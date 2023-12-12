Heatbit Mini Said to Warm Your Home and Your Pocketbook
John Koetsier, a Canadian-based contributor to Forbes, says he once wrote a science fiction novel.
So, you can be forgiven for thinking that when he now writes about a Heatbit mini that warms up your home while building artificial intelligence and pays owners $28 a month, he is plotting his own version of The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy — a rather hot one.
The reality is that we all now live in the world of bitcoin mining and AI, which consume massive amounts of energy and heat that normally goes to waste.
“Heatbit’s solution,” Koetsier writes in a Dec. 9 Forbes column, “run the AI compute distributed in thousands of homes. Aggregate that power to complete significant tasks and use the previously wasted heat as a desirable end product for cold people.”
Bringing the Data Centers' Heat to Homes
Heatbit says on its website that it shifts “computations from massive data centers straight to your living rooms, transforming this heat byproduct into a source of your essential comfort.”
Heatbit CEO Alex Busarov calls the process “zero-energy computing” and told Koetsier, “We make the same energy work for you twice.”
“In British Columbia, Canada, where I live, we have cheap and clean hydroelectric power, so running the Heatbit would be almost free,” Koetsier writes.
“While it would cost an estimated $32 for me to run, it would pay me $28 back in compute fees. At average U.S. energy rates, it would cost $40 to run while paying back the same $28,” he says.
The Heatbit itself usually costs between $800 and $1,000, Koetsier reports, down from $1,200 in January.
Koetsier does the math for those possibly interested. “At $28 per month, that’s a 28-month payback period at minimum, plus you’re probably not using it during the summer,” he writes. “On the other hand, you’d be paying for electricity anyways, and for any other space heater, it’s likely money that you just flush down the metaphorical toilet.”
What Happens in Summer?
Koetsier also gets the answer to the obvious question: “What will happen in the summer, when no one wants to heat up their homes?”
“Busarov plans to address that by selling Heatbits globally, so that there will always be cold people training AI to warm up,” Koetsier writes.
Busarov sounds a bit like a smooth-talking politician when he touts Heatbit’s capabilities.
“Your heaters and air conditioners can soon be training the next ChatGPT model system, sustaining the new financial system, aiding scientists in cancer research, or merely drawing the next Oscar movie,” he is quoted as saying on his company's website.
Wishful thinking?
Time will tell about Heatbit, as it will with much predicted about the bitcoin mining and AI worlds.
