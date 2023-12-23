Heavy Lines From Light Shows: 25 Times Sitcoms Got Unexpectedly Deep

Sitcoms are usually all about laughs and ridiculous situations, but every once in a while, we get a line that wrecks us. Clever sitcom writers will drop a profoundly meaningful line into the show, tugging at our heartstrings and living in our minds, even years after hearing it.

1. “I used to be with ‘it.'”

In The Simpsons, Grampa Simpson says, “I used to be with ‘it,' but then they changed what ‘it' was. Now, what I'm with isn't ‘it' and what's ‘it' seems weird and scary to me. It'll happen to you!” This quote hits harder the older you get, and you realize how quickly the world can change on you.

2. “But he knew. He had to know. Right?”

Modern Family has its fair share of heavy lines. In one episode, Jay talks about losing his father, saying, “I didn't even cry at his funeral, you believe that? The guy was my whole world — not a tear. Everybody looking at me like… like I didn't love him. But he knew. He had to know. Right?” As a character who struggles with expressing emotion, Jay's speech is raw and heartbreaking.

3. “I work in a place that helps people.”

Scrubs is such a silly show, but every once in a while, it gut-punches you with emotion. The Janitor, who is usually snarky and a little cruel, said, “I know I don't have the most important job in the world, but I work in a place that helps people, and I always thought that I was part of that.” In this moment, you feel compassion and admiration for the Janitor.

4. “It's just the luckiest baby in the whole world.”

Phoebe's little speech in Friends about Ben when she's stuck with Ross and Susan in the hospital closet always gets us. She says, “I barely had enough pieces of parents to make one whole one. And here's this little baby who has, like, three whole parents who care about it so much that they're fighting over who gets to love it the most and it's not even born yet. It's just the luckiest baby in the whole world.”

5. “It's over, isn't it?”

Some relationships end in burning flames, but others fizzle out, and it's hard to know which is sadder. In Roseanne, there is a heartbreaking scene where Jackie eats dinner with her husband, and after a few moments of silence, she solemnly asks, “It's over, isn't it?” and he nods.

6. “I want to be married and have 100 kids.”

Michael Scott is one of the most frustrating sitcom characters, but this line is so vulnerable. In a video of Michael's childhood appearance on a kid's show, he says, “I want to be married and have 100 kids so I can have 100 friends, and no one can say no to being my friend.” This perfectly illustrates how all he wants is human connection.

7. “I am barely keeping it together.”

Jeff from Community gives his estranged father a piece of his mind. “I am not well-adjusted. More often than not, I am barely keeping it together. I'm constantly texting, and there's no one at the other end. I'm just a grown man who can't even look his own friends in the eye for too long because I'm afraid that they'll see that I am broken,” Jeff says, letting his dad know how his abandonment impacted him.

8. “The wave was just a different way for the water to be, for a little while.”

We could make a whole list of heavy quotes from The Good Place, but this one might be the most memorable. Chidi explains death, saying, “Picture a wave. In the ocean… And then it crashes in the shore, and it's gone. But the water is still there. The wave was just a different way for the water to be for a little while… the wave returns to the ocean, where it came from, and where it's supposed to be.”

9. “How come he don't want me, man?”

In one of the most emotional episodes of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will goes on a rant about how much he hates and doesn't need his father. But in the end, the weight of his heartbreak hits him, and he just asks Uncle Phil, “How come he don't want me, man?” and it brings tears to our eyes.

10. “I just realized some day I'm gonna have to speak at my mother's funeral.”

In New Girl, Jess delivers a simple but crushing line. “I just realized some day I'm gonna have to speak at my mother's funeral.” Do we even need to explain this one? None of us like to be reminded of a depressing fact like this, but we will likely experience this type of pain one day.

11. “All the red flags just look like flags.”

BoJack Horseman is another show with many impactful quotes. But one that sticks with many fans is a line from Wanda, “When you look at someone through rose-colored glasses, all the red flags just look like flags,” which captures how easy it is to find yourself in a bad relationship.

12. “I'm not ready for this.”

Many people consider Marshall's father's death the saddest plot point in How I Met Your Mother. And when Marshall says the short and simple line, “I'm not ready for this,” referring to tackling life and becoming a dad without his father, it destroys us.

13. “And rule number one is young men die.”

We could've picked many quotes from M*A*S*H, but this one stands out. Henry Blake says, “There are certain rules about a war, and rule number one is young men die. And rule number two is, doctors can't change rule number one,” reminding us of the brutality and senselessness of war.

14. “That is not a weakness, that is life.”

In Star Trek, Captain Picard often drops little nuggets of wisdom, and this one left an imprint on many viewers. The line is: “It is possible to commit no mistakes and still lose. That is not a weakness, that is life,” reminding us that life is not fair.

15. “You don't just love your children.”

Frasier manages to be hilarious and heartfelt. One of the most moving quotes from the show is when Frasier talks to Roz about becoming a parent, saying, “You don't just love your children. You fall in love with them. It's that same rush, that same overwhelming desire to see them, to hold them, and bore other people to tears with every detail about them.”

16. “You were supposed to carry me!”

It's Always Sunny in Philidelphia is rarely emotional, but what Charlie says when carrying his dead father up a hill in Ireland hurts our hearts. “This isn't fair! I shouldn't have to carry you up this hill. You never carried me up a hill! You never picked me up from school, you didn't read me bedtime stories, you didn't carry me on your shoulders, you didn't bounce me on… You weren't there! And I needed you. I needed you there! You were supposed to carry me! You were supposed to carry me!”

17. “Being a parent is like wearing your heart outside your body.”

Parenting is one of the hardest challenges someone can take on, and Jack Donaghy explains it perfectly in an episode of 30 Rock. When you're a parent, you become more vulnerable in every way because now, you care more about this other person than you do yourself.

18. “Nobody exists on purpose.”

While Rick and Morty can be a crazy show, it often has some grounding quotes in it. One heavy quote that many love is when Morty says to Summer, who is having an existential crisis, “Nobody exists on purpose, nobody belongs anywhere, everybody's gonna die. Come watch TV.”

19. “I'm nobody's little girl anymore.”

A child losing their parent is the natural order of life, but that doesn't make it any easier. In the episode of The Golden Girls when Blanche's father dies, she says this line to Dorothy while standing beside his grave. Even as an older person, the idea of being without your parents is heartwrenching.

20. “Believe in yourselves. Dream. Try. Do good.”

In the series finale of Boy Meets World, Mr. Feeny delivers this beautiful and powerful line that wraps up the show perfectly. He was such an inspirational figure and guiding force in all the characters' lives, and he leaves them with this final bit of advice.

21. “You look me in the eye, and you tell me you can't do it.”

In the final episode of Malcolm in the Middle, Malcolm finds out his parents plan for him to be president. He moans and pushes back, saying that's a ridiculous expectation. After a long speech from Lois, she finally says this line to him because she knows that he knows he has the potential.

22. “She won't be taking your place, honey.”

This line always crushes our souls. In Sanford and Son, Fred is about to marry Donna, but he takes a moment to speak with Elizabeth, his late wife. He says, eyes full of tears, “She won't be taking your place, honey, she'll be more like taking your space.”

23. “So I don't carry a gun.”

This one isn't as emotional, but it is meaningful. In The Andy Giffith Show, Andy explains, “When a man carries a gun all the time, the respect he thinks he's gettin' might really be fear. So I don't carry a gun because I don't want the people of Mayberry to fear a gun. I'd rather they would respect me.” This shows how honest and respectable he is.

24. “It's in the try.”

Coach Taylor has some truly inspirational lines in Friday Night Lights, and this one stayed with many fans. He's talking to Vince and says, “I said you need to strive to be better than everyone else. I didn't say you needed to be better than everyone else. But you gotta try. That's what character is: It's in the try.” It's a reminder that not giving up is everything.

25. “Crying just like a man.”

In the show Diff'rent Strokes, Willis and Mr. Drummond have a heartbreaking exchange after Willis' friend dies in a drunk-driving accident. Willis is crying and says, “Look at me. Crying just like a kid.” But Mr. Drummond replies, “No. Crying just like a man,” because it's always okay to cry.