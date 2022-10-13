4 Healthy Halloween Treats That Your Kids Will Actually Like

Halloween is notorious for being an overindulgence holiday. Candy, cookies, and other sweets are a must during this fall holiday.

Even for people who are more health conscious, it can be hard to resist the temptation of candy corn and other tasty treats. You don't have to feel left out, though. These four Halloween recipes are healthy enough that you won't feel like you're cheating on your diet but delicious enough that you still feel like you're participating in the festivities.

Pumpkin Chai Spice Truffles

These pumpkin chair spice truffles are filled with protein, antioxidants, probiotics, enzymes, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. You'll get all of the essential nutrients with that cozy pumpkin chai flavor.

Recipe and Instructions:

Makes 16 1-oz balls

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups old-fashioned, gluten-free oats

30 grams protein powder (Garden of Life Vanilla Chai flavor or your favorite low-sugar vanilla protein with two teaspoons pumpkin spice

1 cup unsweetened canned pumpkin

1/2 cup unsweetened shredded coconut

1/3 cup cool water

Directions

In a medium mixing bowl, combine oats and water and allow oats to absorb moisture for 10 minutes. Add pumpkin, protein powder, and water. Mix thoroughly until well incorporated. Freeze the mixture for about 30 minutes. Roll into 1 1/2′′ balls, and roll into unsweetened shredded coconut. Freeze extras in an air-tight container for grab-and-go snacks, clean desserts, and pre/post workouts.

Related: 8 Controversial Comedies That Could Never Get Made Today

Almond Butter Stuffed Dates and Coconut Bites

These treats taste like a combination of Almond Joy and Snickers. They are packed with plant-based fats, fiber, and antioxidants. You get the taste of candy without the guilt that comes after.

Recipe and Instructions:

Ingredients

1/2 cup sugar-free chocolate chips

1 tablespoon raw coconut oil

8 pitted Medjool dates

2 tablespoons crunchy nut butter (substitute sunflower butter if nut allergies)

2 tablespoons unsweetened shredded coconut

Tools

Wax Paper

Cookie sheet

Directions

In a microwave-proof bowl, cook chocolate chips and raw coconut oil for 60 seconds. Remove from heat and mix well with a spatula until smooth.

Cut a slit down the middle of the date. Fill with a small spoon of crunchy nut butter and a pinch of shredded coconut. Set out a lined cookie sheet. Dip the bottom of the dates into chocolate, then place them on the cookie sheet; drizzle the remaining chocolate over the top. Cool in the fridge thoroughly until the chocolate hardens. Enjoy thoroughly!

Related: Top 5 TV Show Cancellations That Still Frustrate Disappointed Fans

Clean Caramel Apple Pops

Get your caramel apple fix guilt-free with this zero sugar-added date caramel alternative. You can even decorate them with healthy toppings like shaved coconut, chopped nuts, or dark chocolate chips.

Recipe and Instructions:

Ingredients

12 Pitted Medjool Dates

1 Tablespoon Raw Coconut Oil

1/3 Cup water

4 Apples (My favorite is Honeycrisp)

2 tablespoons slivered almonds

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Tools

Popsicle Sticks or wooden skewers

Wax Paper

Cookie sheet

eatCleaner Fruit + Veggie Wash

Toppings

Chopped nuts

Clean sprinkles

Unsweetened shredded coconut

Directions

1) In a bowl, cover dates with warm water and allow them to soak for 30 minutes to soften. Remove and drain, reserving 1/3 cup water. In a food processor, combine dates, coconut oil, and water. Process for about 2 minutes or until a smooth, creamy consistency is achieved. You can add a little more water if needed, but the idea is to get a thick enough mixture to adhere to the apples.

2) Clean apples with eatCleaner fruit + veggie wash.

Position the stick into the bottom of the apples 2/3-way through. dip apple slices into caramel and sprinkle with your favorite toppings. You can also slice apples for easier, bite-sized pieces (mist slices with eatCleaner to help prevent browning). Place dipped apple pops on a lined cookie sheet. Refrigerate and allow to thoroughly set before gobbling up.

Butterscotch and Chocolate Protein Pudding Pops

This treat is keto-friendly and low-calorie. These pops are a delicious blend of Simply Delish butterscotch pudding, and chocolate protein swirled into a pudding pop. Everyone at the costume party will love you if you show up with these.

Recipe and Instructions:

Tools

Popsicle molds or ice cube tray

Makes 8 popsicles

Ingredients:

1 package Simply Delish Butterscotch pudding

1 package Simple Delish Chocolate pudding

4 cups nut or oat milk

3 tablespoons crushed walnuts

Directions

Prepare pudding according to directions. Pour 1/2 of each flavor into the popsicle mold, and using a toothpick, swirl butterscotch and chocolate together. Sprinkle with crushed walnuts and freeze until set. So delish!