.C. will begin striking on October 4 if there is no deal by 11:59 p.m. on September 30, 2023.

Kaiser Permanente Walk-Outs

Kaiser Permanente has facilities in California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Virginia, and the District of Columbia, creating a strike force 75,000. Initially, the strike will go until October 7 if there is no deal, but that could quickly expand to include up to 40% of Kaiser's 12.7 million members. This situation would effectively squeeze its 39 hospitals and 622 medical offices, affecting patients and remaining staff, who will feel the pinch of losing staff on strike.

John August, the Director of Healthcare Labor Relations at Cornell and former Executive Director of the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions, feels the strike would be the first-ever strike effort at Kaiser Permanente. The Bureau of Labor Statistics says it “Would be the largest U.S. healthcare strike in history.”

SEIU-UHW Demands

The strike would be mainly those who unionized under the Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West Union (SEIU-UHW). This organization represents a variety of healthcare personnel, including nursing staff, EMTs, respiratory care practitioners, and many other support staff who help to elevate hospital operations. The SEIU-UHW is a coalition of eight unions that plan to strike.

The coalition hopes for significant negotiations in these areas: across-the-board raises, job protections against outsourcing and subcontracted workers, updates to employees' retiree medical benefits, and more notice when people working remotely are asked to return to the office, among other demands.

Renee Saldana, spokesperson for the SEIU-UHW, said, “Workers are really being squeezed right now. They went through the worst global health crisis in a generation, and then they come out, and they're worried about paying rent, they're worried about losing their house, they're worried about living in their cars.”

Backup Plans

SEIU-UHW is prepared for a “longer-stronger” strike in November if September and October don't reach their goals. November is significant because some workers in Washington have expiring contracts, which could add new workers to the picket lines and increase the pressure on Kaiser Permanente to acquiesce to their worker's demands.

The union coalition hopes that Kaiser will want to avoid a more prolonged strike because of its further-reaching economic impact and that resolutions will come in the early October strike. Like the WGA and current UAW strikes, however, time is the great equalizer as both Kaiser and those on strike will feel the financial hardship of a more extended strike.

