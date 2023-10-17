15 Heartbreaking Movies Depicting the Most Unforgettable Love Stories

While some romance films have happy endings, others focus on losing love and how to move forward after heartbreak. Someone on a popular online forum asked for suggestions for movies where people develop a deep connection with one another, but the romance ends. Here are 15 heartbreaking movies featuring unforgettable love stories.

1. Brokeback Mountain (2005)

In the Wyoming countryside, two cowboys begin a lifelong relationship that includes intimacy and disconnection. Each man marries a woman but has a neverending infatuation for one another their entire lives. But their refusal to commit to their true feelings in a harsh hyper-masculine environment only causes suffering in the long run.

2. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

When a talented painter takes a job to create a wedding portrait of a young woman who recently left the convent, she's told the bride must never know she's being painted. The painter hides her work as she watches the bride go about her daily tasks and soon realizes her muse is not satisfied with her life circumstances.

3. Atonement (2007)

In this English period drama, a jealous younger sister sabotages the love of her older sister and her lover when she hatches a plot that gets the man sent to prison. But the older sister and the man meet once more years later during World War II.

4. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

When a teenage boy spends the summer at his parents' Italian villa, he soon catches the eye of an intern at his father's company. As the two bond, they grow infatuated with each other in the Italian summer sun.

5. God's Own Country (2017)

A depressed British sheep farmer who lives with his ailing father grows weary of his tiresome life, seeking out booze and casual adult encounters whenever possible. When the lambing season begins, a Romanian migrant worker comes to the farm to help. Soon, the two men develop a passionate and tumultuous relationship that neither could have predicted.

6. A Star Is Born (2018)

When a talented and popular musician falls in love with a talented young artist with once-big hopes of finding fame, he helps bring her skills into the spotlight. But as she rises to stardom, tension builds in their once-loving relationship. Can the two work through their issues to rekindle their love once more?

7. Fried Green Tomatoes (1991)

A tired housewife begins visiting an older woman at a nursing home, who tells her stories of two women from her childhood. The women's love story is subdued and powerful at the same time, as they work together to open a restaurant and fight gender norms in the 1920s.

8. Black Swan (2010)

A ballerina obsessed with perfection meets her match with a new talent in her ballet company. The first woman gets the role of the White Swan, while her competitor becomes the Black Swan. The two share a passionate, obsessive rivalry that brings them to their breaking point by opening night.

9. The Shape of Water (2017)

A lonely cleaner accidentally discovers a hidden water tank in the classified government lab she works at, finding a humanoid fish-like creature living in the tank. The two form a bond as she finds ways to sneak into the room with his enclosure.

10. The Fault in Our Stars (2014)

The Fault in Our Stars is a heartbreaking story about a sixteen-year-old girl with terminal cancer who meets a young man in remission at a cancer support group. The two grow close despite the girl's fears that she will cause even more grief when she dies. But as their relationship develops, tragedy suddenly strikes in a way no one expected.

11. In the Mood for Love (2000)

When a woman moves into a new apartment complex, she's constantly lonely because her husband often travels for business. She soon meets a neighbor whose husband is also frequently absent, and the two connect over their similar situation. Soon, their relationship reaches new heights as the two women fall for each other and try to build walls to keep each other out.

12. Blue Is the Warmest Colour (2013)

This classic French romance is about a young woman who meets an aspiring artist at a bar. The two quickly fall into a passionate romance in which both women grow and discover new elements of themselves. But tensions rise between the two women and cause them to split, allowing them to face their issues head-on as they learn from love and loss.

13. The World to Come (2020)

When Abigail and her husband meet Tallie and her husband in their upstate New York town in the 1850s, the two families change forever as Abigail and Tallie get closer and closer. The tragic love story is heartbreaking as you want the two women to find a way to be together.

14. Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight tells the story of a young man through his childhood, teenage years, and early adulthood as he tries to come to terms with his sexuality as a gay man and a young, African-American man.

15. Moulin Rouge (2001)

This movie musical follows Christian (Ewan McGregor), a hopeless, romantic writer who comes to Paris thinking it will bring him the freedom and romance he's always sought. But when he meets Moulin Rouge dancer Satine (Nicole Kidman), he finds himself in a beautiful, tragic love story.

Source: Reddit.