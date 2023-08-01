Prepare to Weep: 15 Movies That Will Have You Reaching for Tissues

Movies can transport us to different worlds and immerse us in their stories. Not every film has a happy ending, however, and some might even leave you weeping. One film lover in a popular online forum asked, “Which movie has the most heartbreaking ending?” Here are 15 movies that will have you reaching for tissues.

1 – Blue Valentine (2010)

Many movie fans agreed that Blue Valentine is heartbreaking to watch. One person wrote, “Gets me every time — the flashbacks of them being so in love.” Another agreed, writing, “It hurts. Another film that just feels so ridiculously real, it almost feels wrong to watch, like it's a private conversation on love.”

2 – Brokeback Mountain (2005)

Some people named Brokeback Mountain as their pick for most heartbreaking. “Brokeback Mountain‘s ending kills me each time I watch it,” one person wrote. Another noted, “It gets me every time.” A third person agreed, writing, “That movie left me so emotionally drained.”

3 – Life is Beautiful (1997)

For many, it's the movie Life is Beautiful. “That movie broke me,” one fan explained. “Watched it once, and I absolutely loved it and I point blank refuse to ever watch it again. Honestly, I believe that if I think about it any longer, I will start to cry again.”

4 – Jojo Rabbit (2019)

One moviegoer suggested Jojo Rabbit. “Those shoes hit like a freight train the first time I watched,” one person explained. Another noted, “Such an emotionally charged film that nothing can prepare you for.”

5 – Dear Zachary A Letter to a Son About His Father (2008)

One film buff replied with the documentary, “Dear Zachary.” Others agreed. “Also came to say Dear Zachary. Never cried over a film like that before or since.” A third added, “One of the few movies that really made an impact on me and at the same time I would not want any friends to watch.”

6 – Million Dollar Baby (2004)

One filmgoer suggested Million Dollar Baby. “I was expecting this to be a feel-good Rockyesque movie,” added another. “I was wrong.”

7 – Pan's Labyrinth (2006)

One film buff shared, “Pan's Labyrinth. That's the only movie where I physically cried during the credits.” Another saw the film on a date and said that “everyone left the theatre in silence or tears. We ended up having a deep discussion about childhood trauma and abuse.”

8 – Grave of The Fireflies (1988)

One critic responded, “Grave of The Fireflies.”

“That was depressing from the beginning,” replied another. “Beautiful movie, but I don’t think I could ever watch it again.”

9 – Bridge to Terabithia (2007)

One person named Bridge to Terabithia and another commented, “Bridge to Ripping My Heart Out.” A third person added, “Ripped it out and stepped on it. Won’t even watch it now.”

10 – My Girl (1991)

Many people love My Girl and also cry after watching it. “I watched this as an adult. I was an editor making cable edits on movies at the time and this movie came up,” shared one fan. “None of the women wanted to take it on. I've never seen it before, but I remembered seeing the VHS boxes when I was a kid, so I figured it'd be a nice easy coming-of-age film. I was so wrong.”

11 – The Pianist (2002)

One moviegoer said, “The Pianist broke something inside of me.” Another agreed. “Adrian Brody has resting sad face. He breaks my heart even in comedies,” they wrote.

12 – Marley and Me (2008)

One movie buff answered, “Marley and Me.” Another added, “Seeing that dog's decline killed me,” added another. A third added, “I was 100% not prepared for the entire third act.”

13 – Empire of the Sun (1987)

One movie fan said, “Empire of the Sun. Because of this movie I can never see Christian Bale as a ‘child actor.' He was just a young actor who could really get into character.”

14 – The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008)

One filmgoer said, “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.” Others agreed. “I knew exactly how it would end but it still destroyed me anyway,” another explained. “Such a horrific ending.”

15 – First Blood (1982)

“First Blood. When I was young, it made me sad to see him crying,” replied one movie watcher. “Now that I am older, I realize the PTSD and it is just as sad. I think Stallone did an excellent job in this movie. He really nailed that scene.”

