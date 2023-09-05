Grab Your Tissues: 25 Heart-Wrenching Movies That Will Leave You Sobbing

If it's been a while since you had a good cry, here is a list of movies that will have you sobbing in no time! Treat yourself to a cathartic cry with one of these 25 heartbreaking films. Just make sure you have tissues nearby.

1. Life Is Beautiful (1997)

Life Is Beautiful is a tragic war drama about a Jewish waiter and his son who are sent to a concentration camp. The father uses humor and cleverness to convince his son this is all a fun game as horrific atrocities occur around them.

2. Sophie's Choice (1982)

As always, Meryl Streep is amazing in this movie, but her performance will unapologetically rip your heart out. Much of the movie consists of harrowing flashbacks of Sophie's time in Auschwitz during the Holocaust, including when she was forced to decide which of her two children to save.

3. Marley and Me (2008)

Most of Marley & Me is a lighthearted drama and comedy about a family navigating the complexities of life, from having kids to changing jobs to moving to a new house. And they have their sweet yellow lab through all of it until Marley passes, leaving the family and viewer in sobbing shambles.

4. The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

Another Meryl Streep movie that will destroy you, The Bridges of Madison County is a tragic romance about two soulmates who meet too late in life. No one dies, but your heart will break for these two people who belong together but can't be together.

5. Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Million Dollar Baby is a sad and heartbreaking film. A professional boxer suffers a spinal neck injury, paralyzing her and destroying her dreams.

6. The Fox and the Hound (1981)

I don't know who allowed this children's movie to be made, but it ruined me as a kid and has the same hold over me as an adult. It's about an unlikely and unaccepted friendship between a dog and a fox, which ends in tragedy.

7. The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

When I say I cried so hard during this movie I got a migraine, I'm not exaggerating. This movie tells the story of a Jewish boy in a concentration camp who befriends a German boy… and I'm tearing up as I type this. It's easily the saddest movie I've ever seen.

8. The Road (2009)

This movie is sure to make you lose faith in humanity. It follows a father and son trying to survive in a dreary apocalyptic world. While the film attempts to muster hope in both the characters and the viewer, it ends on a bittersweet and painful note.

9. Up (2009)

Up is one of the happier movies on this list, but it will still have you in tears in the first 10 minutes. It's about a cranky old man who loses his life's love in old age and decides to attach balloons to his house and fulfill his and his wife's lifelong dream.

10. The Green Mile (1999)

The Green Mile is a movie based on a Stephen King novel that follows a prison officer in charge of the men on death row. He learns about one of the inmates, a massive but gentle man accused of hurting two little girls, eventually finding out he is innocent. Nevertheless, the officer can't stop his execution.

11. Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump is also not wholly sad but has plenty of sad moments that will make your eyes water at the very least. Tom Hanks is sensational as Forrest, and he loses some loved ones along the way that will hurt your heart but also give you hope.

12. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)

Losing a child is something no parent should experience, and this harrowing movie shows a mother's determination to get justice for her murdered daughter. Frances McDormand's character is an inspiring force to be reckoned with.

13. Old Yeller (1957)

You're lucky if you've never heard of this movie or the book. It's about a beautiful friendship between a boy and his dog. The love between this boy and dog is emotional on its own, but the ending will destroy you, and I won't go into any more detail because my heart can't handle it.

14. Terms of Endearment (1983)

This movie has it all, from witty humor to gut-wrenching tragedy. Many fans of the movie point out the intensity and pain the ending of the film delivers perfectly.

15. Toy Story 3 (2010)

Toy Story 3 is the happy kind of sad, with a bittersweet but hopeful ending. Andy is growing up and heading to college, so he gifts his toys to a little girl he knows. As he says goodbye to Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the gang, the emotion is palpable, and it captures how hard it can be to get older and let go.

16. The Lovely Bones (2009)

The Lovely Bones is the story of a teenage girl assaulted and murdered by her creepy, disgusting neighbor, played by the sensational Stanley Tucci. The movie follows her journey to heaven and the aftermath of her disappearance as her family grapples with the loss.

17. My Girl (1991)

My Girl is more understatedly tragic. Those that have seen it know what we're talking about. It seems sweet and lighthearted, but you'll be in tears by the end.

18. My Sister's Keeper (2009)

My Sister's Keeper is a drama about a couple with a daughter diagnosed with a terrible illness requiring bone marrow transplants. They decide to conceive another child to be a consistent bone marrow donor, creating a complex and tragic family dynamic that poses questions about the reason for life and family obligations.

19. Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

This sweet movie is fun and whimsical until the end, when it suddenly punctures your heart and watches you bleed out on the couch. Two friends conjure up a magical world in their minds called Terabithia until tragedy strikes — and the characters and viewers are left to wallow in their sorrow.

20. The Whale (2022)

The Whale is one of the saddest movies I've seen recently. While some may not categorize it as a tragedy, my eyes were watering at various points. It highlights how detrimental mental illness can be and the struggle to accept oneself while trying to be there for loved ones.

21. The Way We Were (1973)

One of the most iconic romance films, The Way We Were is about two people who meet a few times throughout their life and eventually fall in love, despite their differences. The tragedy in this movie is that sometimes love is not enough and the rest of the world can stop two people from being together for, frankly, superficial reasons.

22. Titanic (1997)

I think the build-up of emotion in this movie makes it truly captivating. It's not tragic throughout, but some scenes while the ship is sinking will tug at your heartstrings. But nothing is as heart-wrenching as the moment Rose releases Jack's hand and chooses to live, even if it means letting go of him.

23. The Notebook (2004)

While many consider The Notebook one of the most endearing and romantic movies ever, it's also one of the saddest. Noah and Allie live out many years together in happiness, but their happily ever after is tainted when Allie develops dementia and forgets who the love of her life is. And the final scene is simultaneously heartbreaking and beautiful.

24. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Another movie about lovers who don't end up together, Brokeback Mountain is painful in many ways. Jack and Ennis, two cowboys, fall in love but can't openly be together because being gay was unacceptable. Despite their immense love for one another, they let each other go.

25. Schindler's List (1993)

I'm warning you; this movie is rough. I'll never forget it, but I don't know if I can ever watch it again. A businessman in Krakow during WWII saves over 1,000 innocent lives while risking his own.

