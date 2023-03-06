Healthy Snacking Just Got Better With These Salty Treats

Have a hankering for salt? Salty snacks satisfy cravings, but some don’t contain the healthiest ingredients. Here is a list of ten healthy, salty snacks to satiate your salt tooth.

1. Salted Nuts

The best thing about nuts is the variety. Whether you want a sweeter macadamia nut or a more dry walnut, nuts can hit just about every craving. Adding salt to the already flavorful snack enhances the flavor and gives you that snap of seasoning.

2. Edamame

Edamame is great. The bean is healthy and contains several health benefits, including high protein levels, fiber, and fatty acids, which can reduce heart disease risk and lower cholesterol.

You can purchase edamame at restaurants or grocery stores, frozen or fresh. The peapods are simple to make and eat. Just sprinkle some salt over the shells and enjoy the superfood.

3. Olives

Although fans of olives have an equal amount of haters, the briny snack provides a slew of health benefits, along with satisfying salt content. Olives hold a tremendous amount of Vitamin E, which helps vision and blood health. Plus, olives are excellent antioxidants.

4. Avocado

The best part about avocado is the myriad ways you can use the fruit. Chop it up for some guacamole, slice it up, throw it on toast, and eat it plain. No matter the fashion you consume the superfood, avocados boost heart health and contain high vitamin content such as vitamins E, C, and K.

5. Popcorn

Not movie popcorn. No, we’re talking straight from the kernel, popped-on-the-stove kind of popcorn. All you need to make healthy popcorn is a bag of kernels and your choice of seasoning. In this case, you pop the kernels and splash some salt atop the flakes.

Popcorn does wonders for the digestive system and appeases hunger.

6. Seeds

Seeds are another staple in the salty snack catalog. The best options for salty seed snacks are pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds. You can purchase a bag of unsalted seeds and add your salt to the mix, or you can invest in pre-salted bags of tasty seeds. The only thing to look out for in pre-salted seeds is added ingredients.

7. Roasted Chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas work as appetizers or snacks. Plus, they’re simple to make! All you need is a can of garbanzo beans and your preferred seasoning. Drain the chickpeas, season them, and bake. Once browned and crispy, remove the chickpeas and enjoy the delightful snack.

