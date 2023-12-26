What the Healthy and Well-Stocked Pantries Are Storing in 2024

The global health and wellness foods market is projected to reach $1 trillion by 2026, and specialized food companies are enjoying the benefits of that trend. Having a kitchen pantry fully stocked with healthier staples has become a quest for many American households.

Inspired by these rising sales figures, a panel of experts at FRESH Communications has created a shortlist of top brands featuring healthy products for the home pantry.

“We are thrilled to share our favorite product picks for 2023 with the public,” says Amy Davis, RDN, registered dietitian and spokesperson for FRESH Communications. “These products taste great and align with our mission to promote healthier choices. We hope consumers will consider incorporating these amazing options into their diets to enhance their nutrition while savoring each bite along the way.”

Top Dietician-Approved Pantry Items for 2023

Some of these niche products may be challenging to find on store shelves, but they have all met the standards set by registered dieticians.

Kevin's Natural Foods

Kevin's Natural Foods has demonstrated a commitment to appealing and cleaner options for those seeking convenience. They offer a range of gluten-free, paleo, and keto-friendly entrees, sides, and simmer sauces, all made with natural ingredients and no refined sugars. Kevin's Natural Foods offers a balance between health and taste, making it possible to create restaurant-quality meals at home.

SourCrans

SourCrans offers gluten-free, vegan dried sour cranberries with 14g of fiber and only 4g of sugar per serving. This candy alternative contains no artificial sweeteners, food colors, or flavors. For those who seek the nostalgic flavor of dried cranberries, these healthy snacks are packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients.

POSHI

POSHI pantry-ready offerings are convenient and healthy. POSHI's shelf-stable, marinated vegetable pouches are available in varieties like basil & thyme, artichokes & rosemary, and oregano asparagus. These gluten-free, keto veggies can be enjoyed on the go or as a nutritional boost to healthy meals.

Saffron Road

The panel highly recommends Saffron Road's certified gluten-free, vegan, crunchy chickpeas. Offering globally-inspired flavors, with 6g of protein plus 4-6g of fiber per serving, these organic chickpeas can be a standalone snack or added to soups and salads. The company’s frozen meals, sauces, and snacks offer authentic flavors and high nutritional value.

Jovial

Jovial receives high praise from the panel for providing consumers with organic, gluten-free, glyphosate-free, and non-GMO products. A new gluten-free mac & cheese, as well as a line of sauces, pasta, and beans, allows consumers with dietary restrictions to experience authentic Italian flavors while maintaining their focus on healthier eating.

Saltery

This brand of healthy seasonings adds bold flavors to healthy meals. Incorporating quality ingredients such as flaky sea salt, organic herbs, and responsibly sourced botanicals, Saltery elevates any dish. The company offers a unique spin on salt with flavors like Ice Cream Sundae, Bayou Soul, and Butcher's Wife.

Other Healthy Pantry Items To Consider

While these brands are great to have in the house, there are a lot of other staples to have around when you're interested in making your own healthy meal. These ingredients will help you make delicious, healthy meals any time of the day.

Shelf-Stable Dry Foods

Rolled oats

Quinoa

Rice

Beans (chickpeas, black, cannellini, etc)

Lentils

Pasta (I like Jovial brown rice, Banza, or lentil pasta)

Pasta sauce

Tomatoes (diced, roasted, paste)

Tomato sauce

Vegetable stock or broth

Salmon & tuna (wild-caught, canned)

Salsa

Nutritional yeast

Canned coconut milk

Coffee

Matcha

Herbal tea

Collagen peptides

Plant-based protein powder

Healthy Cooking Oils

Avocado oil

Avocado oil spray

Coconut oil

Extra virgin olive oil

Ghee

Seeds, Whole Nuts, and Nut Butters

Peanut butter

Nut butter (almond butter, cashew, pecan, mixed nut, etc)

Nuts (almonds, cashews, walnuts, pistachios, etc)

Seeds (flax, chia, hemp, pumpkin, etc)

Tahini

Essential Herbs, Spices, and Seasonings

Sea salt

Black pepper

Basil

Bay leaves

Cayenne Pepper

Chili powder

Cinnamon

Crushed red pepper flakes

Cumin

Curry powder

Garlic powder

Ground ginger

Nutmeg

Paprika/Smoked paprika

Turmeric

Oregano

Baking Essentials

Coconut sugar

Dates

Honey

Maple syrup

Vanilla extract

Almond flour

Coconut flour

Gluten-free all-purpose flour

Oat flour

Spelt flour

Baking powder

Baking soda

Cacao powder

Chocolate chips

The Importance of Creating a Healthy Pantry

The healthiest and unhealthiest dishes both start with ingredients pulled from the kitchen pantry. A healthy organic flour may be resting next to a highly processed bleached white version. Natural sweeteners share a shelf with refined sugar or chemical sugar substitutes. Healthy cooking sprays share space with saturated fats. The shift towards healthier food preparation begins with stocking the pantry with intention.

When healthier ingredients are readily available, it’s much easier to consider using them as substitutes in standard recipes. A more natural flour can be added to cake mixes, or a canned sauce lower in sodium can be easily added to a pasta dish. The goal is to have all of these shelf-stable items on hand when the need arises.

